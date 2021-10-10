VHSL STATE GOLF: Abingdon, Castlewood vie for titles

“Determination,” Bradley said. “Everyone has had the same mindset and this is what we have been working for since middle school. We’re all very competitive and our practices most of the time are more intense than our matches.”

Castlewood will not have to deal with George Wythe, which won the previous three titles in the state’s smallest classification and outdistanced the Blue Devils by 46 strokes in the spring.

The Maroons failed to make it out of the Mountain Empire District tournament with a young team.

“We knew we had a rebuilding year coming around the corner,” said GW coach Johnny Beamer. “Our middle school program did not have any golfers moving up to high school. We had a great run and we have some young players coming into the varsity program.”

George Wythe is still favored to have the Class 1 medalist for the fourth consecutive state tournament. Benson Blevins was the runner-up to teammate Peyton Coe, who has graduated, last season and fired a 68 in the Region 1C tournament. That score was carded on the same course as today’s state tournament.

“Benson played smart golf on the course,” Beamer said. “Benson had a great summer playing in various tournaments this summer and it helped him navigate Olde Mill and it should help him on Monday.”