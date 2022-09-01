VHSL rules on appeals

The Black Diamond District has survived and George Wythe will remain in the Class 1 ranks according to the latest rulings from the Virginia High School League’s Alignment committee.
Council, Hurley and Twin Valley withdrew their requests to move to the Cumberland District, while Grundy withdrew its bid to join the Hogoheegee District. Those four schools will remain in the Black Diamond District.
Honaker moves to the Hogoheegee as the BDD will now be a four-team league. Only Twin Valley, Hurley and Grundy field football teams of that quartet.
George Wythe will remain a Class 1 school after originally being placed in the Class 2 ranks. The reason is that the ADM numbers that were submitted in regard to the Maroons were incorrect.
Grayson County, Riverheads, James River and Randolph-Henry were denied their appeals to remain Class 1 schools and will compete in Class 2.
Liberty Christian Academy and Maggie Walker were granted their requests to remain at the Class 3 level instead of moving down to Class 2.
Final appeals will be heard Sept. 7.
The VHSL Executive Committee will officially establish alignment for the 2023-24 through 2026-27 school years on Sept. 21.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
King falls to Nova Southeastern
King University fell to 0-2 on Thursday after losing to Nova Southeastern, 2-0.