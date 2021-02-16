VHSL STATE SEMIFINALS: Honaker's three amigos -- seniors McNulty, Hilton, Boyd -- enjoying final ride

It’s become something of a pregame tradition for Honaker High School seniors Akilah Boyd, Halle Hilton and LeeAnna McNulty, a moment of levity in the locker room before those 32-minute basketball battles.
“ Halle and I are always making jokes and laughing before games,” Boyd said. “Knowing that LeeAnna will always turn into the mother figure and tell us to get focused and ready to play – even though we only do this to get her reaction.”
That speaks to the connection shared by the trio that has helped Honaker compile an 81-14 record over the past four seasons and tonight’s VHSL Class 1 semifinal game at home against the George Wythe Maroons (16-0) will mark the third straight trip to the state tournament for the Tigers.
Hilton, Boyd and McNulty are averaging a combined 47.5 points per game and are the cornerstones of a team that finished as co-state champions last season after the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic led to the cancellation of the title game against Surry County.
With three determined seniors leading the way, the Tigers are intent on getting sole possession of the big trophy this time around and have impressed in winning all 12 of their games.
“ LeeAnna, Ki and Halle are the last three to leave the gym each day,” said Honaker coach Misty Davis Miller. “They stay after each practice to get up extra shots. They know I expect a lot from them and they give me 110 percent. They each lead in their own way that is unique to their personalities. They each have the ability to step up and carry the team when needed.”
That was certainly evident during last week’s Region 1D tournament.
McNulty had 24 points in an opening-round victory over Eastside, Hilton poured in 30 points in a semifinal victory at Rural Retreat and Boyd went for 19 points in a triumph over Thomas Walker in the finals.
Those were three more victories celebrated by the three friends and teammates, who have known each other since elementary school and have played so many games together they’ve lost count.
“ I feel like I have played with LeeAnna and Akilah my whole life,” Hilton said. “Which is basically true. Our connection is so strong and each of us knows what the other is doing on the court.”
McNulty missed nine games last season while recovering from surgery on her left knee, but Boyd and Hilton stepped up in her absence and grew as players.
McNulty is one of the area’s elite post players and has signed with the University of Pikeville, while Boyd and Hilton can light it up from 3-point range.
Having all three on the court produces matchup nightmares for opponents and George Wythe coach Doug Campbell will try to devise a plan to slow the top Tigers tonight.
“ McNulty is a great player. I find myself watching her and just love how she plays the game,” Campbell said. “Boyd is very good and gets after it. You have to try and defend her well outside of the arc. Hilton is the same as Boyd and they complement each other well. Those three have played so much together and it shows.”
It also shows during the ritual that occurs prior to taking the court when McNulty has to remind her fellow seniors to cut out the wisecracks and be prepared to go win another game.
“ We all enjoy spending time together and have enjoyed a lot of laughter together,” McNulty said. “We are all three very different individuals, but on the court we go together perfectly.”