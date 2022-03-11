VHSL STATE CLASS 2 GIRLS BASKETBALL: Luray's Weakley plays strong on the court

When it comes to Emilee Weakley of Luray High School, there doesn’t appear to be many weaknesses in the 5-foot-11 senior’s game.

She is averaging 30 points and 12 rebounds with a career point total of 2,571 entering today’s 11 a.m. VHSL Class 2 girls basketball state championship game against the Wise County Central Warriors (25-5) at the Siegel Center on the campus of Virginia Commonwealth University.

Weakley had 27 points in last year’s 61-56 victory over Gate City in the VHSL Class 2 state finals, fouling out with 3:25 remaining and watching the tense final moments from the bench.

She went for 25 points and eight rebounds in a 64-54 setback to Gate City in the 2020 title game.

Weakley has signed with NCAA Division II Shepherd University in West Virginia and has been simply sensational this season. She scored 32 points in Monday’s state semifinal victory over John Marshall and dropped 40 points on Turner Ashby in December.

Weakley will certainly provide a challenge for the team from Southwest Virginia on Saturday.

“Weakley is the real deal,” said Wise County Central coach Robin Dotson. “Very athletic with good footwork, offensively and defensively. She is relentless attacking the basket. We don’t face many people that move as well as she does with her size.”

Luray (26-2) has compiled a 69-4 record over the past three seasons under the direction of head coach Joe Lucas.

Luray’s only losses this season came to Class 3 state champion Carroll County (56-44) and a 53-39 setback to Bull Run District rival Strasburg, a game in which Weakley didn’t play.

Jaidyn McClung is averaging 11 points and 13 rebounds per game and was the Region 2B volleyball player of the year back in the fall. Averie Alger dishes out eight assists per game and has established the program’s single-season assist record.

“We will have our hands full with them,” Dotson said. “They are athletic and Weakley is hard to control. They are well-coached and play together. Weakley and McClung will be tough matchups for us.”

Weakley knows that she will have to earn every shot against the tough defense that is a trademark of Wise County Central and other squads from far Southwest Virginia.

“They’re scrappy,” Weakley told Cody Elliott of the Harrisonburg Daily News-Record. “We know every time we play Gate City or a team wired like them, we need to bring our A-game on offense and defense. We definitely need to rebound the ball, get up in their face on defense.”

Luray is trying to repeat as state champs on Saturday, while Wise County Central is going for its sixth state championship in the last nine years.

The title clash figures to be one of the better matchups of VHSL’s state championship weekend.

“I have the utmost respect for the Wise County Central Warriors and their program,” Lucas said. “For as long as I have been coaching, they have had a special program and have phenomenal leader in Coach Dotson. When building our program, it is one of the programs I have looked at and really admired.”

