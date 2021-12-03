VHSL STATE FOOTBALL SEMIFINALS: Abingdon visits LCA in Class 3

“Both of my brothers (Jake and Roby) played football for Abingdon when Coach Ratcliff was on the staff,” Sturgill said. “I was always around the program and the coaches growing up, and Coach Ratcliff and I became best friends.”

A memorial service for Ratcliff was held at Falcon Stadium.

“That was hard,” Sturgill said. “Coach Ratcliff was a fun guy who made an impact on our entire team. It was awful to see him go but we will never forget him.”

Sturgill hopes the Falcons sent a message with the victory over a Lord Botetourt squad that had advanced to the past two Class 3 title games with a physical brand of football

“People have classified Abingdon as the wine and cheese type,” Sturgill said. “We wanted to change that, and I feel like we have. I don’t really listen to the labels because I know the type of physicality we compete with.”

As a youth, Sturgill developed an appreciation for hard-nosed football during backyard games with his brother Jake and assorted friends. Jake Sturgill guided AHS to the 2015 3A West semifinals with his accuracy and wise game management at quarterback.