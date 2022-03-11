VHSL State Girls Basketball Championship Matchups

The Skinny: This marks the fourth state finals appearance for Honaker’s program. The Tigers beat Riverheads, 81-56, in the 2021 title game on their home court, lost to Chilhowie, 60-34, in the 2014 1A title game and were declared co-champs with Surry County in 2020 after the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the championship contest. … Buffalo Gap is making its ninth appearance in the championship game and the Bison won it all in 1984, 2008 and 2009. Gap finished as runner-up in 1983, 1988, 1993, 1994 and 2018. ... Buffalo Gap lost to J.J. Kelly in the 2008 finals (64-43), Pound in the 1988 Group A title game (46-44) and Rich Valley in the 1983 Group A championship contest (65-58). … Honaker has an 89-12 record over the last four seasons. … Honaker goes eight-deep, something not a lot of VHSL Class 1 squads can say. Kylie Vance (12 points, nine rebounds, three assists per game), Alayna McNulty (11 ppg, 7 rpg), Tailor Nolley (9 ppg, 4 rpg), Lara McClanahan (6 ppg, 5 rpg), Kalli Miller (5 ppg, 2 apg), Valeigh Stevens (8 ppg) and Riley Hart (3 ppg, 4 rpg) all play valuable roles for the Tigers. … Vance, McClanahan, Hart, Nolley and Stevens all played in last season’s title-clinching victory. … Kalli Miller is the daughter of Honaker coach Misty Davis Miller, who was an all-state guard at Honaker and starred at now-defunct Virginia Intermont College. … Both Honaker and Buffalo Gap have struggled with their free throw shooting this season. That could be key if the game is close. Honaker was 11-for-26 at the line against Parry McCluer in the state semifinals, while Buffalo Gap went 12-for-31 at the charity stripe in a quarterfinal game against West Point. … Honaker is trying to become just the second girls hoops team from far Southwest Virginia to win three consecutive state titles. Wise County Central did it first from 2017-2019. … Buffalo Gap is the alma mater of popular professional wrestling announcer Tony Schiavone. … Honaker departed for Richmond on Friday at 9 a.m. and practiced at Virginia Tech. The Tigers plam to watch the Class 2 title game between Wise County Central and Luray on Saturday before getting a shootaround in and then reporting back to Virginia Commonwealth University’s arena.

The Skinny: Wise County Central is in the state finals for the seventh time since the program was born in the fall of 2011 from the consolidation of J.J. Kelly and Pound. The Warriors are 5-1 in their previous trips to the finals. … This will be the 10th state championship game appearance as a head coach for Central boss Robin Dotson. He led the Warriors to titles in 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2019 with a runner-up finish in 2013. While guiding the program at J.J. Kelly, he was a champ in 2002 and runner-up in 1998 and 2000. He played in the 1977 VHSL Group A boys basketball title game for J.J. Kelly as the Indians dropped an 83-56 decision to Madison County. … Luray is in the state finals for the third straight year. The Bulldogs won the 2021 title with a win over Gate City, the team that defeated them in the 2020 finals. … Wise County Central has won 15 straight games. “I think our mindset changed with the Gate City win at home on Jan. 29, a 49-35 victory,” Dotson said. “Doubt had begun to creep into our mind after a loss to Gate City and two losses to Ridgeview. Also, winning the [Mountain 7] district tournament was a huge confidence builder for us.” … Luray has won 69 of its last 73 games and the team’s roster features six seniors, three juniors and four sophomores. “I would describe our team as being a veteran and experienced group,” said sixth-year Luray coach Joe Lucas. “Most of our players are in their third or fourth year playing varsity basketball. The biggest key has been our players day-to-day approach with preparation. Our kids keep their head down each day and just go to work with a goal in mind.” … Lucas has always lauded teams from the far Southwest corner of the state. “A good bit of my family is from southern West Virginia, not too far from Southwest Virginia,” Lucas said. “I have a lot of respect and admiration for the people from that area and what they represent.” ... Wise County Central’s program has an all-time record of 240-55.