VHSL STATE FINALS: Evan Ramsey and his height a key component as Abingdon boys try to reach new heights

The boys basketball team at Abingdon High School can reach new heights this evening and a guy with plenty of height has been key in giving them an opportunity at finishing on top.
The stellar sophomore season of 6-foot-11, 230-pound center Evan Ramsey will conclude today as Abingdon (14-1) hosts the Hopewell Blue Devils (7-0) at 6 p.m. in the VHSL Class 3 state championship game.
This will be the second state finals appearance in program history for AHS, which finished as Group II runner-up to James Blair of Williamsburg in 1965 when Wally Nelson was the coach and the starting five for the Washington County school consisted of Leon Prater, Jimmy Clark, Buddy Mitchell, Gail Rutledge and Jimmy Gregory.
The current edition of the Falcons relies on a balanced attack and there are six seniors on the roster.
Ramsey’s post presence, Jake Thacker’s outside shooting, Chase Hungate’s ability to create offense, Ethan Gibson’s hustle, Jake O’Quinn’s tenacity and Haynes Carter’s energy are among the strengths for this team, a squad that is about as unselfish as it gets.
“ This season has been amazing experience for me and my teammates and it’s something we will cherish forever,” Ramsey said. “Playing in the state finals is what I’ve worked my whole life for and I’m ready for the opportunity.”
Ramsey has produced in the clutch thus far for the Falcons in the postseason.
In Wednesday’s 58-55 state semifinal win over Liberty Christian Academy, Ramsey had 14 points, 13 rebounds and converted the tiebreaking bucket with 16 seconds remaining.
He produced a 24-point, 19-rebound, five-block masterpiece in a 60-46 victory over Cave Spring in the semifinals of the Region 3D tourney.
“ Evan’s a special player,” Thacker said. “The kid’s been blessed by the good Lord above with wonderful size. And unlike most, he uses his size to his advantage. He’s a great competitor and he wants to win. I enjoy having him as my teammate.”
Promoted from the junior varsity at the midpoint of last season, Ramsey seems to get better each time he steps on the court.
“ Evan has grown physically since last season, but he has also grown mentally and his approach to practice and the game has been evident,” said AHS coach Aaron Williams. “His ultimate improvement will take place in the weightroom as he has gained strength and become more and more effective.
“ Offensively, when he keeps his base and balance there is not much anybody can do. Evan is a skilled player. One of the things that impresses me most is his ability to affect shots without fouling. He does not swat at shots, he walls up and protects the rim. He thinks the game and most of the time is in the right position defensively.”
Ramsey has always stood a head taller than his classmates and his father, Chris, is 6-foot-7, while his mother is 6-foot. Evan Ramsey began playing basketball in the first grade and participated in football and baseball too as a kid, before deciding to focus solely on hoops.
He’s grown seven inches over the past two years and college coaches are already taking notice.
Ramsey is just a typical teenager, according to his father, a 15-year-old who plays Xbox and can put away some food from Barberitos and Jersey Mike’s.
He also fits seamlessly into a squad that has fun playing with each other.
Having gone 14-13 a season ago, Abingdon has equaled that win total in a season shortened due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
“ I knew we were going to be pretty good,” Williams said. “All summer long, because of the restrictions, all we did was conditioning and skill development and I felt like individually everybody was improving. Once we were able to actually practice and play together, I knew we had a lot of pieces on this team that fit together and I’m talking about the whole team.
“ The only team we haven’t beat in the last two weeks has been our second team in practice. Our bench has great spirit and genuine enthusiasm for their teammates and that permeates throughout the whole team. We would not be as successful as we have been without that internal support from each other.”
Making the five-hour trip from the Richmond area, Hopewell is an athletic team that likes to pressure the ball constantly with aggressive man-to-man defense and is led by Bucknell University signee Elvin Edmonds IV. The tallest regular for the Blue Devils is 6-foot-4 Lamonta Ellis Jr.
Meanwhile, the big man for the Falcons is ready for the biggest game he’s ever played.
“ I don’t get nervous before games,” Ramsey said. “Because I know that I have put the hours into my training that are needed to play at a high level.”