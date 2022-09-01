 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Cootie Browns

VHSL rules on appeals

  • 0
vs

The Black Diamond District has survived and George Wythe will remain in the Class 1 ranks according to the latest rulings from the Virginia High School League’s Alignment committee.

Council, Hurley and Twin Valley withdrew their requests to move to the Cumberland District, while Grundy withdrew its bid to join the Hogoheegee District. Those four schools will remain in the Black Diamond District.

Honaker moves to the Hogoheegee as the BDD will now be a four-team league. Only Twin Valley, Hurley and Grundy field football teams of that quartet.

George Wythe will remain a Class 1 school after originally being placed in the Class 2 ranks. The reason is that the ADM numbers that were submitted in regard to the Maroons were incorrect.

Grayson County, Riverheads, James River and Randolph-Henry were denied their appeals to remain Class 1 schools and will compete in Class 2.

People are also reading…

Liberty Christian Academy and Maggie Walker were granted their requests to remain at the Class 3 level instead of moving down to Class 2.

Final appeals will be heard Sept. 7.

The VHSL Executive Committee will officially establish alignment for the 2023-24 through 2026-27 school years on Sept. 21.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

King falls to Nova Southeastern

King University fell to 0-2 on Thursday after losing to Nova Southeastern, 2-0.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PREP FOOTBALL PREDICTIONS

PREP FOOTBALL PREDICTIONS

Seventeen high school football games are on the slate tonight across the region. Check out the favorites according to the Bristol Herald Courier sports staff. 

Lebanon rallies past Honaker to claim Coal Bowl

Lebanon rallies past Honaker to claim Coal Bowl

 It was the beginning of a new era of football for the two Russell County foes that met up Thursday night in Honaker.

Darrell Taylor will look back on the beginning of their new chapter in Russell County with a smile.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Watch Now: Related Video

Serena Williams once again sports clothes with a message at the US Open

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts