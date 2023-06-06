Macie Alford made the long trip with Tazewell High School’s softball team to Appomattox last June as the Bulldogs suffered a 5-0 loss in the quarterfinals of the VHSL Class 2 state tournament.

The season-ending loss was tough to take, especially considering Alford was sidelined with a knee injury and could only contribute moral support.

“I remember the pitcher [Courtney Layne] had one of the best rise balls I’ve ever seen playing high school softball and she was a lefty so that didn’t really help either,” Alford said. “Last year for me every game was tough watching just because I wanted to be playing with my girls instead of just cheering, but the girls did really good in the game. We just had a few mental and physical errors that they were able to capitalize on.”

Layne is now pitching at the University of Virginia, Alford’s knee is healed and Tazewell (18-5-1) hosts a rematch against Appomattox (21-2) today at 3 p.m. in a quarterfinal contest a year in the making.

“I’ve called this season my revenge season and my team has helped accomplish almost everything I’ve wanted and more,” Alford said. “This season has had its ups and downs, but our team has shown up and shown out. I would not have wanted to spend my last year of playing softball with anyone else. I have loved it and Tuesday will be a game people in this area will want to see.”

Holding down a spot in right field and hitting sixth in the lineup, Alford helped Tazewell beat Wise County Central, Lee High and John Battle last week en route to winning the Region 2D tournament.

It was sweet redemption for Alford.

She tore her ACL in January 2022 with four minutes remaining in a basketball game against Graham and had to miss her entire junior season of softball.

“I’ve played softball for 13 years and it has a special place in my heart, so that made it hard,” Alford said. “But Coach [Tom] Keene made sure I knew I was wanted, so I took on a different role. I became their No. 1 cheerleader. I would say looking back now, last season made me grow up and be more of a leader than ever before.”

Sophomore ace pitcher Carly Compton has struck out 271 batters in 121 innings of work for the Bulldogs and has 564 Ks in her varsity career.

“Playing with Carly makes the game fun,” Alford said. “She brings good energy every game and is wide open all the time and I love that about her. What impresses me the most about her is she never stops working on her craft. She is always doing something to be better and be ready for gameday.”

Compton credits her teammate with providing a spark for the Bulldogs.

“Macie has been big deal in our lineup and on our team this season,” Compton said. “She is one of our best hitters, fastest players and super outfielder. She also brings a joy to the team and makes the stressful moments a little less stressful. Everyone is a piece of the puzzle and Macie and our seniors are a very massive piece.”

One thing is certain: Alford isn’t taking the opportunity to play in the state tournament for granted.

“I’m always excited for gameday no matter what, so I’m ready for Tuesday,” Alford said. “I’m a little nervous because I’ve never played in a game like this but yes, I think my teammates and I could not be more excited and ready. … We worked our butts off to get here and I think we can do it. This game we are gonna have to take one pitch, one at-bat, one out and one inning at a time so we don’t get wrapped up in the nerves of the game.”

***

John Battle (12-14) goes to James River (23-1) in another VHSL Class 2 quarterfinal in what will be the fifth postseason meeting between the schools since 2006. The Knights hold a 3-1 edge in the series.

Rye Cove (25-0) welcomes Grayson County (13-14) for its first-ever state softball tournament game and Eastside (14-12) goes to Auburn (23-1) in the Class 1 quarterfinals.

Complete capsule previews of all the state quarterfinal games are available at HeraldCourier.com