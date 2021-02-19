VHSL STATE FINALS: Evan Ramsey and his height a key component as Abingdon boys try to reach new heights

Ramsey has always stood a head taller than his classmates and his father, Chris, is 6-foot-7, while his mother is 6-foot. Evan Ramsey began playing basketball in the first grade and participated in football and baseball too as a kid, before deciding to focus solely on hoops.

He’s grown seven inches over the past two years and college coaches are already taking notice.

Ramsey is just a typical teenager, according to his father, a 15-year-old who plays Xbox and can put away some food from Barberitos and Jersey Mike’s.

He also fits seamlessly into a squad that has fun playing with each other.

Having gone 14-13 a season ago, Abingdon has equaled that win total in a season shortened due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“ I knew we were going to be pretty good,” Williams said. “All summer long, because of the restrictions, all we did was conditioning and skill development and I felt like individually everybody was improving. Once we were able to actually practice and play together, I knew we had a lot of pieces on this team that fit together and I’m talking about the whole team.