VHSL STATE FOOTBALL FINALS PRIMER: Graham looks to add gold to go along with 1962, 1989, 1995, 2018 titles

The Graham High School G-Men found out they won their first state football championship via a phone call.

It was 1962, eight years before the Virginia High School League introduced its modern playoff system.

The Andrew Lewis Wolverines of Salem were originally crowned champs under the points system used at the time by the VHSL in what was referred to in newspaper accounts as the Group I-A classification and had posted a 20-12 win over Graham.

However, all 10 of their wins were later forfeited when it was discovered that star player Cecil Blankenship (who later became a professor at East Tennessee State University) was ineligible due to his age, having repeated ninth grade at two different schools.

That gave the title to Graham and the boys from Bluefield got the news on Nov. 30, shortly after the year-end banquet honoring the team had concluded.

“Naturally, I’m happy that we’re champions, but mostly for my kids,” Graham coach Lawrence “Burrhead” Bradley told a reporter from the Associated Press. “I have mixed emotions because Andrew Lewis has a fine football team. I’m sure that coach [Eddie Joyce] and the other school officials were unaware of the boy’s eligibility.