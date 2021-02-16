VHSL STATE SEMIFINALS: 'She's a Houseright' Gate City junior post player showcases skills that come with famous SWVA surname

“ Riley has improved tremendously, especially on the defensive end,” Coach Houseright said. “This year she has had several tough defensive assignments and done a great job.”

The assignment for Gate City is to repeat as state champs. The Blue Devils (16-1) appear to be peaking at the right time, winning their three Region 2D tournament games by scores of 71-30, 47-34 and 58-41.

“ The pressure is definitely different,” Riley Houseright said. “Last year we didn’t really have any pressure because no one thought we would win. We just played for the fun of it. This year we are just trying to ignore the pressure and continue being us by playing together and keeping things fun and exciting.”

Does she still get nervous before games?

“ Normally, I will get anxious before a game,” Houseright said. “I am always able to convert that into the type of energy that gets me ready to play. If I don’t have that nervousness, I get concerned because being nervous for a game is not really a bad thing. Sometimes the nerves let me know it’s time to play.”

And folks in the Houseright family sure know how to play at a high level.