VHSL STATE SEMIFINALS: Capsules on Wednesday's five games involving local teams

BOYS
Class 1
Parry McCluer (10-1) at J.I. Burton (14-2)
Today, 6 p.m.
The Skinny: The J.I. Burton Raiders rolled to the Region 1D title and senior guard Trevor Culbertson set the pace. He poured in 31 points in a 64-41 semifinal win over Grundy and followed that up with a 16-point, 11-assist, seven-rebound, three-steal masterpiece in 66-33 hammering of Holston in the finals. … Culbertson is averaging 16.0 points, 6.4 assists, 5.5 rebounds and 3.2 steals per game. He has scored more than 1,000 career points and dished out more than 500 assists over the past four seasons. Zac Campbell (17.4 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 2.4 apg) and Ethan Lindsey (9.8 ppg, 8.3 rpg) are the other top scorers for the Raiders. Campbell was injured in the fourth quarter of the game against Holston and his status is not known for tonight’s contest. … J.I. Burton has lost six straight state semifinal games, having suffered setbacks in this round in 2019, 1990, 1988, 1980, 1978 and 1975. The last state semifinal win for the school came in 1949 (when it was just known as Norton) and came over Emporia. Norton won state championships in 1947 and 1948 and finished runner-up to Radford in 1949. … J.I. Burton’s losses were regular-season setbacks to Cumberland District rivals Rye Cove and Eastside. “We opted out of our district tournament due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic,” J.I. Burton coach Caleb Church said. “We were nervous that the two-week break would come back to haunt us. Fortunately, we have played our best basketball during the region tournament. We pray that we can stay healthy and continue playing our best basketball into the state tournament.” … Six-foot-11 junior Spencer Hamilton averages 23.3 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.9 blocks per game for Parry McCluer and is a NCAA Division I prospect. He has scholarship offers from Old Dominion University and Mount St. Mary’s. Will Dunlap (12.2 ppg) is the other player to watch for the Blues. … The lone loss for PM was to Class 3 Lord Botetourt. … Parry McCluer coach Mike Cartolaro is an Emory & Henry College graduate who was once an assistant at Ervinton and spent three seasons as the head coach at Virginia High. He has won 579 games at five different schools. … Aside from Sunday’s win in the Region 1C finals in Wytheville, this will be Cartolaro’s first time coaching in a gym in far Southwest Virginia since Feb. 14, 1994, when his Virginia High Bearcats suffered a 62-39 loss at Gate City in the semifinals of the Highlands District tournament. … Altavista plays in the other state semifinal tonight and the Colonels are coached by Virginia High graduate Casey Johnson. Casey Johnson is the son of legendary Emory & Henry College coach Bob Johnson and had head-coaching stints at Castlewood and Abingdon. His high school coach was Mike Cartolaro.
Up Next: The winner hosts either Mathews or Altavista in Saturday’s state finals.
Class 2
Radford (15-0) at Union (14-3)
Today, 7 p.m.
The Skinny: Radford is playing a postseason game against a squad from far Southwest Virginia. It’s standard operating procedure as the Bobcats of coach Rick Cormany have played high-stakes matchups against the likes of Gate City, George Wythe, Lebanon, Chilhowie, Graham, Council, Eastside, Castlewood and others over the last 15 years. “We have won a few and lost a few for sure,” Cormany said. “Region D teams always play extremely hard and are always well-coached.” … This edition of the Bobcats is led by senior Cam Cormany, who has signed with the United States Naval Academy. He is averaging 17.5 points per game and shooting 49.7 percent from the field. Alex Kanipe (10.7 ppg) and P.J. Prioleau (8.1 ppg) also star for the Bobcats. The defense is once again solid for Radford, allowing only 42 points per game. … Bradley Bunch (17.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.0 blocks, 2.0 steals per game), Alex Rasnick (18 ppg), Sean Cusano (13 ppg, 10 rpg, 4 apg) and Noah Jordan (9 ppg) are the leaders for Union. The Bears lost to Class 3 semifinalist Abingdon and TSSAA Region 1-AAA tournament participant Science Hill. “We have won our games with our defense and being unselfish on the offensive end,” Union coach Zack Moore said. “Our effort defensively has been really good and we have been locked in trying to get stops. On offense, we have shared the ball and have a looked to get great shots compared to getting good shots. I really like how unselfish our guys have played.” … Buckets will certainly be earned tonight as these two hard-nosed and aggressive teams clash. “Union is really good,” Cormany said. “They have a lot of weapons and play really good defense. We have our hands full for sure. Plus, they really share the ball well.”
Up Next: Either East Rockingham or King William travels to the winner for Saturday’s state finals.
Class 3
Liberty Christian Academy (12-1) at Abingdon (13-1)
Today, 6 p.m.
The Skinny: Abingdon is in the state semifinals for the first time since 1965 as the Falcons finished as VHSL Group II runner-up 56 years ago. … The lone loss for the Falcons this winter was a 54-42 setback to Class 2 semifinalist Union in January, a loss Abingdon avenged two days later. … The quartet of Chase Hungate (17.6 points, 7.0 rebounds per game) Jake Thacker (15.2 points, 6.0 assists per game), 6-foot-11, 230-pound sophomore center Evan Ramsey (13.8 points, 9.0 rebounds, 5.0 blocks per game) and Jake O’Quinn (9.3 ppg) lead the way for Abingdon’s balanced attack. Promoted from the junior varsity at midseason last year, Ramsey has developed into an elite rim-protector. “We hang our hat on defense,” said Abingdon coach Aaron Williams. “We have been able to get out to early leads with defensive stops to start the game.” … Located on the campus of Liberty University in Lynchburg, Liberty Christian Academy became the first private school to join the VHSL for the 2015-16 school year after previously competing in the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association. … LCA lost to Cave Spring in last year’s state quarterfinals. … Liberty Christian Academy coach Paul Redgate played at Emory & Henry College from 2001-05 under legendary coach Bob Johnson. … The big dog for the Bulldogs is Jalen Leftwich, an E&H commit who is the reigning Seminole District player of the year. He is averaging 19.1 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game and is shooting 57.4 percent from the field. He went for 33 points in a 79-53 victory over Spotswood in the Region 1C title game. … Haddon Smith, Seth Hildebrand, Sully Holmes and Tanner Thomas are the other standouts for Liberty, which shoots well from 3-point range. … The lone loss for LCA was the season-opener to Amherst as two starters were out due to COVID-19 contract tracing procedures. … A boys basketball team from Washington County hasn’t reached the state finals since John Battle finished as Group A runner-up in 1998. The last Washington County boys prep hoops program to win a state championship was VHSL Class C/Group III titlist Wallace during the 1932-33 season. … Abingdon will try to make some history of its own tonight against a quality opponent. “Abingdon is a complete team,” Redgate said. “Well-coached and they have smart, talented players. You can tell they are playing very confident right now and rightfully so. We both have some similar skillsets, so it’s going to be a great game.”
Up Next: Either Hopewell or Independence travels to Abingdon for Saturday’s state finals.
GIRLS
Class 1
George Wythe (16-0) at Honaker (12-0)
Today, 7 p.m.
The Skinny: The only two unbeaten basketball teams left in far Southwest Virginia meet tonight in the state semifinals. … This is a matchup that has been highly-anticipated since Honaker earned a 65-59 win over George Wythe in last year’s state quarterfinals at Pulaski County High School. LeeAnna McNulty (27 points, 19 rebounds, five assists), Halle Hilton (13 points), Akilah Boyd (13 points) and Lara McClanahan (five points, 15 rebounds) led the way for Honaker in that game and each of those players is back in the fold for the Tigers. … Honaker finished as Class 1 state co-champ last year with Surry County as the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic led to the cancellation of the title game. Surry County opted out of basketball season this year. … Honaker is in the state tournament for the third straight year. The Tigers lost in the semifinals in 2019. … Honaker overpowered Eastside (72-51), Rural Retreat (68-30) and Thomas Walker (65-59) en route to the Region 1D title last week. “I was very pleased with our play during regionals,” said Honaker coach Misty Davis Miller. “We focus a lot of our practice time on defense and I felt the girls gave me so much effort on the defensive end. We want to continue to work hard and strive to get better each day.” … George Wythe defeated Narrows (60-17) and Parry McCluer (34-23) in winning the Region 1C tournament for the second straight year. “I felt that we had some good spurts during the tournament, but still have not played a complete game,” GW coach Doug Campbell said. “Defense has carried us, while we are still waiting for our offense to hit on all cylinders.” … Paeton Phillippi, Hailey Patel, McKenzie Tate and East Tennessee State University signee Meleah Kirtner are the leaders for GW. The Maroons have held their last 10 opponents to 35 points or fewer. “Coach Campbell runs a great program,” Miller said. “We know his team will show up ready to play. They are a good basketball team that will come out aggressive.”
Up Next: The winner hosts either Riverheads or Mathews in Saturday’s Class 1 state finals.
Class 2
Glenvar (7-4) at Gate City (16-1)
Today, 6 p.m.
The Skinny: Gate City is trying to win back-to-back state titles. … The Blue Devils downed Tazewell (71-30), Virginia High (47-34) and Ridgeview (58-41) to win the Region 2D title. “I thought we finally played like we are capable last week,” said Gate City coach Kelly Smith Houseright. “We played with a lot of intensity and emotion, but most importantly we played as a team.” … Senior guard Sarah Thompson would have been selected as the MVP of the Region 2D tournament if such an award was handed out. She set the tone in every game and is averaging 16.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 4.0 steals per game. The East Tennessee State University signee has scored 1,574 career points. … Riley Houseright (6.1 points, 4.0 rebounds per game) and Macey Mullins (5.5 ppg) have also played well for Gate City. The only loss for the Blue Devils was an overtime setback to Ridgeview, a defeat they avenged in the regional finals. … The leader for Glenvar is Olivia Harris, a University of Lynchburg commit who is averaging 22.8 points per game and scored 35 points in the regional finals against Radford. “Glenvar is going to be a tough opponent,” Houseright said. “They have a very good team and an exceptional guard. It will be another battle for sure.” …. Gate City is a battle-tested team and that has helped them carry the weight of expectations that come with being defending state champs. “We have tried to keep our focus this year on the task in front of us, because we know at any moment it can be taken away,” Houseright said. “The goal will always remain the same, but we don’t talk about it. We want to enjoy our journey and not get caught up in the destination.” ... Luray, the team the Blue Devils beat in last year’s state finals, is in the other semifinal game.
Up Next: Either Luray or King William will travel to the winner in the state finals.
thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570