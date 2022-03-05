VHSL STATE BASKETBALL SEMIFINALS: Four SW Virginia teams still in the hunt for a title

They also have another thing going for them: tradition.

Each of the area squads still hooping it up own at least one VHSL state championship trophy and have made multiple trips to the finals.

The Twin Springs Titans won it all in 1993 and finished as state runner-up in 2005. Their predecessor, Nickelsville, was a state titlist in 1953.

Honaker’s girls were the 2020 state co-champs and claimed the title outright in 2021, while the Tigers were state runner-up in 2014. Misty Davis Miller was the head coach for each of those postseason runs.

Championship trophies dated 2016 and 2020 belong to Gate City’s girls program, while second-place finishes occurred for the Blue Devils in 2005, 2012, 2014 and 2021.

Wise County Central is a girls basketball dynasty, having earned state crowns in 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2019 to go along with a runner-up showing in 2013. The two schools that consolidated to form Central in 2011 – J.J. Kelly and Pound – fielded quality girls teams as well.

Kelly won the VHSL Group A title in 2002, 14 years after the Pound Wildcats achieved that same feat.

“We give our community something to be proud of and look forward to every winter sports season,” said Central senior Bayleigh Allison. “I am from Wise and I can remember as a little girl going to the games at J. J. Kelly with the packed-out gyms and the amazing community support has always been there.”

VHSL Hall of Famer Robin Dotson has racked up more than 600 career head-coaching victories while leading the programs at J.J. Kelly and Wise County Central and is a postseason regular.

“The main factor is Coach Robin Dotson,” Allison said. “He is the rock that was able to combine these two talented schools into amazing ball teams. Coach Dotson himself is the tradition of [the program] and will continue to be a shining light for our community for as long as he wants to. He has had such an impact on our team and our community, and he has gained the respect of many of his opponents as well. Our traditions lie within him.”

The following is a brief look at the state semifinal games involving local teams:

BOYS

Class 1

Twin Springs (19-8) at Auburn (20-8), Monday, 7 p.m.: Twin Springs is in the state semifinals for the seventh time in program history.

GIRLS

Class 1

Honaker (25-3) at Parry McCluer (26-1), Monday, 6 p.m.: These schools have combined to win the last five VHSL Class 1 state championships. Honaker is aiming for its third straight state title, while Parry McCluer pulled off a three-peat from 2017-2019.

Class 2

Gate City (18-11) at Wise County Central (24-5), Monday, 7 p.m. (at UVa-Wise’s David J. Prior Convocation Center): Gate City posted a 56-53 overtime win over Wise County Central on Jan. 8, but the Warriors have taken the last three meetings by scores of 49-35, 54-47 and 47-44.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.