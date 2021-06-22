VHSL State Semifinal Baseball, Softball Preview Capsules

BASEBALL
Class 1
Chilhowie (12-3-1) vs. Auburn (12-3)
At Christiansburg High School
Today, 5 p.m.
The Skinny: Chilhowie won its third regional championship in program history (1972, 2012, 2021) and exceeded expectations in doing so. The Warriors began the season with just one full-time starter from 2019 back in the fold. “Best team chemistry of any team I have ever coached,” said Chilhowie boss Jeff Robinson. “They are great teammates to each other. Every member of the team – starters and bench players – knows their role and tries to be the best they can be at it.” … Junior Daniel Hutton (7-0, 1.31 ERA, 61 strikeouts, 18 walks in 53 1/3 innings, .183 opponent batting average) has had a breakout season for Chilhowie. He is also hitting .397 with 23 RBIs. Kyle Plemmons (.396, 15 RBIs), Jordan Williams (.373, 14 RBIs), Clint Goodwin (.367), Zak Tuell (.360) and D.J. Martin (.309) are the big sticks in the starting lineup for the Warriors. Chilhowie swung the bat well in Region 1D tournament wins over Honaker (7-2) and Eastside (16-9). … Robinson was on hand to see Auburn earn a 6-1 win over Grayson County in the finals of the Region 1C tournament as the Eagles reeled off six runs with two outs in the top of the sixth inning. “Auburn is talented and extremely well-coached,” Robinson said. “They are fundamentally sound and will not beat themselves. Solid line-up one through nine with a deep pitching staff. The most complete team I have seen this year.” … Senior pitcher Reed Underwood (6-1) is the ace for the Eagles, while senior shortstop Parker Hale (21 runs, 19 RBIs), junior first baseman AJ Reece (19 runs) and junior catcher Tyler Sparrer (16 RBIs) can all hit. The roster for the team from Riner features seven seniors. … Auburn beat Chilhowie, 10-0, in the first round of the 2017 Region 1A West tournament and earned a walk-off win over the Warriors in the 2019 Class 1 state quarterfinals. The Eagles went on to win the state title both years.
Up Next: Essex or Riverheads travels to the winner in Saturday’s state finals.
Class 2
Lebanon (17-0) at Chatham (15-0)
Wednesday, 6 p.m.
The Skinny: This has been a highly-anticipated rematch two years in the making. … The wait has been made longer since the game was shifted from Tuesday to Wednesday due to rain in the forecast. … Chatham cruised to a 23-5 win over Lebanon in the 2019 Class 2 state finals at Pulaski’s Calfee Park, establishing a VHSL record for most runs scored in a state championship baseball game. … Lebanon tuned up for today’s game by putting 23 runs on the board themselves in a 23-7 victory over Gate City in the finals of the Region 2D tournament. The Pioneers outscored their three foes, 40-8, in the regional tourney. … Lebanon senior Preston Steele went 5-for-10 in the regional tournament and that actually lowered his batting average. He entered last week batting .607. … Lebanon left-handed pitcher Matthew Buchanan, a University of Virginia signee, combined with his younger brother, Seth, to pitch a no-hitter in a Region 2D semifinal win over John Battle. … This is Lebanon’s ninth state tournament bid (2021, 2019, 2015, 2001, 1999, 1995, 1992, 1991, 1989). The Pioneers finished as state runner-up in 1991, 2015 and 2019. … Chatham won state titles in 1987, 2009 and 2019. Chad Anderson served as head coach for the 2009 and 2019 squads and is still calling the shots for the Cavaliers. … Matthew Arnold and Christian Lancaster of Chatham have both committed to play at NCAA Division III Hampden-Sydney College. Arnold had three hits and three RBIs against Lebanon in the previous meeting and was also the 2021 VHSL Class 2 state individual golf champion. … Chatham knocked off Nelson County (7-3), Glenvar (13-3) and Appomattox (5-2) to win the Region 2C tourney for the third straight year. … Folks all across the Commonwealth will be keeping an eye out for the results of this clash of the titans.
Up Next: The victor hosts either Poquoson or Page County in Saturday’s state title game.
Class 3
Abingdon (16-0) vs. Liberty Christian Academy (13-2)
At Liberty University
Today, 6 p.m.
The Skinny: Abingdon is in the state tournament for the third consecutive season. The Falcons finished as state runner-up to Spotsylvania in 2018, while losing to Fluvanna County in the 2019 state quarterfinals. … Abingdon impressively won last week’s Region 3D tourney with victories over quality clubs in Northside (11-1), Tunstall (4-1) and William Byrd (2-1). If there was a Region 3D tournament MVP handed out, Abingdon senior Chase Hungate would have won it. The Virginia Commonwealth University signee had two wins on the mound and also delivered the game-winning RBI in the bottom of the seventh inning against William Byrd. … Located on the campus of Liberty University in Lynchburg, Liberty Christian Academy became the first private school to join the VHSL for the 2015-16 school year after previously competing in the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association … Liberty Christian’s coach is Randy Tomlin, who played for the Pittsburgh Pirates from 1990-94. He was the starting pitcher in Game 4 of the 1991 National League Championship Series against the Atlanta Braves and tossed six strong innings in his team’s triumph. … Senior pitcher Brock Duff threw 11 2/3 scoreless innings in last week’s Region 3C tournament for LCA. He has committed to pitch for the University of Virginia’s College at Wise. … Third baseman Andrew Burns (Liberty University), right-handed pitcher Sullivan Holmes (Liberty University) and catcher Tanner Thomas (Mount St. Mary’s) are juniors for the Bulldogs who have committed to play for NCAA Division I programs. … Abingdon earned a dramatic 58-55 win over LCA at home in the state basketball semifinals. Baseball players Jake Thacker (22 points) and Chase Hungate (20 points) played starring roles in that contest.
Up Next: Independence or Lafayette will make the trip to face the winner on Saturday with the state championship on the line.
SOFTBALL
Class 1
Eastside (14-2) at Auburn (14-2)
Today, 3 p.m.
The Skinny: This is Eastside’s fourth trip to the state tournament’s Final Four (2021, 2014, 2013, 2012) and the Spartans won the VHSL Group A, Division 2 state championship in 2012. … Auburn is in the state tournament for the fifth time (2021, 2019, 2018, 2015, 2014) under the direction of head coach David Hurd, a 1993 Patrick Henry graduate. The Eagles won the 2019 VHSL state title with an emphatic 18-1 ripping of Rappahannock County in the finals. Zero starters from that team are on the current roster. … However, Auburn does have one of the state’s top talents in sophomore pitcher Kirsten Fleet. The University of Georgia commit has put up eye-popping statistics: In 105 innings pitched, she’s struck out 228 batters, yielded just 27 hits, walked 13 and posted a 0.20 ERA. Oh yeah, she is also hitting .509 with five home runs. … Hannah Shepherd (.333, six home runs), Emily Coe (.426), Emma Greenhalgh (.396) and Avery Zuckerwar (.352, three home runs) are the other top players for youthful Auburn. Coe is the only senior and Shepherd is the lone junior on the squad. … Eastside will not be intimidated as the Spartans went on the road to beat three district champions in the Region 1D tournament. Eastside knocked off Black Diamond District champ Honaker (6-5), Hogoheegee District regular-season titlist Northwood (12-1) and Cumberland District winner Thomas Walker (13-0). The latter triumph avenged two regular-season losses to TW. … Taylor Perry (.492), Anna Whited (.481), Tinley Hamilton (.469), Liz Brace (.449) and Maggie Odle (.385) are the top hitters for the Spartans. Hamilton is also the ace pitcher and crafted a two-hit shutout in the regional finals.
Up Next: Either Rappahannock or Rappahannock County hosts the winner in Saturday’s state finals.
Class 2
Lebanon (17-0) at Appomattox (13-0)
Wednesday, 5:30 p.m.
The Skinny: The forecast of rain shifted the game from Tuesday to Wednesday. … Lebanon’s major mashers will face a bonafide ace pitcher in this matchup. … The Pioneers scored 30 runs on 32 hits in beating Gate City, Ridgeview and Wise County Central in the Region 2D tournament. Maggie Lampkin, Adrienne Morrison and Tatum Dye hit homers in the regional tourney. Morrison and Tazewell transfer Alivia Nolley have pitched well all season for the Pioneers. … Nolley and catcher Haley Finney have signed with the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, while Dye will play at Walters State Community College. … Appomattox junior pitcher Courtney Layne has thrown three perfect games this spring and has committed to pitch at the University of Virginia. Layne dominated in Region 2C tournament wins over Fort Chiswell (10-0), Alleghany (14-1) and Glenvar (3-1). … Lebanon traveled to Appomattox in the 2018 state quarterfinals and posted an 8-3 win over the Raiders. … Lebanon is in the state semifinals for the fifth straight season. The Pioneers won the state title in 2016, while suffering semifinal losses in 2017, 2018 and 2019. … Appomattox won the Group AA state championship in 1987 when current head coach Janet Rawes played for the Raiders.
Up Next: The winner travels to Randolph-Henry or Buffalo Gap for Saturday’s state championship game.
