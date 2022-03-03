VHSL State Basketball Tournament Quarterfinal Preview Capsules

BOYS

Class 1

Eastside (18-10) at Auburn (19-8), 7 p.m.

The Skinny: This is the sixth state tournament appearance for Eastside (2022, 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016) and the Spartans will meet Auburn in the quarterfinals for the third time in four seasons. … Eastside earned a dramatic 63-60 overtime win over Auburn in the 2019 state quarterfinals, while Auburn avenged that defeat with a 57-47 win over the Spartans in the 2020 quarterfinals. “Eastside is always a well-coached and disciplined team,” said Auburn coach Terry Millirons. “They will play tremendous defense and won’t give up.” … Auburn won a state title in 1967 and the Eagles were 2020 Class 1 co-champs. … The Eagles played just seven games last season due to the coronavirus pandemic, did not have a junior varsity squad and returned just three players from last year’s varsity team. … Senior guard Ethan Millirons is the most notable returnee and is averaging 22 points and five assists per game. A four-year starter, he is Auburn’s career scoring leader and will play at NCAA Division II St. Thomas Aquinas College in New York. … Sophomore Nick Millirons, junior Samuel Duncan, sophomore Bryce Gill and sophomore Michael Wilson round out the starting lineup. “This has been one of the most fun teams that I have been able to coach,” Terry Millirons said. “With so many people playing together for the first time, we weren’t sure how they would all blend together. I think that has gone a long way in our development. Everyone wants to come in and practice and play hard for each other.” … Auburn started the season 2-5. … Eastside was 5-0 to begin the campaign, but that was followed by six straight losses. … The Spartans have played their best basketball lately, winning the Cumberland District tournament and then opening the Region 1D tournament with wins over Black Diamond District tourney champ Honaker and Hogoheegee District titlist Northwood. The Spartans suffered a 35-29 loss to Twin Springs in the Region 1D finals, managing just 14 second-half points. … Eli McCoy, a 6-foot-5 junior, is averaging 16.4 points and 10.5 rebounds per game to lead the way for Eastside, while Jordan Gray has been reliable at guard. Reece Mullins, Ean Bright, Shawn Mullins, Cole Mullins, Evan Mullins, Ben Sutherland and Jaxsyn Collins have also stepped up over the course of the season and delivered quality minutes for the Spartans.

Up Next: The winner plays either Fort Chiswell or Twin Springs in next week’s semifinals at a site to be determined.

Fort Chiswell (23-5) at Twin Springs (18-8), 7 p.m.

The Skinny: Twin Springs is in the state tournament for the first time since 2011, while Fort Chiswell has reached this point for the first time since 2012. … Fort Chiswell sent shockwaves throughout the state when the Pioneers stunned defending state champion Parry McCluer, 54-45, in the semifinals of the Region 1C tournament. … Fort Chiswell features eight seniors, most of who have played together since the third grade. “We have different guys stepping up and scoring on different nights,” said Fort Chiswell coach Derrick Jackson. “They play very unselfish.” … Siler Watson, Reed Dunford, Nathan Norris and Cam Gravely are the standouts for the Pioneers. Watson scored 28 points in that win over Parry McCluer and had back-to-back triple-doubles in one two-game stretch late in the season. . … Jackson has coached Fort Chiswell to state baseball tournament berths on three occasions (2016, 2012, 2010) as well. … Twin Springs took care of Lebanon (72-48), Holston (69-67) and Eastside (35-29) in winning the regional tournament. It was the first regional championship since 2008 for the Titans. “We have accomplished some things we set out to do this year, but we aren’t ready to be done playing,” Twin Springs coach Tyler Webb said. “We are excited about the opportunity that’s in front of us.” … Connor Lane (18 points per game), Bradley Owens (17 ppg) and Mason Elliott (8.5 ppg) are the leaders for Twin Springs. What impresses Webb most about his team? “Our toughness,” the coach said. “We’ve had some games where we’ve had to gut out wins. I think that only helps your team grow. To find a way to win those games builds character.”

Up Next: The winner plays either Eastside or Auburn in next week’s semifinals at a site to be determined.

Class 2

James River (20-4) at Union (22-5), 7 p.m.

The Skinny: Union is three wins away from becoming the first boys basketball team from far Southwest Virginia to repeat as state champs since Clintwood did so in 1950 and 1951. … Bradley Bunch (26 points, 10 rebounds per game), Malachi Jenkins (12 ppg, 8 rpg), Noah Jordan (10 ppg), Caiden Bartee (10 ppg) and defensive ace Peyton Honeycutt form the nucleus for Union. “Union is a great ballclub,” said James River coach Ethan Humphries. “They seem to come and handle their business night in and night out.” … Humphries is in his second season as the head coach at James River after spending the previous six seasons as an assistant at Cave Spring in Roanoke. Humphries was the point guard on James River’s 2010 VHSL Group A, Division 2 state championship team and had postseason battles against the likes of Gate City, George Wythe, Virginia High and Honaker during his four high school seasons. “Obviously, playing those teams meant it was going to be a dogfight,” Humphries said. “I remember the fan bases always being great and I expect nothing less Friday night.” …. Jayson Easton and Patrick Clevenger lead the way for James River. Easton has committed to the University of Lynchburg, while Clevenger will also play in the NCAA Division III Old Dominion Athletic Conference for the Roanoke College Maroons. Corey Easton has committed to play hoops at Waynesburg University in Pennsylvania, while junior Heath Andrews is a North Carolina State University baseball commit. Junior Ryan Steger is also a player to watch for the Knights. “They have five guys on the floor that can play,” said Union coach Zack Moore. “I think they are similar to us. It should be a great game.”

Up Next: The winner plays either Radford or Virginia High in next week’s semifinals at a site to be determined.

Virginia High (19-9) vs. Radford (18-4), 7:30 p.m.

At Roanoke College’s Cregger Center

The Skinny: A state quarterfinal contest that is a rare regular-season rematch. … Radford recorded a 61-41 triumph over the Bearcats on Jan. 21 in Bristol during the FriendshipCars.com FCA Prep Showcase as 6-foot-2 sophomore Gavin Cormany pumped in 25 points. … Virginia High coach Julius Gallishaw feels his team has made major strides since then and so have the Bobcats. … Radford ran the gauntlet in last week’s Region 2C tournament, beating Appomattox County (65-35), Nelson County (62-45), Martinsville (50-39) and James River (41-40). The Bobcats are led by the sophomore trio of Gavin Cormany (14.5 points per game), Landen Clark (14.4 ppg) and Elijah Kelly (12.7 ppg). Cormany is the son of Rick Cormany, the ultra-successful coach who is in his 29th season leading the Bobcats. … Radford’s roster includes seven sophomores. … Gallishaw has oversaw the biggest turnaround in far Southwest Virginia this season as the Bearcats went just 4-11 last season. … Dante Worley is the top scorer for Virginia High, while Aquemini Martin is one of the area’s most improved players. Davarion Mozzell, Kenyae Carter and Ajaani Delaney have delivered for the Bristolians as well. … Virginia High is in the state tournament for the first time in nine years. That previous appearance ended with a 59-42 loss to Radford in the 2013 state quarterfinals in Salem. … The last state basketball title for VHS came in 1927.

Up Next: The winner plays either Union or James River in next week’s semifinals at a site to be determined.

GIRLS

Class 1

Grundy (17-9) at Parry McCluer (25-1), 6 p.m.

The Skinny: Parry McCluer won three consecutive VHSL titles from 2017-2019 and are back in the state tournament after a two-year hiatus. Meanwhile, Grundy is in the state tournament for the first time since 1998 …. There was a time when Grundy stood in third place in the Black Diamond District standings during the regular season, but the Golden Wave peaked at the right time. “This season has exceeded my expectations,” said Grundy coach Hannah Stiltner. “I knew my girls had it in them to make it as far as they wanted to. When they set their mind to making it to the state tournament, I knew nothing would get in their way.” … Madison Looney (17.4 points, 15.5 rebounds, 1.5 blocks per game), Jessi Looney (13.7 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 3.0 steals per game) and Heileigh Vencill (6.9 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 4.0 assists per game) are the statistical leaders for Grundy, which does not have a senior on its roster. … Parry McCluer coach Adam Gilbert has done his homework when it comes to the Golden Wave. “They play extremely hard and play well together,” Gilbert said. “They have good size and they have kids who can shoot from the outside. The Looney girls are tremendous athletes, the Vencill kid can handle the basketball and is a good shooter and so is the [Kaylee] Compton girl. The Looney girls get a lot of attention from other teams and rightly so, but they have other kids who can hurt you offensively. We will have to be ready to play Friday night.” … That hasn’t been a problem for PM, which suffered its only loss this season to Class 3 Northside. Katie Claytor, Anna Claytor, Gracie Henson, Kallie Grow, Madie Henson, Victoria Hamilton and Sydney Taylor are the names to know when it comes to the balanced attack for the Blues. … Grundy lost at William Byrd in its previous state quarterfinal game in 1998. The Golden Wave last advanced to the state semifinals in 1979.

Up Next: The winner plays either Honaker or Auburn in next week’s semifinals at a site to be determined.

Auburn (20-6) at Honaker (24-3), 6 p.m.

The Skinny: Honaker hasn’t lost a postseason game since falling to Patrick Henry in the 2020 Region 1D Finals. The Tigers were 2020 VHSL Class 1 co-champs and won the outright title in 2021. … Honaker hasn’t been beaten by a Class 1 opponent this season. The Tigers haven’t lost to anybody since a Dec. 22 setback to Ridgeview and are riding a 19-game winning streak. .. Kylie Vance (12 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, 1 block per game), Alayna McNulty (11 ppg, 7 rpg, 2 apg, 2 spg), Tailor Nolley (9 ppg, 4 rpg, 3 spg) and Lara McClanahan (6 ppg, 5 rpg, 3 apg, 3 spg) lead Honaker’s balanced attack. The Tigers play relentless defense and can also put up the points. … Honaker rolled through the Black Diamond District and Region 1D tournaments, winning by scores of 83-15, 62-36, 64-24, 61-42 and 57-40. “This team’s defense and athleticism has impressed me the most,” said Honaker coach Misty Davis Miller. … Allyson Martin (17.6 points, 6.5 rebounds per game) and Hannah Huffman (11.8 ppg, 3.6 rpg) are the leaders for Auburn. Martin was the Class 1 state volleyball player of the year in the fall, while Huffman is a Ferrum College hoops commit. … Auburn coach Tabitha Whitlock was a volleyball star for the Eagles and played in postseason matches against John Battle, George Wythe and Gate City during her high school career. … Auburn won the VHSL Class 1 state softball title last spring and the VHSL Class 1 state volleyball championship in the fall.

Up Next: The winner plays either Parry McCluer or Grundy in next week’s semifinals at a site to be determined.

Class 2

Alleghany (17-7) at Wise County Central (23-5), 7 p.m.

The Skinny: Wise County Central’s girls have played in six state championship games (winning five of them) since the school opened in the fall of 2011 from the consolidation of J.J. Kelly and Pound. … Alleghany is in the girls hoops state tournament for the first time and possibly the final time. The Mountaineers will consolidate with Covington to form a new school that is scheduled to open in the fall of 2023. Does that make this season more special? “It definitely does,” said Alleghany coach Jeff Wolfe. “[Assistant] Coach [Ariana] Fogus and I want the girls to appreciate what they have accomplished and enjoy it.” … Sophomore Macyn Cash and junior Kendell Keene each average 11.3 points per game, while 5-foot-7 senior Kendell Keene is averaging 10.3 points per contest. Abbie Fridley, Averi Phillips, Zamera Hayslett, Bryce Leitch and Kelsey Nicely also contribute for the Mountaineers. … Allegany opted out of the 2020-21 season due to COVID-19. “The results of this year have been a pleasant surprise,” Wolfe said. “Going into the season, we only had two players on the roster with any varsity experience. In fact, the five freshmen had to make the jump from seventh-grade basketball to varsity.” …. Wise County Central has won 13 straight and the Warriors have already won the Powell Valley National Bank Tip-Off Classic, the Mountain 7 District tournament and the Region 2D tourney. Freshman point guard Emmah McAmis is averaging 21.5 points, 7.1 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game, while Jillian Sturgill (10.8 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 2.0 apg), Bayleigh Allison (8.2 ppg, 5.0 rpg), Abbie Jordan (6.0 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 1.5 apg), Isabella Sturgill (5.1 ppg), Emille Brickey (5.1 ppg) and Emilee Mullins (2.1 ppg, 3.4 rpg) provide Central with plenty of playmaking abilities as well. … Some might refer to veteran Wise County Central coach Robin Dotson as Robin Defense since his teams always make points hard to come by for the opposition.

Up Next: The winner plays either Gate City or Radford in next week’s semifinals at a site to be determined.

Gate City (17-11) vs. Radford (15-6), 5:30 p.m.

At Roanoke College’s Cregger Center

The Skinny: Gate City is gunning for a third straight trip to the state finals as the Blue Devils won it all in 2020 and finished as Class 2 runner-up a year ago. … Gate City lost a NCAA Division I talent in Sarah Thompson, who logged major minutes as a freshman at East Tennessee State, as well as some other key contributors. … Couple that with a rugged non-district schedule and it hasn’t been easy for the Blue Devils. “This is a special group,” said Gate City coach Kelly Smith Houseright. “We challenged them at the beginning of the year to figure out who they are and who they want to be. They fought tooth and nail to get to this point. I could not be more proud of them and their efforts this season, because not many people believed they would be in this position.” ….Radford has had its own obstacles to conquer. “This season has been a wave of adversity for our girls,” said Timothy Worles, coach of the Bobcats. “Between multiple COVID shutdowns, limited practices due to weather and losing games to the above reasons, our girls learned quickly they had to navigate each day’s challenges. This team has impressed me with their grit.” …. They have a steady hand guiding them as Worles has been the lead pastor at Calvary Baptist Church in Radford since 2018. … Radford beat Glenvar (59-42), Chatham (69-36) and Alleghany (47-34) to win the Region 2C title. Senior center Laney Cline had 13 points in that win over Alleghany. … Radford suffered a 47-37 loss to Virginia High in December in the finals of the Danny Jonas Memorial Christmas Tournament at Fort Chiswell. Gate City vanquished Virginia High, 65-47, in the first round of last week’s Region 2D tourney. … Macey Mullins, Lexi Ervin, Adyson Gibson and Makayla Bays have been the cornerstones of Gate City’s attack. “Gate City is a difficult opponent that is trending in the right direction at the right time,” Worles said. “We have a lot of respect for them as they are well-coached, they play hard for four quarters and are tough physically.”

Up Next: The winner plays either Wise County Central or Alleghany in next week’s semifinals at a site to be determined.

