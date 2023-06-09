BASEBALL

Class 1

Lebanon (24-2) vs. Middlesex (15-7)

10 a.m., Salem Memorial Ballpark

The Skinny: The Lebanon Pioneers are a win away from reaching the state finals for the fifth time in program history. They were the undefeated 2021 Class 2 champs, while finishing as state runner-up in 1991, 2015 and 2019. … This is Lebanon’s last season as a Class 1 school as the Pioneers shift to Class 2 in the fall. … Lebanon is 87-10 since the 2019 season began. … The Middlesex Chargers have never made the state finals in baseball. … Lebanon has won 23 straight games and the only losses for the Pioneers were 6-1 and 9-3 setbacks to TSSAA state tournament participant Tennessee High back in March. … Lebanon has outscored its six postseason opponents 77-4. The Pioneers hit two home runs and Nathan Phillips tossed a no-hitter in Tuesday’s 16-0, five-inning state quarterfinal annihilation of Narrows. … Zach Hertig (.471 batting average, 45 runs), Seth Buchanan (.457 batting average) and Dagan Barton (.552 on-base percentage) set the tone for Lebanon at the top of the lineup. Buchanan (1.33 ERA), Phillips (1.36 ERA) and Barton (0.74 ERA) anchor the pitching staff. Phillips has thrown two no-hitters this season, while Buchanan and Barton have one apiece. … Cody Compton is in his first year as head coach after taking over for the legendary Doc Adams at the helm. Compton was a baseball and basketball standout at Lebanon and pitched at Milligan University and the University of Virginia’s College at Wise. He has had an impressive rookie campaign. “We knew coming in the talent we had last year and we didn’t have any seniors last season,” Compton said. “We came in and have tried to remind the guys that this is a game, relax and just play to their potential. It’s hard to play this game when you’re putting pressure on yourself to produce a result. As long as at the end of the day they can look at their teammates in the eye and tell them they gave their best effort then that’s all we can ask for. Control the things they can control and let the rest go.” … Not much is known about Middlesex, which is located in the town of Saluda, Virginia, which is near the Chesapeake Bay. Simon Larson, Patrick Larson, Kaden Hunley and Riley Dean are among the standouts to watch for head coach John M. Robins’ squad “We are a team that plays well together,” said Middlesex assistant coach/athletic director Matt Stamm. “We thrive on total team effort wins. Everyone understands their role on the team.” … Middlesex beat defending state champion Rappahanock, 2-1, in the Region 1A semifinals. The Chargers lost to Lancaster, 4-1, in the regional finals. On Tuesday, they went on the road and recorded a 3-1 state quarterfinal win over Riverheads. “Our squarter quarterfinal win was an example of the team effort,” Stamm said. “Our pitchers did their job against Riverheads, we played clean in the field and our hitters did their job at the plate when it mattered.” … The teams will be playing at the home of the Carolina League’s Salem Red Sox. It is 401 to center field and 325 feet down the lines with high walls. “Playing in a big ballpark is going to be an adjustment,” Compton said. “There is a lot of foul ground so we have to keep the ball in front of us and back up bases. We can’t go in trying to hit the ball out of the ballpark. We have to hit the ball in the gap and use our speed.”

Up Next: Either Auburn (23-2) or Lancaster awaits the winner on Saturday at 1 p.m. in the state finals at Salem Memorial Ballpark.

SOFTBALL

Class 1

Rye Cove (26-0) vs. Lunenburg Central (17-3)

10 a.m., Botetourt Sports Complex

The Skinny: The best season in program history continues for Rye Cove as the unbeaten Eagles play in the state softball semifinals for the first time. … Rye Cove defeated Twin Valley (20-0), Lebanon (3-1) and Eastside (6-5) en route to the Region 1D title and crushed Grayson County, 11-1, in Tuesday’s state quarterfinals. … Junior Eden Muncy and sophomore Kenzie Hood have gotten it done at the plate and in the circle for Rye Cove. Muncy is 18-0 with a 0.40 ERA and 214 strikeouts to go along with a .513 batting average, five home runs and 12 doubles. Hood is 7-0 with a 0.64 ERA with 55 strikeouts and tossed a perfect game against Twin Valley in the regional quarterfinals, while hitting .585 with two home runs, 17 doubles and 36 RBIs. She has struck out just once in 92 plate appearances. Gracie Turner (.488, five homers, 31 RBIs) also swings a hot bat for Rye Cove. … Lunenburg Central is located in the small town of Victoria, just south of Nottoway. The Chargers beat Cumberland (6-0) and Buffalo Gap (6-1) to win the Region 1B tournament and cruised to a 7-0 victory over Chincoteague In Tuesday’s state quarterfinals. “This is a determined team,” said Lunenburg Central coach Adrianna Caballero. “With their determination they show up daily ready to work and improve. They work hard to hold each other up and make the best of their time together between the white lines.” … Tristan Buchanan is the ace pitcher for the Chargers and a top hitter. She has a 1.04 ERA and has tallied 23 RBIs. Cayley Stokes (.524 batting average, five home runs, 21 RBIs), third baseman Kennedy Moody and freshman Lydia Anderson are also standouts for Caballero. She is in her first season as head coach at Lunenburg Central and previously had an stint as an assistant at Northside of Roanoke. … There are a lot of similarities between Lunenburg Central and Rye Cove. “This team is from a small town,” Caballero said. “The majority of the team has been playing ball together since they were playing Tee-Ball for the county. They may not have consistently been on a team together, but they have continued to grow through the Lunenburg rec. program and the school program since middle school. The transfer student that came in during the middle of this group’s athletic career brought a great addition to the CHS family and the girls welcomed her with open arms.” … Nick Hood is also in his first season as Rye Cove’s head coach and has yet to lose a game. “No matter what happens this weekend these ladies have had a great season,” Hood said. “Something that years down the road that they can look back on and be proud.”

Up Next: The winner will face either Auburn (24-1) or Buffalo Gap (15-6) on Saturday at 10 a.m. in the finals at Botetourt Sports Complex.

Class 2

Tazewell (19-5-1) vs. Page County (24-3)

10 a.m., Botetourt Sports Complex

The Skinny: The Tazewell Bulldogs are in the state semifinals for the first time, while Page County is trying to reach the state finals for the eighth time in program history. … Page County finished as Class 2 runner-up to Appomattox last year. The Panthers won it all in 1981, 2014, 2015 and 2018. That 2018 title was clinched with a 3-0 win over Richlands. … Page County has won 17 straight games and the Panthers’ roster features just three seniors: Alexis Frymyer, Jocelyne Rinker and Jade Mullins. Rinker has signed with Radford University and possesses plenty of power. Junior pitcher Bailee Gaskins was the Bull Run District and Region 2B player of the year and is in her third season starting in the circle. Sophomore shortstop Karleigh Gaskins is also a major contributor, as are Arianna Roudabush, Adryn Martin, Emma Lucas, Emme Baugher and Ali Purdham. Alan Knight is in his 42nd season as Page County’s head coach. … Page County powered past Madison County (12-0), East Rockingham (2-0) and Strasburg (6-0) in winning the Region 2B crown and blanked Poquoson (3-1) in Tuesday’s state quarterfinals. … Tazewell topped Wise County Central (13-3), Lee High (6-2) and John Battle (3-0) to win the Region 2D championship and recorded a 2-1 win over two-time defending state champ Appomattox in Tuesday’s quarterfinals. … Sophomore ace pitcher Carly Compton has collected 284 strikeouts to go along with a 0.79 ERA for the Bulldogs of head coach Tom Keene. … Tazewell played to a tie with Daniel Boone of Gray, Tennessee, during the Eastman Invitational in Kingsport. Boone finished as TSSAA Class 4A state runner-up. … Tazewell has produced several NCAA Division I softball players in the 21st century, most notably Whitney Davis (Virginia Tech), Iesha Mountain (Akron) and Whitney Saunders (Virginia Tech). Davis helped Tech reach the 2008 Women’s College World Series, while Saunders is currently the athletic director at Tazewell. … Tazewell hasn’t won a VHSL athletic championship since the football team claimed the 1986 Group AA, Division 4 gold. … Compton has been one of the most dominant pitchers in Southwest Virginia over the past two years and is looking to cap her sophomore season with a crown. “Just to see everything coming together this year is the most blessing, excited, thankful and hungry-for-more feeling,” Compton said. “With that being said, my team and I can agree that it’s still not enough and we still aren’t content. We won’t stop fighting and working until we are coming back with a ring.”

Up Next: James River (24-1) or King William (24-2) faces the winner on Saturday at 1 p.m. in the state title game at the Botetourt Sports Complex.

GIRLS SOCCER

Class 2

Wise County Central (17-3-2) vs. Bruton (10-9)

11 a.m., Roanoke College

The Skinny: It’s been a landmark season for the Wise County Central Warriors, who won the first outright Mountain 7 District title in program history, finished as Region 2D runner-up and earned a 2-0 state quarterfinal win at Appomattox on Tuesday. … Goalkeeper Rhiannon Barton made 18 saves in the clean sheet, bringing her season total to 169. Olivia Webb has 33 goals this season for the Warriors and 90 for her career. … Seniors Geanette Boggs (six goals, six assists) and Alyssa Bryant are leaders for Central, while freshmen Ameera Youmessi (seven goals, eight assists) and Bella Newberry (eight goals, seven assists) have also fared well in their varsity debuts. “Athletic team with family mentality and high work-rate in defending and possession,” said Central coach Matthew Mullins. “We are versatile in how we are able to score and it can come from several different players in the game.” … Bruton needed penalty kicks to beat King William in the semifinals of the Region 2A tournament and then beat Poquoson 2-1 in the regional finals and 1-0 over Central-Woodstock in the state quarterfinals. “We were missing a number of key players for various reasons [against Central-Woodstock],” said Bruton coach Jimmy Flynn. “I was really proud of how the other players stepped up to help fill some of those responsibilities.” … Region 2A player of the year Kaylah Smith (23 goals), midfielder Mariah Gonzales (12 goals) and defender Chloe McLain (six goals) are the leaders for Bruton. Alyssa Turner (five goals) and goalkeeper Emma Anderson (83 saves) are also standouts for the Panthers. “One of our biggest strengths is the age of our players,” Flynn said. “We have some incredible seniors, but overall this is a young team mostly of underclassmen which really speaks to the talent of the players is a great sign for the future.” … Flynn played two seasons of soccer at Ferrum College in 2009 and 2010. … Central has a strong shot to win against the team from Williamsburg. “To be in the state semifinals is just a dream,” Mullins said. “It’s a blessing to be a small part of the special group we have with this team.”

Up Next: Clarke County (22-0) or Glenvar (17-3) gets the winner in Saturday’s 1 p.m. state championship contest.