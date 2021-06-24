VHSL STATE FINALS PRIMER: Abingdon, Lebanon scrimmaged before the 2021 season began. That tune-up helped both unbeatens now in state finals

Back on April 23, two of the area’s best high school baseball teams got together for a scrimmage on a chilly Friday evening to tune up for the season’s looming start.
Two months later, the Abingdon Falcons and Lebanon Pioneers will host VHSL state championship games on a sweltering Saturday in June.
“We both knew that we had some talented teams and both of us were eyeing trying to get where we’re at right now,” said Abingdon coach Mark Francisco. “It was just good competition. We were scheduled to play [in 2020] and didn’t’ get to play because of the pandemic.
“I think [Lebanon coach] Doc [Adams] and I both left that scrimmage seeing things we needed to work on and feeling good about our teams.”
The last time a pair of teams from far Southwest Virginia both played at home in the state baseball finals was 1996 when Powell Valley (Group A) and Virginia High (Group AA) won titles at their home venues on the same day.
Abingdon and Lebanon are also trying to finish the season unbeaten and undisputed with a state championship. The last local squad to win a state baseball title with a perfect record was the 1991 J.J. Kelly Indians, who coincidentally enough beat Lebanon in the title game 30 years ago.
Here’s one more historical tidbit: This is the latest in June that a local squad has played in the VHSL state baseball finals as the previous mark was June 18 when Virginia High topped Turner Ashby, 1-0, in a 13-inning Group AA finals thriller in 1993.
Winning the first state baseball championships the programs is the history the Falcons and Pioneers most want to make.
Now, for a brief look at Saturday’s state championship games involving local teams. Times had not been finalized as of Wednesday night:
BASEBALL
Class 2
Poquoson at Lebanon (18-0): Poquoson posted an 11-1 victory over Lebanon in the semifinals of the 2001 VHSL Group AA state tournament at Kiwanis Field in Salem. The Islanders from the Hampton Roads area will make a trip further west for the rematch 20 years in the making. Doc Adams will be the head coach calling the shots for the Pioneers in both contests.
Class 3
Independence (12-4) at Abingdon (17-0): Located in Ashburn, Independence has six players who have either signed or committed to play at the NCAA Division I level – senior left-handed pitcher Brandon Clarke (Alabama), senior right-handed pitcher Samuel Davies (St. Joseph’s), junior pitcher/infielder Bryce Dolby (Mississippi), junior pitcher/outfielder Bradley Gagen (Tennessee), junior shortstop Aidan McDonald (James Madison) and sophomore pitcher Jackson McDonald (East Carolina).