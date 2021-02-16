VHSL STATE SEMIFINALS: 'She's a Houseright' Gate City junior post player showcases skills that come with famous SWVA surname

Riley Houseright’s grandfather, Bill, was a standout football player at Virginia Tech, where one of his teammates happened to be recent Super Bowl-winning coach Bruce Arians.
Her father, Billy, played football at Tech as well, as did several uncles and cousins.
Her mother, Michelle Hollister-Houseright, scored 1,112 career points for the women’s basketball team at Virginia Tech and was the catalyst as the Hokies reached the Sweet 16 round of the 1999 NCAA Tournament.
Riley’s older sister, Jordan, was quite the basketball player herself.
The coach of the Gate City High School girls basketball team is Kelly Smith Houseright, a Southwest Virginia hoops star during her high school and college days.
Kelly married Jeremy Houseright, Riley’s uncle, who played basketball at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise and is Gate City's head football coach and assistant girls hoops coach.
Those are some serious athletic bloodlines.
“ Sports have always been a big part of our lives,” Riley Houseright said. “As a family, we have been very fortunate with our success in sports and we have all been lucky enough to have been a part of great programs with so many amazing teammates.
“ When we get together, we are definitely finding a ballgame to watch. There’s always plenty of support and advice to go around, but we are definitely a competitive group. It can get a little nasty when we play family games. Whether it’s a game of cards or cornhole, nobody likes to lose.”
Riley Houseright has done plenty of winning of her own at Gate City.
The junior post player is averaging 6.1 points and 4.0 rebounds per game for the defending VHSL Class 2 state champions, who host the Glenvar Highlanders (7-4) today at 6 p.m. in the state semifinals.
She’s also a state champ in track and field, having won the shot put at the 2019 VHSL Class 2 meet.
Those skills apparently come with the surname.
“ She is a Houseright,” Kelly Smith Houseright said. “But she also has good genes on her mother’s side. Riley is competitive, but she is a different type of player than others in the family. She is very confident in who she is and has always been her own person. She has had great success in basketball and track and worked very hard to get there.”
Riley Houseright has also relied on a key piece of advice her mom once gave her.
“ One of the key things that she has taught me is to play my game,” Riley Houseright said. “She always tells me to make sure I’m playing my role and not someone else’s. My mom and I, and even my sister, all play a different game. So, she has taught me to play to my specific strengths and abilities and to try not to be something I’m not on the court.”
What Houseright has been this season for Gate City is a steady presence in the paint.
“ Riley has improved tremendously, especially on the defensive end,” Coach Houseright said. “This year she has had several tough defensive assignments and done a great job.”
The assignment for Gate City is to repeat as state champs. The Blue Devils (16-1) appear to be peaking at the right time, winning their three Region 2D tournament games by scores of 71-30, 47-34 and 58-41.
“ The pressure is definitely different,” Riley Houseright said. “Last year we didn’t really have any pressure because no one thought we would win. We just played for the fun of it. This year we are just trying to ignore the pressure and continue being us by playing together and keeping things fun and exciting.”
Does she still get nervous before games?
“ Normally, I will get anxious before a game,” Houseright said. “I am always able to convert that into the type of energy that gets me ready to play. If I don’t have that nervousness, I get concerned because being nervous for a game is not really a bad thing. Sometimes the nerves let me know it’s time to play.”
And folks in the Houseright family sure know how to play at a high level.
“ We wouldn’t be where we are without Riley,” said Gate City senior Sarah Thompson. “She’s playing center and boxing girls out and getting rebounds. She scores for us and plays good defense. She’s always hustling up and down the court to make a play for the team.”