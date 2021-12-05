VHSL STATE FOOTBALL FINALS: Graham's first title in 1962 came by way of a forfeit

The Graham High School G-Men found out they won their first state football championship via a phone call.
It was 1962, eight years before the Virginia High School League introduced its modern playoff system.
The Andrew Lewis Wolverines of Salem were originally crowned champs under the points system used at the time by the VHSL in what was referred to in newspaper accounts as the Group I-A classification and had posted a 20-12 win over Graham.
However, all 10 of their wins were later forfeited when it was discovered that star player Cecil Blankenship (who later became a professor at East Tennessee State University) was ineligible due to his age, having repeated ninth grade at two different schools.
That gave the title to Graham and the boys from Bluefield got the news on Nov. 30, shortly after the year-end banquet honoring the team had concluded.
“Naturally, I’m happy that we’re champions, but mostly for my kids,” Graham coach Lawrence “Burrhead” Bradley told a reporter from the Associated Press. “I have mixed emotions because Andrew Lewis has a fine football team. I’m sure that coach [Eddie Joyce] and the other school officials were unaware of the boy’s eligibility.
“I also feel sorry for the Blankenship kid and the people of Salem. It was an unfortunate situation. A lot of people around the state won’t feel that we should be champions and I wish there was another team we could play for the title.”
Times have changed and Graham will play for a state title this Saturday in what will be the G-Men’s fifth championship game appearance since the modern playoff system was adopted. They are 3-1 all-time in the finals.
Dec. 2, 1989
Group AA, Division 3
Graham 16, Southampton 0
At Mitchell Stadium (Bluefield)
It was only fitting that Graham won the title with a shutout as the G-Men had one of the most dominant defenses in the history of Southwest Virginia.
Graham blanked nine opponents that season and in the finals held Southampton to 76 yards of total offense and forced seven turnovers. Linebacker Chris Patton recovered two fumbles and Marcus Latimer scored two touchdowns.
Current Graham coach Tony Palmer was on that Graham team, but wasn’t available in the finals due to an ankle injury.
Southampton featured Percy Ellsworth, who later played safety in the NFL for the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns from 1996-2001.
“Boy, I didn’t think we could shut them out,” Patton told Robert Anderson of the Bristol Herald Courier in the aftermath. “But I knew we could beat them after the second play.”
It was a banner day in far Southwest Virginia as the Appalachia Bulldogs (Group A, Division 1) and Powell Valley Vikings (Group A, Division 2) also won it all that day.
Dec. 9, 1995
Group AA, Division 3
Graham 23, King George 18
At Chancellor High School (Fredericksburg)
Brandon Banks rushed for 200 yards on 17 carries and scored three touchdowns as Graham claimed the title a long way from home.
The G-Men finished with 305 rushing yards and did not throw a pass.
David Bailey intercepted two passes, including the game-clinching pick with 1:41 remaining.
“Graham is a very physical and well-coached team that works hard,” King George coach Roger Pierce told Allen Gregory of the Bristol Herald Courier. “Anytime a team has power, speed and size like Graham has, it’s hard to deal with.”
Dec. 8, 2001
Group AA, Division 3
Harrisonburg 24, Graham 10
At Williams Stadium (Lynchburg)
The Harrisonburg Blue Streaks intercepted three passes, overcame an early 10-0 deficit and held Graham scoreless in the second half in denying the G-Men the state title on a soggy Saturday.
“It was a frustrating day, real frustrating,” Graham quarterback H.T. Matthews told the Bristol Herald Courier’s Allen Gregory following the game. “We played bad, but Harrisonburg is a really good team.”
Sophomore Ahmad Bradshaw of Graham – a future two-time Super Bowl champion with the New York Giants – had one catch for 56 yards and six carries for 12 yards in the setback. His son, Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw, is among the stars on Graham’s current team.
Dec. 8, 2018
Class 2
Graham 31, Goochland 9
At Salem Stadium
Cam Allen rushed for 174 yards and two touchdowns, while passing for 157 yards and hooking up with Devin Lester and Tre Booker on scoring strikes.
The victory occurred on what would have been Glynn Carlock’s 81st birthday as the legendary Graham coach who directed the team to two state championships passed away in 2005.
“That makes this day even more special for us,” Graham coach Tony Palmer told Allen Gregory of the Bristol Herald Courier. “Coach Carlock meant everything to us and we still carry the things he taught us in our heart. This victory is for our program and entire community.”
Allen is now the starting safety at Purdue University and is one of the top defensive backs in the Big Ten Conference.
Now, for a brief look at Saturday’s matchup.
Graham (13-0) vs. King William (12-1), Saturday, Noon, Salem Stadium: This is King William’s second-ever game against a team from far Southwest Virginia. The Cavaliers beat Honaker, 25-20, in the 2000 Group A, Division 2 title game at Liberty University’s Williams Stadium. That was the final high school game for Honaker’s Heath Miller.
