VHSL STATE FOOTBALL SEMIS: Holston, Abingdon could make history for Washington County

John Battle lost to Essex by a 40-9 count in the 2012 state semifinals, the only semi appearance for the Trojans. Current Holston assistant coach Carter Harlow was a star player on that Battle team.

Abingdon and Holston share a special kinship since they are both located at Exit 19 off Interstate 81. The Falcons and Cavs are now chasing history at the same time.

“It’s pretty cool to think that two teams off the same exit, in the same county and only 12.3 miles away from each other are playing in a state semifinal game,” Akers said. “One of the first things we did once we got back to our locker room Friday night was check the Abingdon score. We were all excited to find out they had won.”

Akers’ alma mater – Graham – is the other far Southwest Virginia squad still in pursuit of a state title and the G-Men of the Southwest District are no stranger to playing this late in the season. The bunch from Bluefield is among the state’s final four for the 11th time in program history.

The following is a brief look at the three games being played Saturday involving local squads:

Class 1