VHSL STATE SEMIFINALS: Honaker's three amigos -- seniors McNulty, Hilton, Boyd -- enjoying final ride

That was certainly evident during last week’s Region 1D tournament.

McNulty had 24 points in an opening-round victory over Eastside, Hilton poured in 30 points in a semifinal victory at Rural Retreat and Boyd went for 19 points in a triumph over Thomas Walker in the finals.

Those were three more victories celebrated by the three friends and teammates, who have known each other since elementary school and have played so many games together they’ve lost count.

“ I feel like I have played with LeeAnna and Akilah my whole life,” Hilton said. “Which is basically true. Our connection is so strong and each of us knows what the other is doing on the court.”

McNulty missed nine games last season while recovering from surgery on her left knee, but Boyd and Hilton stepped up in her absence and grew as players.

McNulty is one of the area’s elite post players and has signed with the University of Pikeville, while Boyd and Hilton can light it up from 3-point range.

Having all three on the court produces matchup nightmares for opponents and George Wythe coach Doug Campbell will try to devise a plan to slow the top Tigers tonight.