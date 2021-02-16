VHSL STATE SEMIFINALS: With seven baseball standouts also excelling at hoops, Abingdon ready to play ball on the hardwood

With nearly its entire roster returning from a season ago, the Falcons figured they had the chance to do something special on the hardwood.

“Personally, I was not surprised to make it to state in basketball knowing the amount of hard work we have put in all year,” Hungate said. “This season has been a blast on and off the court. We love competing together and to continue this season farther than our team has experienced has been a blessing.”

Abingdon baseball coach Mark Francisco has enjoyed watching it all unfold. Since 2018, he has teamed with Steve Puckett to broadcast games on the Falcon Radio Network and has a courtside seat at home games to see the players he coaches in the spring excel in the winter.

“Being a great athlete is only one part of the component to success,” Francisco said. “I think the biggest key is having the guts to compete. Playing other sports just opens up more opportunities for that competition while also helping kids become better athletes. It does seem to go in cycles, but we have several baseball/basketball guys in this group. I think they are a bit of a throwback as high school athletes because they are all-in with whatever sport they are currently playing.”