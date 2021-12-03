VHSL STATE FOOTBALL SEMIFINALS: Holston gets a rematch with Galax

Holston High School’s Lane Blevins trudged off the football field he calls home on April 23 after a 27-6 state semifinal loss to the Galax Maroon Tide, a pandemic-shortened spring season coming to a disappointing close for the Cavaliers more prematurely than the hard-hitting linebacker would have liked.
The good news for Blevins and his teammates is that they didn’t have to wait an entire year to get a chance for atonement.
The rematch occurs 225 days later as Holston (13-0) hosts Galax (10-2) today at 1 p.m. in a VHSL Class 1 state semifinal showdown.
Same venue.
Same teams.
Same stakes.
A different outcome is Holston’s hope.
“We’ll do whatever it takes to not have that feeling again,” Blevins said. “It is definitely gonna be different this time. Having the experience from last season helps a lot and I don’t think our nerves will be near as bad.”
These teams are almost mirror images of one another: their defenses are stingy, the offense relies on a platoon of three running backs, their starting quarterbacks both started at wide receiver last season and are ball hawks in the secondary, the linemen blend power and technique and both head coaches took over regional championship teams.
Holston has allowed just 13 total touchdowns in 13 games and has posted three shutouts, including a 24-0 victory over Patrick Henry in last week’s Region 1D finals. Blevins and Dustin Bott at linebacker lead the team in tackles.
“We just don’t stop until that final whistle,” said Holston junior defensive lineman Brack Stamper. “We all flock to the ball and if one of our guys gets ahold of you, you’re most likely going down.”
Galax has posted two shutouts of its own and yielded just 92 yards of total offense and four first downs in last week’s 14-0 victory over Parry McCluer in the Region 1C title game. The Maroon Tide is allowing just 96 rushing yards per game with linebackers Riley Jo Vaught and Kolton Barnes serving as the top run-stoppers.
“The biggest key Saturday is matching Galax’s physicality,” Holston coach Chris Akers said. “They are physical and that’s what they rely on.”
Neither team has a 1,000-yard rusher, a rarity this deep in the season.
That’s because the teams spread the wealth.
Jordan Ezzell, Trent Johnson and Gage Quina of Holston have combined for 2,401 yards and 35 touchdowns on the ground.
“We don’t care who handles the ball,” Akers said. “They are all good backs. Whatever the defense gives us is what we will run.”
Tedruhn Tucker, Javonte Reeves and Ronny Horton have split the carries for Galax, combining for 2,050 yards and 19 rushing TDs. Reeves gained 147 yards on 24 carries in the regional finals.
The quarterbacks of each team are dual threats who also happen to be two of the top defensive backs in Class 1.
Ian Ashworth has rushed for 918 yards and 21 touchdowns, while passing for 966 yards and eight scores for Galax. He was a wide receiver last season and was one of Cole Pickett’s top targets.
Holston’s Brycen Sheets has gained 372 yards on the ground with a dozen scores, while passing for 930 yards and nine TDs. He was a wide receiver last season and was one of the top targets for Quaheim Brooks.
Of course, like all games of this magnitude execution in the trenches will likely be the deciding factor.
Galax has always been strong up front and Stamper remembers blocking those guys back in the spring.
“They are very well-coached team and know how to play ball,” Stamper said. “They had great pad level last season and all-around were a very good team. We just have to stay low. We have the backs that if you clear a hole they’re gonna hit it fast.”
Shane Allen has won 19 of 22 games in his two seasons at the head coach of the Maroon Tide after taking over for the highly successful Mark Dixon, who left to take a job at Pulaski County.
Chris Akers is in his first season at the helm of the Cavaliers as he was hired to replace Derrick Patterson, who departed Damascus to take over Virginia High’s program. Akers had previous stints as the head coach at Rural Retreat, Gate City and Fort Chiswell.
He has yet to lose as Holston’s boss.
“I think Chris has done a great job,” Allen said “He has always been a great coach. I have coached against him when he was at three different schools and his teams are always fundamentally sound and play physical and hard. I know a lot of people outside of the coaching profession judge coaches based on wins and losses, but must coaches judge other coaches based on what they see on film and I have seen enough film on him in the past 10 years to know he is one heck of a coach.”
A win today would be the biggest in the history of Holston’s program and exact some revenge for that loss in April.
“Our team is tough,” Akers said. “We play well together. It’s not just one player making all the plays, it’s a group effort.”
