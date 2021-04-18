VHSL STATE GOLF: Abingdon, George Wythe chasing more titles

The Virginia High School League will crown state golf champions in April instead of October this season in this age of COVID-19, but the favorites to take those titles are the usual suspects.
The George Wythe Maroons are aiming for their third straight VHSL Class 1 championship – and sixth in the last seven seasons – today at the Pete Dye River Course in Radford.
Meanwhile, the Abingdon Falcons go for the fifth state title in program history on Monday in the Class 3 tournament and will do so at Glenrochie Country Club, their home course.
GW has emerged as Southwest Virginia’s elite program and the question that will be asked inside the clubhouse today is not if the Maroons will win, but by how many strokes.
George Wythe won the 2019 state tournament by 46 strokes, held the top two spots on the individual leaderboard and did so at the same course that the event is being held this season.
The Maroons won last week’s Region 1C tournament at the Pete Dye River course, as well, triumphing by a sublime 65 strokes.
“Playing the River Course again is nice and the team is very comfortable playing there,” said George Wythe coach Johnny Beamer. “Knowing the area around the greens will help us. We played the regional golf tournament there earlier this week and our returning players kept the golf ball out of the tough areas around the greens.
“The course has a beautiful layout along the New River. However, the course has a lot of play from the general public and there are divots in the fairway, so players may get a bad break playing from a divot. The greens are hard and ball flight will be important hitting toward the pins. Also, the greens are rolling good.”
Senior Daniel Goode, sophomore Benson Blevins, senior Peyton Coe, senior Paeton Phillippi, freshman Reece Vaught and ninth-grader Josh Crigger will lead the way for the Maroons today.
Goode has signed with NCAA Division I Radford University, while Phillippi will play for NCAA Division II Belmont Abbey. Blevins shot a 71 to earn medalist honors during the regional tournament.
Goode finished as runner-up in the 2019 state tournament, shooting a 74. GW teammate Channing Blevins edged him by one stroke for the title and is now playing at Radford University.
“Daniel has had a great year playing at our No. 1 position for most of the year,” Beamer said. “His career at GW has been great. Daniel would love to be the medalist, but he also wants the team to perform well.”
Middlesex, Lunenburg-Central and Castlewood are the teams who will attempt to dethrone GW. Castlewood won last week’s Region 1D tournament as sophomore Abby Bradley earned medalist honors for the Blue Devils.
The Class 2 state tournament will be held as well today in Radford with Graham carrying the flag for the Southwest District and Region 2D. Graham won a state championship on the links in 2013.
Region 2D champ Caleigh Street of Richlands, Wise County Central’s Jack England and Virginia High’s Caleb Leonard also qualified for the tournament. Street is a Radford University signee, while Leonard was the regular-season champion of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Southwest Virginia Golf Tour held back in the fall.
Meanwhile, Abingdon, Lafayette, Independence and Western Albemarle will vie for the Class 3 title at the course located off Interstate 81’s Exit 17.
Abingdon won state championships at Glenrochie in 2000, 2015 and 2017. The 2018 title for the Falcons came in Williamsburg.
“Obviously, the home course advantage is there for whoever hosts the tournament,” said Abingdon coach Jason Delp. “Most years our region is very strong and whoever advances has proven they can play on any course. Perhaps the most important aspect is that our players aren’t riding in a van six hours and get to sleep in their own beds.
“Just like [2019] host, Williamsburg National, Glenrochie is very challenging. There’s nothing tricky about the course; it’s right there in front of you. The Glenrochie Superintendent, Ben Abel, and his staff have the course in superb shape for this tournament. In years past, the tournament has been in October. It’s a completely different golf course in April. It’s beautiful.”
Abingdon has a talented squad with Will Watson, Katie Hall, Grace Addison, Caleb Brummitt, Mason Funk and Dalton Minnick teeing off today for the Falcons.
Brummitt finished first in the Mountain 7 District tournament, while Watson was co-medalist at the Region 3D tourney.
“We have certainly been blessed with a deep squad this year,” said AHS coach Jason Delp. “I routinely tell our top four players that I can put their names in a hat and pull out the order for the next tournament. They’ve really bought into the fact that it doesn’t matter which seed you play, it’s the score at the end of the day that matters. You should see the competitions they get into every day in practice. They love to compete and it shows.”
