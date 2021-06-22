VHSL SOCCER ROUNDUP: Joe Tyson goal punches Graham's ticket to state soccer finals; Honaker girls, boys lose semifinal matches

Graham’s Joe Tyson scored in the sudden death portion of overtime as the G-Men notched a 3-2 victory over Glenvar on Monday night in the semifinals of the VHSL Class 2 boys soccer state tournament at the East River Sports Complex in Bluefield.

Graham (15-0) overcame a 2-0 deficit and clinched a spot in Wednesday’s state finals at Nandua (12-0) in what will be a battle of unbeaten squads from opposite ends of the state.

Graham, located in a border city on the Virginia and West Virginia line, will make the trip to the Eastern Shore which takes more than seven hours and 425 miles to navigate

The appearance by the G-Men in the state soccer finals is a rarity for teams from far Southwest Virginia as it has only happened twice before.

Graham’s girls dropped a 4-0 decision to George Mason in the 2012 Group A girls finals, while Virginia High’s boys suffered a 1-0 loss to Tabb in the 1997 Group AA boys title game.

Honaker 2, Galax 0

The Honaker Tigers were shut out of the state soccer finals by suffering a shutout loss.