VHSL STATE FOOTBALL SEMIFINALS: Holston's Akers, Graham's Palmer both played for the legendary Glynn Carlock

Palmer was a star running back in 1989 as Graham went 13-1 and won the VHSL Group AA, Division 3 state title. He broke his ankle in the state semifinals and missed the title game, a 16-0 win over Southampton in Bluefield that was the G-Men’s ninth shutout of the season.

“I remember watching Tony when I was 8-years-old. Tony was an outstanding player and everyone loved him,” Akers said. “It was an amazing experience with the state title game being played at Mitchell Stadium [in ‘89]. That was probably the best Graham team ever; they were so fun to watch.”

Palmer took over as Graham’s head coach in 2015 and has compiled a 70-15 record. The G-Men won the 2018 Class 2 state championship.

“I think he has done an incredible job at Graham,” Akers said. “He took over the program when it was struggling and he is the main reason the program is back on top. I still keep up with Graham. I always want them to do well and I am proud to have been a part of the program.”

Akers played the unlikely role of hero during Graham’s run to the state championship in 1995 when you consider he was a 5-foot-2, 95-pound ninth-grader. In a state semifinal game against King George at Mitchell Stadium, Akers connected for an extra-point kick after Milton Byard’s interception return for a touchdown in the second quarter.