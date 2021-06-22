VHSL State Semifinal Baseball, Softball Preview Capsules

BASEBALL

The Skinny: Chilhowie won its third regional championship in program history (1972, 2012, 2021) and exceeded expectations in doing so. The Warriors began the season with just one full-time starter from 2019 back in the fold. “Best team chemistry of any team I have ever coached,” said Chilhowie boss Jeff Robinson. “They are great teammates to each other. Every member of the team – starters and bench players – knows their role and tries to be the best they can be at it.” … Junior Daniel Hutton (7-0, 1.31 ERA, 61 strikeouts, 18 walks in 53 1/3 innings, .183 opponent batting average) has had a breakout season for Chilhowie. He is also hitting .397 with 23 RBIs. Kyle Plemmons (.396, 15 RBIs), Jordan Williams (.373, 14 RBIs), Clint Goodwin (.367), Zak Tuell (.360) and D.J. Martin (.309) are the big sticks in the starting lineup for the Warriors. Chilhowie swung the bat well in Region 1D tournament wins over Honaker (7-2) and Eastside (16-9). … Robinson was on hand to see Auburn earn a 6-1 win over Grayson County in the finals of the Region 1C tournament as the Eagles reeled off six runs with two outs in the top of the sixth inning. “Auburn is talented and extremely well-coached,” Robinson said. “They are fundamentally sound and will not beat themselves. Solid line-up one through nine with a deep pitching staff. The most complete team I have seen this year.” … Senior pitcher Reed Underwood (6-1) is the ace for the Eagles, while senior shortstop Parker Hale (21 runs, 19 RBIs), junior first baseman AJ Reece (19 runs) and junior catcher Tyler Sparrer (16 RBIs) can all hit. The roster for the team from Riner features seven seniors. … Auburn beat Chilhowie, 10-0, in the first round of the 2017 Region 1A West tournament and earned a walk-off win over the Warriors in the 2019 Class 1 state quarterfinals. The Eagles went on to win the state title both years.