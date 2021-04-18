VHSL STATE GOLF: Abingdon, George Wythe chasing more titles

The Virginia High School League will crown state golf champions in April instead of October this season in this age of COVID-19, but the favorites to take those titles are the usual suspects.

The George Wythe Maroons are aiming for their third straight VHSL Class 1 championship – and sixth in the last seven seasons – today at the Pete Dye River Course in Radford.

Meanwhile, the Abingdon Falcons go for the fifth state title in program history on Monday in the Class 3 tournament and will do so at Glenrochie Country Club, their home course.

GW has emerged as Southwest Virginia’s elite program and the question that will be asked inside the clubhouse today is not if the Maroons will win, but by how many strokes.

George Wythe won the 2019 state tournament by 46 strokes, held the top two spots on the individual leaderboard and did so at the same course that the event is being held this season.

The Maroons won last week’s Region 1C tournament at the Pete Dye River course, as well, triumphing by a sublime 65 strokes.