VHSL STATE GOLF: Peyton Coe wins medalist honors in leading GW to Class 1 title

Coe parred, birdied, birdied and eagled the quartet of par-five holes on Monday.

“I played football on short notice and had fun with my friends,” Coe said. “Being in the weight room a lot, I assume that helped today.”

Sophomore Benson Blevins (73) and senior Daniel Goode (77) followed Coe on the individual leaderboard as GW swept the top three positions.

“We were talking before the round that it was going to be one of us to win it all,” Coe said. “We just told each other to go get it.”

Castlewood junior Coleman Cook was among those in Coe’s group.

“I told him and his family after the round that it was just an honor to be able to witness something like that,” Cook said. “In some way, it really helped my score. I wasn’t playing the best on the front nine, but to be able to compete with him on the back nine really turned my game around.”

Sophomore Abby Bradley tied for seventh with an 82 and Cook was tied for 10th with an 85 as Castlewood finished as state runner-up to George Wythe. The Blue Devils were 46 strokes behind George Wythe’s score of 304.

Still, it was quite an achievement for a squad that didn’t even qualify for the state tournament in 2019.