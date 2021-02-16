VHSL STATE SEMIFINALS: Hoops success par for the course for GW golf, basketball standout Paeton Phillippi

George Wythe High School senior Paeton Phillippi is a picture of calm as she makes her way around a golf course, calmly smashing a drive off the tee, chipping in for birdie or sinking a putt.
The demeanor changes when she steps on the basketball court, however, as a different side of Paeton Phillippi emerges.
“ Paeton brings toughness, high IQ and intensity to our team,” said GW coach Doug Campbell. “From a young age when watching her, I was very impressed with how hard she plays and just her grit that she brings to each game. I love that about her as I’m very intense myself. I told her one game I think she has some Campbell blood in her the way that she is so intense.”
That intensity will be key for George Wythe today as the Maroons (16-0) travel to Honaker (12-0) in a much-anticipated VHSL Class 1 state semifinal showdown.
Phillippi has already won two state titles as a member of GW’s powerhouse golf team and getting a championship ring for basketball would be par for the course.
“ This season I just wanted to have fun since it was my last year and we all wanted to do just the best we could,” Phillippi said. “We’ve played a lot better defense this year and we’re really sharing the ball and playing as a team.”
Phillippi is one of the rare girls basketball players in Southwest Virginia who is also a standout in golf.
“ That tells you about her work ethic in both sports,” Campbell said. “Obviously, she is going to play golf in college and loves the game. That’s just her, she gives you everything that she has and just a great player to have in your program.”
Phillippi works relentlessly to refine her golf game, spending hours on the course and has signed with NCAA Division II Belmont Abbey College in Belmont, North Carolina.
“ It’s a small school and the student-teacher ratio is very small,” Phillippi said. “I think that will help me out academically. They also have a 90-some percent acceptance rate to medical school and that’s the route I want to go academically. I want to major in pre-med and become a dermatologist.”
The immediate future involves tonight’s game against Honaker, a team that posted a 65-59 victory over George Wythe in last year’s state quarterfinals.
“ I think it’s going to be a good game,” Phillippi said. “We’re going to try our best and see what happens.”
The intensity will return for Phillippi when the game begins at 7 p.m.
“ It will be rough to see her graduate as we have become close over the years,” Campbell said. “I treat her like she is my own and sometimes forget that she’s not. She can handle my butt chewings and all of my intense moments. It’s funny that she told me the other day that I finally told the team I was proud of them for the first time in four years. I’m not easy to please, but I can honestly tell her, I’m very proud of her and she can count that as the second time.”