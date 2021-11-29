VHSL STATE FOOTBALL SEMIFINALS: Holston's Akers, Graham's Palmer both played for the legendary Glynn Carlock

On the eve of an important game or in the aftermath of a crucial victory, the cell phone belonging to Holston High School football coach Chris Akers will buzz and alert him of an incoming text message from Tony Palmer.
With a marquee game approaching or in the moments after a gratifying win, the cell phone belonging to Graham High School football coach Tony Palmer will buzz and alert him of an incoming text message from Chris Akers.
“Good luck” or “Congratulations” are the gist of these dispatches shared by a couple of guys who grew up in the same Southwest Virginia town, were mentored by a local legend and are passing along the valuable lessons they learned to a new generation of teenagers.
Akers and Palmer were on VHSL state championship teams at Graham back in the day while playing for iconic gridiron boss Glynn Carlock and will be calling the shots on Saturday when their respective teams compete in state semifinal games.
As Holston (13-0) hosts Galax (10-2) in the Class 1 semifinals and Graham (12-0) welcomes Appomattox (11-1) in a Class 2 semi, Akers and Palmer are leading two of just seven undefeated VHSL teams still competing across all six classifications.
The legacy of Carlock, who died in 2005 at the age of 67, lives on.
“I think he would be proud,” Palmer said.
Palmer was a star running back in 1989 as Graham went 13-1 and won the VHSL Group AA, Division 3 state title. He broke his ankle in the state semifinals and missed the title game, a 16-0 win over Southampton in Bluefield that was the G-Men’s ninth shutout of the season.
“I remember watching Tony when I was 8-years-old. Tony was an outstanding player and everyone loved him,” Akers said. “It was an amazing experience with the state title game being played at Mitchell Stadium [in ‘89]. That was probably the best Graham team ever; they were so fun to watch.”
Palmer took over as Graham’s head coach in 2015 and has compiled a 70-15 record. The G-Men won the 2018 Class 2 state championship.
“I think he has done an incredible job at Graham,” Akers said. “He took over the program when it was struggling and he is the main reason the program is back on top. I still keep up with Graham. I always want them to do well and I am proud to have been a part of the program.”
Akers played the unlikely role of hero during Graham’s run to the state championship in 1995 when you consider he was a 5-foot-2, 95-pound ninth-grader. In a state semifinal game against King George at Mitchell Stadium, Akers connected for an extra-point kick after Milton Byard’s interception return for a touchdown in the second quarter.
William Campbell – which was coached by Kevin Saunders – scored in the fourth quarter, but a pass failed on the two-point conversion attempt as Graham earned a 7-6 win. The G-Men beat King George the following week in Fredericksburg to claim the state title.
“William Campbell did not have a kicker and the extra point ended up being the deciding point,” Akers said. “My dad [William Akers] and I learned together how to kick. He would take me to the practice field and we would work every night after dinner. We also had a kicking net set up in our basement so that we could practice during the winter.
“He always told me the truth and was hard on me. I was young but he had made me mentally tough and pressure did not bother me. Also, I had to play scout team defense during the week against all-state players, which made me tougher. There was no such thing as a kicker in practice. Kicking was done on my own time. I was too small to play in the field as a freshman and I wanted to contribute.”
He had grown to 5-foot-10 and 138 pounds by his senior year and saw time at wide receiver, defensive back and tight end as Graham won the 1998 Region IV, Division 3 championship.
After stints leading the programs at Rural Retreat, Gate City and Fort Chiswell, Akers has won his first 13 games as the head coach at Holston.
“I’m really happy for Chris,” Palmer said. “He’s done a heck of a job down there.”
The instructions they got from Carlock still remain in their memory banks, as fresh today as when he first barked out the orders to them more than 25 years ago.
“Discipline,” Akers said. “When you played for Coach Carlock it was all about discipline. There was no playing around, everything was organized and serious. He always provided the absolute best for us. We had the best equipment, coaches, and program. … He was always a man of character. He never wavered and always was more concerned about doing things the right way and let winning take care of itself. I was fortunate to learn from the best.”
Akers and Palmer will exchange those familiar text messages at some point this week.
The former G-Men are now leaders of men.
“The times are different than when he coached, but the main thing I took from him is the cohesiveness and the family bond Coach Carlock created,” Palmer said. “That’s something I’ve been big on since I got the job – more of a family-like atmosphere. After I got the job, I told the guys we weren’t hoping to win any longer, we were going to expect to win and prepare to win.”
