VHSL STATE SEMIFINALS: Hoops success par for the course for GW golf, basketball standout Paeton Phillippi

“ That tells you about her work ethic in both sports,” Campbell said. “Obviously, she is going to play golf in college and loves the game. That’s just her, she gives you everything that she has and just a great player to have in your program.”

Phillippi works relentlessly to refine her golf game, spending hours on the course and has signed with NCAA Division II Belmont Abbey College in Belmont, North Carolina.

“ It’s a small school and the student-teacher ratio is very small,” Phillippi said. “I think that will help me out academically. They also have a 90-some percent acceptance rate to medical school and that’s the route I want to go academically. I want to major in pre-med and become a dermatologist.”

The immediate future involves tonight’s game against Honaker, a team that posted a 65-59 victory over George Wythe in last year’s state quarterfinals.

“ I think it’s going to be a good game,” Phillippi said. “We’re going to try our best and see what happens.”

The intensity will return for Phillippi when the game begins at 7 p.m.