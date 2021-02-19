VHSL STATE FINALS CAPSULES: Gate City girls, Abingdon boys host state title games Saturday

BOYS
Class 2 Finals
Hopewell (7-0) at Abingdon (14-1)
Today, 6 p.m.
The Skinny: Abingdon is making its second state finals appearance, having finished as Group II runner-up in 1965. … Hopewell, located near Richmond, is in the state finals for the fifth time in program history. The Blue Devils won it all in 1972, while finishing as runner-up in 2016, 1996 and 1986. … Elvin Edmonds IV – the son of Hopewell coach Elvin Edmonds III – is one of the state’s top players and a McDonald’s All-American nominee. The 6-foot-2 guard has signed with Bucknell University and is Hopewell’s all-time leading scorer with 1,642 career points. He finished with 30 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and two steals in Hopewell’s 71-44 hammering of Independence in the state semifinals. …James Pelham, Cartier Strickland, Lamonta Ellis Jr. and Cameron Mise are the other players to watch for a squad that features eight seniors and likes to play fast and apply pressure defense. … Hopewell had a couple of hiatuses during the season due to contact tracing and and thus has only played seven times. …. Hopewell won the Class 3 state football title in 2019, beating a Lord Botetourt team coached by Abingdon graduate Jamie Harless in the finals. Trevon Raines was a member of that squad and is on the hoops team at Hopewell as well. ... Abingdon seniors Chase Hungate and Luke Francisco played in the VHSL state baseball finals as freshmen in 2018 when the Falcons lost to Spotsylvania. … Upon further research, Abingdon is trying to become the third Washington County school to win a VHSL state basketball title. Bethel, located near Damascus, did it during the 1951-52 season and Wallace won it all in the 1932-33 campaign. Both of those schools no longer exist. … This will be Abingdon’s eighth straight home game.
GIRLS
Class 1 Finals
Luray (12-0) at Gate City (17-1)
The Skinny: To nobody’s surprise, a girls basketball team from the Mountain 7 District is near the mountaintop. The Mountain 7 District (and its former reiterations as the Clinch Mountain District and Clinch Mountain Conference) is going for its eighth straight state championship in Group A, Division 2/2A/Class 2. Gate City (2020), Wise County Central (2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019) and Ridgeview (2016) have won it all in succession for the Southwest Virginia league. … Luray has gone 41-2 over the last two seasons and one of those losses was a 64-54 setback to Gate City in last year’s state title game. Sarah Thompson and Macey Mullins led the way in that game for GC and both are back for the Blue Devils. “What sticks out to me is how hard they play defensively, but also so patient and well-coached,” said Joe Lucas, who is in his fifth season as the head coach. “They really get after you defensively and then work for great shots offensively. You have to play very well to have a chance against them.” … Junior guard Emilee Weakley (28 points, 13 rebounds per game) and senior Brynlee Burill (11 points, six assists, six rebounds per game) are the leaders for Luray. “I have been pleased with us thus far,” Lucas said. “We had a two-week quarantine, had to miss some games and practices, so it has been difficult to get in a rhythm. Between packed game weeks and snow days, we have had five practices since the beginning of January. With everything thrown at us, I am really proud of the maturity and work ethic of our kids.” … Gate City also won a state title in 2006.
thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570