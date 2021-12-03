VHSL STATE FOOTBALL SEMIFINALS: Holston gets a rematch with Galax

Tedruhn Tucker, Javonte Reeves and Ronny Horton have split the carries for Galax, combining for 2,050 yards and 19 rushing TDs. Reeves gained 147 yards on 24 carries in the regional finals.

The quarterbacks of each team are dual threats who also happen to be two of the top defensive backs in Class 1.

Ian Ashworth has rushed for 918 yards and 21 touchdowns, while passing for 966 yards and eight scores for Galax. He was a wide receiver last season and was one of Cole Pickett’s top targets.

Holston’s Brycen Sheets has gained 372 yards on the ground with a dozen scores, while passing for 930 yards and nine TDs. He was a wide receiver last season and was one of the top targets for Quaheim Brooks.

Of course, like all games of this magnitude execution in the trenches will likely be the deciding factor.

Galax has always been strong up front and Stamper remembers blocking those guys back in the spring.

“They are very well-coached team and know how to play ball,” Stamper said. “They had great pad level last season and all-around were a very good team. We just have to stay low. We have the backs that if you clear a hole they’re gonna hit it fast.”