VHSL STATE SEMIFINALS: Capsules on Wednesday's five games involving local teams

Class 1

The Skinny: The J.I. Burton Raiders rolled to the Region 1D title and senior guard Trevor Culbertson set the pace. He poured in 31 points in a 64-41 semifinal win over Grundy and followed that up with a 16-point, 11-assist, seven-rebound, three-steal masterpiece in 66-33 hammering of Holston in the finals. … Culbertson is averaging 16.0 points, 6.4 assists, 5.5 rebounds and 3.2 steals per game. He has scored more than 1,000 career points and dished out more than 500 assists over the past four seasons. Zac Campbell (17.4 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 2.4 apg) and Ethan Lindsey (9.8 ppg, 8.3 rpg) are the other top scorers for the Raiders. Campbell was injured in the fourth quarter of the game against Holston and his status is not known for tonight’s contest. … J.I. Burton has lost six straight state semifinal games, having suffered setbacks in this round in 2019, 1990, 1988, 1980, 1978 and 1975. The last state semifinal win for the school came in 1949 (when it was just known as Norton) and came over Emporia. Norton won state championships in 1947 and 1948 and finished runner-up to Radford in 1949. … J.I. Burton’s losses were regular-season setbacks to Cumberland District rivals Rye Cove and Eastside. “We opted out of our district tournament due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic,” J.I. Burton coach Caleb Church said. “We were nervous that the two-week break would come back to haunt us. Fortunately, we have played our best basketball during the region tournament. We pray that we can stay healthy and continue playing our best basketball into the state tournament.” … Six-foot-11 junior Spencer Hamilton averages 23.3 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.9 blocks per game for Parry McCluer and is a NCAA Division I prospect. He has scholarship offers from Old Dominion University and Mount St. Mary’s. Will Dunlap (12.2 ppg) is the other player to watch for the Blues. … The lone loss for PM was to Class 3 Lord Botetourt. … Parry McCluer coach Mike Cartolaro is an Emory & Henry College graduate who was once an assistant at Ervinton and spent three seasons as the head coach at Virginia High. He has won 579 games at five different schools. … Aside from Sunday’s win in the Region 1C finals in Wytheville, this will be Cartolaro’s first time coaching in a gym in far Southwest Virginia since Feb. 14, 1994, when his Virginia High Bearcats suffered a 62-39 loss at Gate City in the semifinals of the Highlands District tournament. … Altavista plays in the other state semifinal tonight and the Colonels are coached by Virginia High graduate Casey Johnson. Casey Johnson is the son of legendary Emory & Henry College coach Bob Johnson and had head-coaching stints at Castlewood and Abingdon. His high school coach was Mike Cartolaro.