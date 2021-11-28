VHSL STATE FOOTBALL SEMIS: Holston, Abingdon could make history for Washington County

If the Holston Cavaliers and Abingdon Falcons were to prevail in state semifinal games on Saturday they would produce the most important high school football wins in the history of Washington County, Virginia.
None of the county’s four schools have advanced to the state finals on the gridiron since the VHSL’s modern playoff system was introduced in 1970 and are 0-6 all-time in state semifinal contests.
Holston is winless in its three previous trips to the state semifinals, while Abingdon dropped a 10-7 decision to Jefferson Forest in its only prior state semi appearance back in 1979.
“It’s hard for me to believe that a Washington County school has never won a state semifinal football game,” said Holston coach Chris Akers. “There have been so many talented football teams in Washington County over the years; it would be great to end that streak. We are going to do everything we possibly can in order to be prepared for this weekend and I’m sure Abingdon will do the same.”
Holston dropped a 27-6 decision to Galax back in April in the state semifinals and will square off with the same Maroon Tide juggernaut once again.
Galax also spoiled Patrick Henry’s only state semifinal appearance two years ago with a 41-16 victory over the Rebels at Emory & Henry College’s Fred Selfe Stadium.
John Battle lost to Essex by a 40-9 count in the 2012 state semifinals, the only semi appearance for the Trojans. Current Holston assistant coach Carter Harlow was a star player on that Battle team.
Abingdon and Holston share a special kinship since they are both located at Exit 19 off Interstate 81. The Falcons and Cavs are now chasing history at the same time.
“It’s pretty cool to think that two teams off the same exit, in the same county and only 12.3 miles away from each other are playing in a state semifinal game,” Akers said. “One of the first things we did once we got back to our locker room Friday night was check the Abingdon score. We were all excited to find out they had won.”
Akers’ alma mater – Graham – is the other far Southwest Virginia squad still in pursuit of a state title and the G-Men of the Southwest District are no stranger to playing this late in the season. The bunch from Bluefield is among the state’s final four for the 11th time in program history.
The following is a brief look at the three games being played Saturday involving local squads:
Class 1
Galax (10-2) at Holston (13-0): Galax piled up 328 yards of total offense in last season’s 27-6 state semifinal win over Holston.
Class 2
Appomattox (11-1) at Graham (12-0): The Appomattox Raiders have won five of the last six Class 2 state titles. The one year they didn’t claim the championship – 2018 – Graham won it all.
Class 3
Abingdon (12-1) at Liberty Christian Academy (12-0): In the 2021 calendar year, Abingdon has beaten LCA in the boys basketball state semifinals (55-53), state baseball semifinals (4-3) and will now clash with the Bulldogs in football. Jack Ferguson has been a member of all three squads for AHS.
thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570