VHSL STATE GIRLS BASKETBALL: On the brink; Honaker, Wise County Central look to continue Southwest Virginia dominance at state level

When it comes to the Virginia High School League girls basketball scene, programs from far Southwest Virginia have been far from an afterthought in regards to state supremacy.

Since 2011, the area has claimed 13 VHSL state championships and nine runner-up finishes in girls hoops with a couple of more trophies to be collected on Saturday.

The Honaker Tigers and Wise County Central Warriors are the local representatives this season and both squads are playing their best basketball at the right time.

Honaker has won 21 straight games – all decided by at least 17 points – in reaching the Class 1 state finals for the third straight season.

Wise County Central has reeled off 15 consecutive victories and has won its two Class 2 state tournament games by scores of 57-41 and 49-35.

Central coach Robin Dotson has won more than 600 games over the course of his illustrious career and he’s had to earn many of those while matching strategies and schemes against other coaches who have won state titles.

“The success of girls basketball in Southwest Virginia is directly related to the quality of coaching in the area, along with the pride that kids take in their community and playing for their schools,” Dotson said.

Carroll County – located in Hillsville – was a member of the Southwest District from the 1996-97 school year through the 2012-13 season and will play for the VHSL Class 3 championship on Thursday night.

The Marion Scarlet Hurricanes hold a neat distinction in that they played against three state finalists this season: Honaker, Wise County Central and Carroll County.

The following is a brief look at the two VHSL state championship basketball games involving local teams:

Class 1

Honaker (26-3) vs. Buffalo Gap (16-11), Saturday, 4:30 p.m., Virginia Commonwealth University’s Siegel Center: Buffalo Gap has previously lost state championship games to Wise County Central (2018), Pound (1988) and Rich Valley (1983). The Bison beat Bland County to win the 2009 Group A, Division 1 state championship.

Class 2

Wise County Central (25-5) vs. Luray (27-2), Saturday, 11 a.m., Virginia Commonwealth University’s Siegel Center: The Luray Bulldogs are the defending state champs, while Central is aiming for its sixth state title in nine seasons. The Warriors posted wins over Gate City (2014), Floyd County (2015), Martinsville (2017), Buffalo Gap (2018) and Greensville County (2019) in those previous championship-clinching triumphs in Richmond.

Dozen Years of Dominance

A look at the state finalists from far Southwest Virginia since the 2010-11 season:

Champions

Class 2/2A

Wise County Central (2019, 2018, 2017, 2015, 2014)

Gate City (2020)

Ridgeview (2016)

Class 1/1A/Group A, Division 1

Honaker (2021, 2020)

Northwood (2016)

Clintwood (2015)

Chilhowie (2014)

J.I. Burton (2011)

Runner-Up

Class 2/2A/Group A, Division 2

Gate City (2021, 2014, 2012)

Wise County Central (2013)

Patrick Henry (2011)

Class 1/1A

George Wythe (2017)

Union (2016)

Twin Valley (2015)

Honaker (2014)