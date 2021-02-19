VHSL STATE FINALS: Sarah Thompson looks for second straight state title in final game of her stellar career at Gate City

The final episode of the Sarah Thompson Show takes place today at Gate City High School and the star hopes it’s a repeat.
Thompson’s stellar prep career comes to a close in the VHSL Class 2 girls basketball state finals when the Blue Devils (17-1) host the Luray Bulldogs (12-0) at 2:30 p.m.
Thompson had 19 points, eight rebounds, four assists and one block last season as the Blue Devils posted a 64-54 win over Luray in the title game at the Siegel Center on the campus of Virginia Commonwealth University.
The setting will be different, but the opponent and the stakes remain the same.
“We worked hard to get back to the state tournament,” Thompson said. “We took it one game at a time and focused on the team we were playing. … All of us are extremely proud of winning the state last year, but we understand that was last year. We have team goals for this year and we are working hard to get them. Being the state champion has put a target on our backs and we have had to play hard all year.”
Playing hard is never a problem for Thompson, a tenacious 5-foot-7 guard who is a competitor in every sense of the word.
The East Tennessee State University signee is averaging 16.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 4.0 steals per game and has taken her game to a different level in the postseason as good players tend to do.
Coaches in the Mountain 7 District have certainly put in time trying to contain the dynamo and few have succeeded.
“The thing that impresses me the most about her is her consistency,” said Abingdon coach Jimmy Brown. “Every time she steps on the floor coaches are doing different things to slow her down and every time you see a Gate City boxscore, she’s had a good game. Some nights it might be in transition, some nights it comes from the foul line. She just finds a way to hurt you every time out. Even when you think you’ve done a good job on her, she’ll have 15 points and six or seven assists.”
She can make impact on the game in many ways.
“ Probably what impresses me most is her ability to read and anticipate things on the defensive end of the floor,” said Wise County Central coach Robin Dotson.
To sum it up, she’s been one of the steadiest and top all-around players in Southwest Virginia this season.
“ She is a hard worker and it shows how she plays on the court,” said John Battle coach Jeff Adkins. “As a leader, she does it all by doing the little things and always involves her teammates. She is very hard to defend because she can beat you off the dribble, post you up or shoots a pull-up jumpshot. She is fun to watch.”
The task of slowing down Thompson will fall to Luray coach Joe Lucas this afternoon.
“ I think Gate City is as good as advertised,” Lucas said. “They’re well-coached, play incredibly hard and have a legit Division I player in Sarah Thompson. They have pieces that complement her very well, which is why they are in the position they are in. They are a great team and it’s no surprise they are in the position they are in.”
Kayli Dunn, Riley Houseright, Lexi Ervin, Macey Mullins and Braylin Steele have also had their moments for the Blue Devils. Defense is the calling card as Gate City has allowed just 30, 34, 41 and 38 points in four postseason games.
“ Our practices, overall, are always intense with a defensive focus,” Dunn said. “Lately, where we have had several games in a row with just a day or so in between each game from district to region to state, we have had to back off just a bit so our bodies can recover and be ready to bring it 100 percent during the next game. We work hard reviewing film as well, though, so there’s a physical aspect and a mental aspect.”
While Thompson will be making plays for ETSU next season in the Southern Conference, she’ll pull on that No. 23 Gate City jersey for one last game as a member of the Gate City Blue Devils this afternoon.
“ Naturally, I think about it [being the last game],” Thompson said. “But I am more focused on helping my team.”