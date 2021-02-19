VHSL STATE FINALS: Sarah Thompson looks for second straight state title in final game of her stellar career at Gate City

Coaches in the Mountain 7 District have certainly put in time trying to contain the dynamo and few have succeeded.

“The thing that impresses me the most about her is her consistency,” said Abingdon coach Jimmy Brown. “Every time she steps on the floor coaches are doing different things to slow her down and every time you see a Gate City boxscore, she’s had a good game. Some nights it might be in transition, some nights it comes from the foul line. She just finds a way to hurt you every time out. Even when you think you’ve done a good job on her, she’ll have 15 points and six or seven assists.”

She can make impact on the game in many ways.

“ Probably what impresses me most is her ability to read and anticipate things on the defensive end of the floor,” said Wise County Central coach Robin Dotson.

To sum it up, she’s been one of the steadiest and top all-around players in Southwest Virginia this season.

“ She is a hard worker and it shows how she plays on the court,” said John Battle coach Jeff Adkins. “As a leader, she does it all by doing the little things and always involves her teammates. She is very hard to defend because she can beat you off the dribble, post you up or shoots a pull-up jumpshot. She is fun to watch.”