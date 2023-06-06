BASEBALL

Class 1

Narrows (20-2) at Lebanon (23-2)

6 p.m.

The Skinny: This is Lebanon’s 11th state tournament bid (2023, 2022, 2021, 2019, 2015, 2001, 1999, 1995, 1992, 1991, 1989). The Pioneers went unbeaten in claiming the Class 2 title in 2021 and finished as state runner-up in 1991, 2015 and 2019. Last year the Pioneers lost on the road to Grayson County in the state quarterfinals. … Lebanon’s only two losses this season came to the Tennessee High Vikings, a state tournament participant in the Volunteer State. ... The entire batting order and pitching lineup has produced as part of Lebanon’s balanced attack. Virginia Military Institute signee Seth Buchanan is hitting .471 and has compiled a 1.33 ERA on the mound, speedy leadoff man Zach Hertig is batting at a .464 clip with 33 stolen bases and Nathan Phillips’ pitching stats include a 1.51 ERA and 77 strikeouts. …. Buchanan, Phillips and Dagan Barton have all pitched no-hitters this season. “We have had a good season so far,” said Lebanon coach Cody Compton. “We have worked hard since August and it is paying off for them. We have to stay focused during this last week and continue to improve.” Compton is in his first season as head coach after taking over at the helm for the legendary Doc Adams. Lebanon has outscored the playoff opposition 61-4 en route to winning the Hogoheegee District and Region 1D tournaments. … Narrows is in the state tournament for the first time in program history and the Green Wave has compiled a 38-7-1 record over the last two years under the direction of head coach Christopher Helvely. Both losses this spring have come to Auburn, including a 15-0 setback in the finals of the Region 1C tournament. … Carson Crigger (.561), Aidan McGlothlin (.500) and Max McGlothlin (.414) are the top hitters for Narrows. Aidan McGlothlin will play at West Virginia Tech next season, while Max McGlothlin is headed to New River Community College. “I’m proud of our guys for working hard to get here,” Helvey said. “We just want to represent Narrows and the Green Wave community well and give our fans and community something to be proud of.”

Up Next: The winner plays either Riverheads or Middlesex on Friday at 10 a.m. at Salem’s Kiwanis Field.

Chilhowie (17-9) vs. Auburn (22-2)

At Christiansburg High School, 6 p.m.

The Skinny: This is Chilhowie’s sixth state tournament appearance (2023, 2022, 2021, 2019, 2012, 1972). The previous three trips all ended with state quarterfinal losses to Auburn. … Five of Chilhowie’s nine losses came to two teams (Lebanon and Marion) that are still playing. What has been the strength for the Warriors? “Our ability to persevere and find ways to win and keep our season alive,” said Chilhowie coach Jeff Robinson. “Dating back to the Hogoheegee Distirct tournament consolation game, we are 4-0 in elimination games with our back against the wall. We haven’t been overly impressive offensively, having only scored 14 runs in four regional playoff games, but we have pitched well and played good defense, while doing what we needed to do offensively to win.” … Sophomore Dawson Tuell is getting it done at the plate (.434, 16 RBIs) and on the mound (9-1, two saves, 1.03 ERA) for the Warriors. Junior Connor Smith is hitting .453 and senior Brandon Bush owns a .310 batting average. … Auburn’s only losses this spring came to North Cross (a private school in Roanoke) and Narrows. Senior Damien Boyd had a home run, double and six RBIs in a 15-0 win over Narrows in the finals of the Region 1C tournament, while freshman Brody Hensel pitched a no-hitter. “We have played our best the last three weeks,” Auburn coach Eric Altizer said.… Sophomore Jared Lavergne is 10-2 and was the winning pitcher in last season’s quarterfinal victory over Chilhowie. … Altizer is in his second stint as Auburn’s head coach (1999-2008; 2016-present) and played at Auburn from 1982-85. He was a player on teams that lost to Castlewood in the Region C tournament in 1984 and 1985. … Robinson hopes Chilhowie can solve its Auburn enigma. “We realize the challenge that lies ahead of us,” he said. “Auburn will not beat themselves. We must be fundamentally sound in all facets of the game and play the game pitch by pitch. On paper this is a mismatch, but more than half my team this year was on last year’s squad that upset Lebanon in the regional finals. With the VHSL single-elimination format, we only have to be better than they are for one game.”

Up Next: Lancaster or William Campbell awaits the winner in Friday’s 1 p.m. state semifinal game at venerable Kiwanis Field in Salem.

Class 2

Patrick County (22-5) at John Battle (17-9)

6 p.m.

The Skinny: John Battle is making the 15th state tournament appearance in program history (2023, 2022, 2019, 2017, 2012, 2003, 2002, 2001, 2000, 1999, 1998, 1997, 1988, 1980, 1972). The Trojans won VHSL Group A state titles in 2000 and 2001, while finishing as 2A runner-up to Dan River in 2017 and Class 2 runner-up to Appomattox last season. … The Trojans rolled past Richlands (16-0), Wise County Central (8-0) and Marion (16-1) en route to winning the Region 2D tournament. … Pitching has been a strength for the Trojans. It’s not known who will get the nod tonight from head coach Jimmy Gobble, but sophomore right-hander Porter Gobble (7-1, 2.32 ERA), junior righty Noah Sills (6-1, four saves, 2.00 ERA) and sophomore left-hander Evan Hankins (5-3, one save, 2.01 ERA) are all viable options. … Hankins (1.457 OPS), Porter Gobble (1.287 OPS), Elijah Childress (1.068 OPS) and Broadie Bailey (.995 OPS) are the leaders at the plate for Battle. Hankins has committed to the University of Tennessee. … Jimmy Gobble is in his sixth season as head coach of the Trojans. A first-round draft pick of the Kansas City Royals in 1999 out of John Battle, the southpaw pitched in the big leagues for the Royals (2003-2008) and Chicago White Sox (2009). He has been to the VHSL state tournament three times as a player, twice as an assistant coach and thrice as a head coach. … Patrick County is making its first state tournament appearance since 2000. The Cougars from Stuart, Virginia, moved from Class 3 to Class 2 in 2019. … Jai Penn, Martin Sawyers, Tucker Swails (who pitched a perfect game earlier this season against Bassett) and Gavin Fain are among the players to watch for Patrick County.

Up Next: The winner plays either Buckingham County or Randolph-Henry on Friday at 10 a.m. in a semifinal clash at Salem Memorial Ballpark.

Marion (14-10) at Alleghany (19-2)

6 p.m.

The Skinny: Marion is in the state tournament for the first time in program history, while Alleghany has reached this point for the seventh time (2023, 2022, 2013, 2009, 2008, 2000, 1990). … This will also be the final state tourney trip for Alleghany as consolidation with Covington looms in the fall. The name of the new school will stay the same (Alleghany) but the mascot will change (Cougars). This is a history-making night regardless as it will be the final VHSL event on campus for the Alleghany Mountaineers. …. Alleghany suffered a 5-4, 11-inning loss to John Battle in last year’s state quarterfinals in Bristol. … Alleghany head coach Seth Bradley is graduate of the school who played baseball and basketball at Roanoke College. … Alleghany began the season 16-0 before dropping its final two regular-season games to Rockbridge County and Radford. …Averett University signee Halen Lowman is a senior left-handed pitcher for the Mountaineers and is the cousin of Gate City High School basketball legend and 2023 NBA Slam Dunk Contest champion Mac McClung. … Pitcher/outfielder Hunter Depriest, outfielder Garrett Via, second baseman Connor McPeek, infielder Eli Weese and catcher Chris Harden were first-team all-district selections for Alleghany. Via has signed to play football at Virginia Military Institute. … Sophomore Mason Pugh, junior Reid Osborne and sophomore Brody Whitt have the top batting averages for Marion, while Brady Roberts and Jack Pugh are the top RBI men. The Scarlet Hurricanes earned a 4-3 win over Union in the first round of the Region 2D tournament, while posting a 5-4 victory over Virginia High in the semifinals to clinch their historic state tourney berth. “The team has surpassed my expectations for this season,” said Marion coach Larry Cannon. “They have come on really strong here at the end of the season.” … The 67-year-old Cannon was coaxed out of retirement to lead the ‘Canes after previous head-coaching stints at Sevier County, Pigeon Forge, John Battle and Patrick Henry. What has impressed him most about his upstart squad? “Team unity,” Cannon said. “They play for each other and with a lot of class, which we as coaches really appreciate and respect.”

Up Next: Poquoson or East Rockingham awaits the winner on Friday at 1 p.m. in the state semifinals at Salem Memorial Ballpark.

Class 3

Abingdon (20-5) at Liberty Christian Academy (22-0)

Liberty University, 6 p.m.

The Skinny: So they meet again. … Abingdon posted a 4-3 win over LCA in the 2021 state semifinals, while the Bulldogs earned a 6-5 victory over the Falcons in last year’s Class 3 title game. A two-strike, two-out, two-run hit by Lane Duff in the bottom of the seventh inning was the clincher in 2022 for the team from Lynchburg. ... Abingdon played five freshmen and five sophomores in a 14-4 loss to Cave Spring in the Region 3D finals. … Reigning VHSL Class 3 state player of the year Ethan Gibson of Abingdon suffered a season-ending injury before the 2023 campaign began. The Falcons still managed to win 20 games and sweep the Mountain 7 District regular-season and tournament titles. “Our kids are excited for the opportunity to play LCA,” said veteran AHS coach Mark Francisco. “I’m so proud of this team with how they were able to regroup after unexpectedly losing [Gibson]. To win their district championship and make it back to the state tournament for the fifth straight season is a huge accomplishment for our players.” … Beckett Dotson (9-2) and Jett Humphreys (8-2) have been the workhorses of the Abingdon pitching staff. … Liberty University signee Ben Blair has pitched to the tune of a 0.50 ERA in 56 innings of work for LCA and has rung up 95 strikeouts. He has not allowed more than three hits and two earned runs in any outing this season. Will Palmer, who scored the winning run against AHS in last year’s finals, sets the tone for the LCA lineup as the leadoff hitter. He is a two-way talent and was the winning pitcher against Broadway in the Region 3C semifinals, striking out nine in five innings of work. … Randy Tomlin, who pitched for the Pittsburgh Pirates from 1990-94, is LCA’s head coach.

Up Next: The winner plays either New Kent or Brentsville District on Friday at 1 p.m. in a state semifinal clash at Riverbend High School in Fredericksburg.

SOFTBALL

Class 1

Grayson County (13-14) at Rye Cove (25-0)

6 p.m.

The Skinny: This has been an eventful season for both of these teams to say the least. … Rye Cove is enjoying the best campaign in program history and topped Twin Valley (20-0), Lebanon (3-1) and Eastside (5-4) to win the Region 1D tournament. … Thomas Walker transfer Eden Muncy has been dominant as a pitcher (17-0, 0.35 ERA, 204 strikeouts) and as a hitter (.520 batting average, five home runs, 12 doubles, 12 stolen bases). Kenzie Hood is also a two-way star (.577 average, 35 RBIs, 16 doubles, one strikeout in 89 plate appearances; 7-0, 0.79 ERA, 52 strikeouts in the circle). … Junior Gracie Turner of Rye Cove is hitting .487 with five home runs and 31 RBIs and recently committed to continue her career at NCAA Division II King University. … Nick Hood is in his first season as Rye Cove’s head coach and has yet to lose. … Grayson County was the fourth seed out of the Mountain Empire District for the Region 1C tournament, but still managed to clinch a state tourney berth. “Exceeded other’s expectations,” said Blue Devils coach Mandy Smith Miller. “We are a young team with a lot of heart and have grown throughout the season. Our record doesn’t accurately reflect the talent this team has. Our district is one of the toughest. This time of year it’s about when you win and how you finish and these girls have finished strong.”… Miller is in her sixth season as head coach and is a member of the Emory & Henry College Sports Hall of Fame.

Up Next: The winner gets Lunenburg Central or Chincoteague on Friday at 10 a.m. in a state semifinal clash at the Botetourt Sports Complex.

Eastside (14-12) at Auburn (23-1)

The Skinny: It seems like a rite of spring for Eastside to be in the state tournament as the Spartans have booked regular trips and won it all in 2012. “There are several teams in Class 1 that are always there at this point in the season and Eastside is one of them,” said Auburn coach Tim Smoot. “Their coach, Suzi Atwood, is an exceptional coach with a ton of experience. They have good athletes and are always prepared for postseason play. It looks like this year is no different. We have had a number of good games with them over the last 10 years or so.” … Also in the mix every season is Auburn, the three-time defending VHSL Class 1 state champs. The Eagles ousted Eastside from the 2021 state semifinals with a 4-1 win. … Sophomore Braelyn Hall has set the pace in the circle (1.08 ERA, 220 strikeouts) and at the plate (.442) for Eastside. Taylor Clay (.426), Emmaleigh Banks (.386) and Emma Sartin (.375) have had strong seasons as well. Banks homered off Rye Cove ace Eden Muncy in the finals of the regional tournament. “We struggled at the beginning of the season, but our success at the end of the season has come because of our resilience,” Atwood said. “We have been knocked down and gotten back up time and time again. I am very proud of the way these girls battle.” … Auburn has won 22 straight since a 4-2 loss to Amherst County on March 18. … Senior pitcher Kirsten Fleet has rang up 353 strikeouts this season and will continue her career at James Madison University. She also boasts a team-best .485 batting average. … Avery Zuckerwar (.426), Rachel Brotherton (.420), Kendra Scaggs (.409), Grace Wilson (.342) and Emma Greenhalgh (.286) are also players to watch for the Eagles. Zuckerwar will play college volleyball at Emory & Henry. … The Auburn roster features seven seniors. “There is nothing that helps more than having a mature team,” Smoot said.

Up Next: The winner tangles with either Rappahannock or Buffalo Gap on Friday at 1 p.m. in a state semifinal game at the Botetourt Sports Complex.

Class 2

Appomattox (21-2) at Tazewell (18-5-1)

3 p.m.

The Skinny: Appomattox took a 5-0 state quarterfinal win over Tazewell last season en route to its second straight VHSL Class 2 state championship. This time around, the Eagles make the long trip to Tazewell. … Appomattox lost five starters off last year’s squad (including ace pitcher Courtney Layne, who is now playing at the University of Virginia), but the Raiders have still found success. “Our players have worked hard to get where we are and have surprised a lot of people,” said Appomattox coach Janet Rawes. “I don’t think anyone expected us to be competitive this season. We have some young pitching and they have really done a good job.” … Tazewell topped Wise County Central (13-3), Lee High (6-2) and John Battle (3-0) in winning the Region 2D tournament. … Sophomore ace pitcher Carly Compton of the Bulldogs has amassed 271 strikeouts in 121 innings of work this season and already has 564 for her career. “Last year’s state experience was a big deal for us being only the second team in school history to make it to state,” Compton said. “It was something we had prepared for since Little League days and Junior League days. Appomattox was the best and we had a few opportunities in the game to try and put pressure on them and we didn’t take advantage of the opportunities. Teams like that don’t give you many and they took advantage of the few mistakes we made. We were nervous and a little intimidated but at the end of the game we realized we can play with the best if we play together.”

Up Next: Page County or Poquoson will be the state semifinal opponent of the winner on Friday at 10 a.m. at the Botetourt Sports Complex.

John Battle (12-14) at James River (23-1)

The Skinny: These two schools are located three hours apart on Interstate 81, but do have a history in softball as this is the fifth postseason meeting between the programs since 2003. … The legendary Angela Tincher pitched a no-hitter in a 2-0 victory over Battle in the first round of the 2003 Region C tournament. In ’06, John Battle posted a 2-1, 11-inning victory over James River in the Region C title game, but a week later the Knights earned a 2-1 triumph over the Trojans in the state semifinals. The most recent meeting in 2013 saw James River post a 3-0 state quarterfinal win over the Trojans in Bristol. … Battle lost six of its first eight games this season, but the Trojans have gotten better as the season’s progressed and have relied on a balanced attack. “To be honest, I don’t really have that one superstar player like some other teams,” said first-year John Battle head coach Tom Harmon. “They have all worked together to make it happen. My outfielders have made some big game-changing plays this year. Natalie Collins has made a bunch of plays that nobody else would have made, Madison Bowery has been strong defensively and Eden Wallace has been big also, especially with the bat.” … Saylor Baldwin and Jordan Roulett-Wheeler are the only seniors on Battle’s roster. … James River won the Region 2C championship game with a 1-0, 14-inning victory over Appomattox. Austyn Moran’s RBI single drove in Jenna Pugh for the winning run. Moran was also the winning pitcher, throwing 174 pitches in going all 14 innings and notching 12 strikeouts. A Randolph College commit, Moran is a two-time Three Rivers District player of the year and is 22-1 with a 0.71 ERA. She is also hitting .474. … Pugh has inked with Roanoke College and is hitting .447, the Ferrum College-bound Kaycee Kincaid is batting .444 and Bridgewater College commit Lexi McCullough is hitting .246. Elly Lackey and Ripley Barry are also standouts for the Knights. … Harmon will be coaching in style today as Battle takes the field. “I have got a lot of compliments on my bow that I wear on my hat to match the bows some of the girls wear,” Harmon said. “The girls insisted that I wear it so probably since early to mid-season I have had it on every game. I’m not superstitious, but I assure you I will have it on come Tuesday at James River.”

Up Next: The winner faces either King William or Strasburg at on Friday at 1 p.m. in a state semifinal matchup at the Botetourt Sports Complex.

BOYS SOCCER

Class 1

Giles at Lebanon (17-1-1)

6 p.m.

The Skinny: Lebanon has put together a banner season as the Pioneers have an experienced squad featuring loads of talent. … Forward Grayson Olson and Carter Dillon have combined for 46 goals, while senior midfielder Ethan King is referred to as the “backbone of our team” by coach Ethan Trent. … Colton Barton, Eli Taylor, Juan Hernandez, Hayden Ferguson, Emmitt Breeding and Gaven Gibson have been among the standouts as well. A goalkeeper, Gibson has 16 clean sheets this season and the Pioneers have yielded just five goals in 2023 with him taking up residence between the pipes. … Lebanon lost a penalty-kick shootout to Auburn in last year’s state quarterfinals. … Not much is known about Giles, but Trent is not taking the Spartans lightly. “Giles is a good team who came out of a very tough region and district,” Trent said. “They have a winning history and they will be ready to play.”

Up Next: Riverheads or Westmoreland awaits the winner in Friday’s state semifinals.

Honaker (15-3) at Galax (18-0-1)

The Skinny: These teams have met several times before in the postseason and veteran Honaker coach Wilburn Johnson knows what to expect from the always-tough Maroon Tide of Galax. “Galax is a very good team,” Johnson said. “Defending state champions with a lot of talent and they are well-coached. They play solid defense and attack from all parts of the field. We will have to be at the top of our game when we go there Tuesday.” … Zane Johnson has been the catalyst for Honaker’s high-scoring offense, while Jaxon Dye, Landen Marsh, Jaylon Hart and Thomas Ball have prime playmaking abilities as well. … Malachi Lowe, Landon Viers, Austin Barnhart and Garrett Shortt are among the defensive standouts. Austin Clayburne has held it down as the Tigers’ goalkeeper.

Up Next: The winner meets either Northampton or Franklin in Friday’s state semifinals.

Class 2

Virginia High (19-0-1) vs. Radford (12-3-1)

6 p.m., Emory & Henry College

The Skinny: It’s been a season to remember for the unbeaten Virginia High Bearcats as they’ve swept the Southwest District and Region 2D tournament titles. … The lone time they failed to get a win in a match was a draw with the Elizabethton Cyclones from Northeast Tennessee. ... Senior siblings Patrick Poku and Prince Poku have combined for 48 goals and 15 assists. Both have signed with NCAA Division II King University. Freshman Owen Dean (13 assists, nine goals) and senior Bailey Owens (10 assists) have also played well. Jackson Trent, Colee Fils-Aime, Aqeumini Martin and Gage Coleman have also proven they can find the back of the net. … VHS is pretty stout defensively as well. The back line of Parker Carroll, Coleman Austin, Jasper Cheers, Gavin Mitchell, Gamble Stevens and Adam Harosky make things hard on opponents and yielded just a dozen goals all season. Freshman goalkeeper Elijah Jackson has made 43 saves and recorded 10 shutouts. … The defense will try to corral Radford senior Evan Rupe, who has scored 34 goals, dished out eight assists and will take his soccer talents to Radford University. Junior Brody Shull had 15 goals of his own. “We graduated nine seniors last year and are doing the same again this year,” said Radford coach Clark Ramsey. “Our hope is to continue to produce a squad that can contend every year.”

Up Next: The winner plays either Clarke County or Arcadia in Friday’s semifinals in Salem.

Graham (9-9-1) at Glenvar (17-1-1)

The Skinny: Graham head coach George Aiello is at it again. His G-Men have improved mightily since the season began and he has guided them to a state tournament berth. … Graham finished as state runner-up in 2021 under Aiello’s watch. … The G-Men led 1-0 against Virginia High in the Region 2D finals last week thanks to a goal from Aidan Bowers, but VHS eventually rallied for a 2-1 victory. … Glenvar got the best of James River (9-1), Patrick County (7-0) and Radford (3-1) to win the Region 2C tournament.

Up Next: The winner plays either Poquoson or Strasburg on Friday in a semifinal match at Salem High School.

GIRLS SOCCER

Class 1

Auburn at Honaker (7-5-1)

The Skinny: Honaker repeated as Region 1D champions and the Tigers will meet a familiar foe. Auburn scored twice in the second half to earn a 2-0 win over Honaker in last year’s state quarterfinals. … Sophomore goalkeeper McKenzie Lowe, sophomore forward Kiley Musick junior defender Kate Jessee, sophomore forward Julia Barton and junior midfielder Kedryn Hess are among the stars for Honaker. “The biggest strength of our team definitely comes from the back,” said Honaker coach Alicia Musick. “McKenzie Lowe is our goalie. Although this is only her second year as a goalkeeper, she has a total of 133 saves thus far this season. She has been a crucial asset to our team this season, especially against the [Class 2] and [Class 3] schools we play. I have no doubt she will show up ready and rise to the occasion in the state tournament.”

Up Next: The winner plays either Riverheads or Westmoreland Friday at 9 a.m. in a state semifinal match at Salem High School.

Class 2

Glenvar (16-3) at Graham (18-0)

The Skinny: This is one of the most intriguing matchups on a busy docket today. … Glenvar is the defending state champ, while Graham has beaten all comers this spring. … Glenvar has outscored its opponent 96-17 this season and has overcome some key injures. … Graham got by Gate City (4-0), Union (3-2) and Wise County Central (3-1) to win the Region 2D tournament. Ella Dales had two goals in the title-clinching win over Central and is having a stellar season for the G-Girls.

Up Next: The winner plays either Poquoson or Clarke County in a semifinal match on Friday at 9 a.m. at Roanoke College.

Wise County Central (16-3-2) at Appomattox (15-0)

The Skinny: Wise County Central is making its first-ever appearance in the state tournament and the Warriors will face an unbeaten juggernaut. … Appomattox has allowed just 13 goals all season and the Raiders earned a 4-2 win over defending state champion Glenvar in the Region 2C finals. Lyndsey Lawson (43 goals), Catey Paulette (28 goals) and Alexa McNamara (17 goals) are the headliners. … Central's Olivia Webb has 32 goals this season and 89 for her career. Goalkeeper Rhiannon Barton has made 151 saves and has over 400 of those in her career. Alyssa Bryant and Geanette Boggs have also starred for the Warriors. Boggs is the valedictorian of Central’s Class of 2023. “We are looking forward to our first state game,” said Central coach Matthew Mullins.

Up Next: Either Bruton or Central-Woodstock will be the opponent for the winner in Friday’s 11 a.m. semifinal at Roanoke College.