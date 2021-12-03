VHSL STATE FOOTBALL SEMIFINALS: Graham hosts Appomattox in Class 2

Last week’s adversity centered around quarterback Zack Blevins. The rugged six-foot-two senior was forced to limp off the field at the 11:54 mark of the second quarter due to a calf injury.

Following a tense period of treatment on the team bench, Blevins returned three minutes later and promptly guided his team to a scoring drive.

A 1,184-yard rusher and defensive captain at linebacker, Blevins carried the ball just once the remainder of the game and never returned on defense. But he threw for a pair of scores.

“I wanted to be out there with my team,” Blevins said. “That’s what a senior does.”

For longtime Graham fans, the heroism of Blevins was just the latest chapter in rich annals of Graham High School football.

Palmer knows the stories and the tradition.

“At age nine, I watched the “Snow Bowl” game at Mitchell Stadium from the fence with my father and I remember crying when I thought Graham was going to lose,” Palmer said. “When [Graham] quarterback Eddie Neel threw a touchdown pass to Lee Grimes, my dad said I took off running down the sidelines with the team.”