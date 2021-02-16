VHSL STATE SEMIFINALS: With seven baseball standouts also excelling at hoops, Abingdon ready to play ball on the hardwood

It’s 2021 and the Abingdon High School Falcons are two wins away from a VHSL state championship just as everybody envisioned.
Wait.
We’re talking about basketball here, not baseball.
While folks in Southwest Virginia always have high expectations for the bat-and-ball juggernaut at the Washington County school, the hoops team has made the program’s deepest postseason run since 1965 as the Falcons (13-1) host Liberty Christian Academy (12-1) today at 6 p.m. in the Class 3 state semifinals.
AHS will be ready to play ball as seven of the 14 guys on the team’s roster – Brant Boggs, Jack Ferguson, Luke Francisco, Chase Hungate, Jake O’Quinn, Jake Thacker and Ethan Gibson – double as baseball standouts and have competed in many meaningful games in that sport through the years.
“Abingdon has definitely had a reputation of being a great baseball school,” Thacker said. “We’ve been on a mission for the last couple of years to give us a name in basketball.”
The Falcons have achieved that this season and rolled to last week’s Region 3D championship, dispatching three schools from Roanoke with relative ease. Included was a 60-49 triumph over 2020 VHSL Class 3 co-state champion Cave Spring and a 72-59 victory over 2019 state champ Northside.
With nearly its entire roster returning from a season ago, the Falcons figured they had the chance to do something special on the hardwood.
“Personally, I was not surprised to make it to state in basketball knowing the amount of hard work we have put in all year,” Hungate said. “This season has been a blast on and off the court. We love competing together and to continue this season farther than our team has experienced has been a blessing.”
Abingdon baseball coach Mark Francisco has enjoyed watching it all unfold. Since 2018, he has teamed with Steve Puckett to broadcast games on the Falcon Radio Network and has a courtside seat at home games to see the players he coaches in the spring excel in the winter.
“Being a great athlete is only one part of the component to success,” Francisco said. “I think the biggest key is having the guts to compete. Playing other sports just opens up more opportunities for that competition while also helping kids become better athletes. It does seem to go in cycles, but we have several baseball/basketball guys in this group. I think they are a bit of a throwback as high school athletes because they are all-in with whatever sport they are currently playing.”
Hungate is one of the area’s top pitchers and has signed to play baseball at Virginia Commonwealth University, while Luke Francisco is headed to NCAA Division II Carson-Newman University and Gibson, just a sophomore, has committed to play for the Virginia Tech Hokies.
It would be easy for them to specialize and just focus on the sport they’ll play in college, but they love to hoop it up as well.
“I think baseball and basketball has gone hand-in-hand for us, because this senior class has done a great job of staying together and playing together from a young age,” Gibson said. “I also believe Coach Francisco and [AHS basketball] Coach [Aaron] Williams have a good relationship with all of us players and they both hold us to a higher standard.”
Abingdon’s tenacious defense and balanced offensive attack have been the cornerstones.
“When we are all on the court, no one is thinking about themselves, rather we are all thinking about our teammates,” Gibson said. “We have a ton of fun while we are on the court playing this great game.”
Chase Hungate and Luke Francisco were freshmen in 2018 and played in the VHSL Class 3 state baseball finals, a 13-8, eight-inning loss to Spotsylvania.
They hope their first experience in the state basketball tournament has a happier ending.
“I think they are winners at whatever they do including baseball, basketball, classwork, etcetera,” said Abingdon hoops coach Aaron Williams. “Coach Francisco has built a great baseball program here and these kids know how to approach competition and winning. When they work at something, they are committed to the work that needs to be done.”