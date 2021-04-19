VHSL STATE GOLF: Peyton Coe wins medalist honors in leading GW to Class 1 title

RADFORD, Va. – Peyton Coe shed some tears as he walked off the 18th green at the Pete Dye River Course on Monday afternoon and such emotions were understandable for the senior.
Playing in his final match for the George Wythe Maroons, Coe fired a three-under par 69 to win the VHSL Class 1 state golf title and he also helped his squad win their third straight team championship.
Call it a dream scenario for Coe as he mastered a challenging course and did so in the high-stakes state tournament.
It also happened to the lowest score he had ever carded in a high school event.
The titlist was wearing a gray Titleist hat.
“Chills,” he said when asked what it felt like to carry the label of state champ.
The day actually began with Coe bogeying his first hole.
“I was just getting my mind focused back on winning the title,” he said.
After shooting even-par on the front nine, Coe played his best golf over the course of the final nine holes.
The highlight was a 50-foot putt that gave him an Eagle on No. 16.
“On the back nine, I turned it on,” Coe said. “Putting definitely was a key. I was hitting fairways and didn’t miss many greens. It was just something special.”
So was the hug he shared with GW coach Johnny Beamer after his day was complete.
Beamer was a former golf partner and classmate of Perry Coe, Peyton’s father, who passed away in 2009 after a courageous battle with ALS. Perry Coe was responsible for putting a golf club in Peyton’s hand many years ago.
“For it to come full circle like that,” Beamer said. “I’ve been telling Peyton all year if he stayed with it, he would have a great year and by golly, he did.”
On the same course in 2019, Coe finished tied for eighth on the individual leaderboard and had the fifth-best score among his own squad.
“Last year he had some issues with some of the big tournaments,” Beamer said. “He seemed to lose concentration late in the round and his scores would balloon up. But this year as a senior, he has stayed focused and I’m just tickled with the way he played. I had a feeling he would come through.”
Perhaps some added strength and toughness helped the 6-foot-2 Coe’s game.
He played football for the first time as a senior and contributed at wide receiver for George Wythe, catching a touchdown pass for the Maroons in their first-round playoff loss to Galax. He was also among the best basketball players in the Mountain Empire District.
Coe parred, birdied, birdied and eagled the quartet of par-five holes on Monday.
“I played football on short notice and had fun with my friends,” Coe said. “Being in the weight room a lot, I assume that helped today.”
Sophomore Benson Blevins (73) and senior Daniel Goode (77) followed Coe on the individual leaderboard as GW swept the top three positions.
“We were talking before the round that it was going to be one of us to win it all,” Coe said. “We just told each other to go get it.”
Castlewood junior Coleman Cook was among those in Coe’s group.
“I told him and his family after the round that it was just an honor to be able to witness something like that,” Cook said. “In some way, it really helped my score. I wasn’t playing the best on the front nine, but to be able to compete with him on the back nine really turned my game around.”
Sophomore Abby Bradley tied for seventh with an 82 and Cook was tied for 10th with an 85 as Castlewood finished as state runner-up to George Wythe. The Blue Devils were 46 strokes behind George Wythe’s score of 304.
Still, it was quite an achievement for a squad that didn’t even qualify for the state tournament in 2019.
“I couldn’t be more proud of how much all of us have improved,” Bradley said. “Two years ago, we never thought we’d be runner-up in state. But we’ve all put it together and came up here and did the best we could. We all can’t wait until the fall.”
Graham had a runner-up finish of its own in the Class 2 tournament, placing 10 strokes behind winner Floyd County. Brayden Surface and Ben Morgan each shot an 83 to lead the team from Bluefield.
It was a banner day for far Southwest Virginia golfers as George Wythe (Class 1) and Abingdon (Class 3) won it all, while Castlewood and Graham returned home with second-place trophies.
“That’s pretty cool,” said Graham coach Todd Baker. “We’ve got a good group – all juniors with one senior. We got third [in 2019], second this year, so maybe next year.”
Caleigh Street of Richlands, Wise County Central’s Jack England and Virginia High junior Caleb Leonard all finished tied for fifth with an 81. That was five strokes behind winner Matt Arnold of Chatham.
Leonard finished tied for 15th with an 83 at the 2019 state tournament on the same course.
“I think I played better this year,” Leonard said. “I’ve been making a lot of changes and it’s starting to pay off. It took me a while to get going, but I played really good from [holes] 10 through 17. I was unlucky some today, but that happens sometimes. That’s golf.”
Speaking of golf, will GW’s domination of the links end anytime soon?
Monday marked the fifth state title in six years for the Maroons.
Coe, Goode and Paeton Phillippi (85) were seniors in GW’s top six.
“We’ve got Benson coming back and the three other underclassmen on our team are developing quick,” Beamer said. “Just based on scores for [Class 1], I think we’ll hold our own. Giles is coming down [in classification], Galax is up and coming. I think golf in Region 1C is going to be here to stay for a few more years.”
Peyton Coe’s performance in his final match for the Maroons will not be forgotten for years to come.
What is next for the champ?
“I think I am just going to go to school at West Virginia University,” Coe said. “Unless coaches talk to me now.”
