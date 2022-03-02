VHSL STATE QUARTERFINAL PRIMER: Eight teams left standing from Far SWVA led by coaches who were once ballers

There are eight teams from far Southwest Virginia still playing basketball and they are all coached by individuals who were big-time ballers back in the day.

Union coach Zack Moore was the main man for Pound’s 1999 VHSL Group A state runner-up squad and later scored a school-record 2,348 career points at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise. He was once featured in Sports Illustrated’s “Faces in the Crowd.”

Second-year Virginia High boss Julius Gallishaw won a state championship in 1993 at Dalzell Hillcrest High School in South Carolina while playing alongside future Hall of Famer Ray Allen and went on to pile up 1,757 career points at now-defunct Virginia Intermont College.

During his days at VI, Gallishaw played against an Alice Lloyd College squad that featured current Eastside coach Patrick Damron. Damron suited up for Alice Lloyd after being a standout at Whitesburg High School in Kentucky.

Prior to becoming the head coach at Twin Springs, Tyler Webb was the starting center for the Titans as they finished as state runner-up in 2005. He appeared in 111 games at Appalachian State University and played a few games against Steph Curry-led Davidson.

Misty Davis Miller is the head coach at defending state champion Honaker and was once a star player for the Tigers. She was the Bristol Herald Courier’s Southwest Virginia girls basketball player of the year as Honaker’s point guard in 1996 and was among the NAIA leaders in assists during each of her seasons at Virginia Intermont College.

Gate City coach Kelly Smith Houseright starred at Rye Cove High School and then scored 1,651 career points and was an Old Dominion Athletic Conference player of the year recipient for the Emory & Henry College Wasps.

Robin Dotson of Wise County Central was the point guard for the J.J. Kelly Indians in 1977 when they finished as the VHSL Group A boys basketball state runner-up. He scored 11 points in Kelly’s 60-58 five-overtime triumph over Parry McCluer that year in the semifinals.

Hannah Stiltner is in her second season as Grundy’s head coach and it wasn’t long ago she was the senior point guard when the Golden Wave won the 2012 Black Diamond District regular-season title.

The following is a brief look at state quarterfinal matchups involving local teams:

BOYS

Class 1

Eastside (18-10) at Auburn (19-8), Friday, 7 p.m.: Eastside recorded a 63-60 overtime win over Auburn in the 2019 state quarterfinals, while Auburn earned a 57-47 win over the Spartans in the 2020 quarterfinals.

Fort Chiswell (23-5) at Twin Springs (18-8), Friday, 7 p.m.: Derrick Jackson has taken Fort Chiswell to multiple state tournament appearances as the head coach in both basketball and baseball.

Class 2

James River (20-4) at Union (22-5), Friday, 7 p.m.: As a point guard at James River, Ethan Humphries played postseason games against the likes of George Wythe, Gate City, Virginia High and Honaker. He is now in his second season as head coach at his alma mater and will coach against a squad from far Southwest Virginia.

Virginia High (19-9) vs. Radford (18-4), Friday, 7:30 p.m. (at Roanoke College’s Cregger Center): Virginia High is in the state tournament for the first time in nine years. That previous appearance ended with a 59-42 loss to Radford in the 2013 state quarterfinals in Salem.

GIRLS

Class 1

Auburn (20-6) at Honaker (24-3), Friday, 6 p.m.: Honaker has won 12 straight postseason games since losing to Patrick Henry in the 2020 Region 1D finals.

Grundy (17-9) at Parry McCluer (25-1), Friday, 6 p.m.: Adam Gilbert coached Parry McCluer to three consecutive state titles from 2017-2019 and now has the Blues back in the state tournament.

Class 2

Alleghany (17-7) at Wise County Central (23-5), Friday, 7 p.m.: Alleghany is in the girls hoops state tournament for the first time and possibly the final time. The Mountaineers are will consolidate with Covington to form a new school that is scheduled to open in the fall of 2023.

Gate City (17-11) vs. Radford (15-6), Friday, 5:30 p.m. (at Roanoke College’s Cregger Center): Radford suffered a 47-37 loss to Virginia High in December in the finals of the Danny Jonas Memorial Christmas Tournament at Fort Chiswell. Gate City vanquished Virginia High, 65-47, in the first round of last week’s Region 2D tourney.

