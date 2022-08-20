VHSL ROUNDUP: Chilhowie, Northwood, Hurley, Honaker, Rural Retreat, Fort Chiswell, Union, J.I. Burton, Patrick Henry, Wise Central among preseason winners

Freshman Blake Robinson scored on a two-point conversion run with 3:13 remaining as Chilhowie eked out a 21-20 triumph over Tazewell on Friday night in an exciting VHSL Benefit Football Game.

Chilhowie drew within 20-19 on sophomore Jake Russell’s touchdown run and then took the lead for good as Robinson took the handoff from Asher Chapman and crashed into the end zone on an off-tackle play.

Marcos Silverio (seven carries, 64 yards) and Chris George also scored touchdowns for the Warriors, while freshman quarterback Asher Chapman passed for 59 yards.

Tazewell quarterback Carter Creasy was 12-of-21 for 209 yards and three scores, two of which went to Logan McDonald.

University of Richmond commit Cassius Harris (five catches, 73 yards) also played well for the Bulldogs, who host Southwest District rival Virginia High on Aug. 26 in their season-opener.

Tazewell 6 7 7 0—20

Chilhowie 7 0 6 8—21

Scoring Summary

C – Silverio 7 run (Gonzalez kick)

T – Alley 46 pass from Creasy (kick failed)

T – McDonald 3 pass from Creasy (Bogle kick)

C – George 3 run (kick failed)

T -- McDonald 42 pass from Creasy (Dagout kick)

C – Russell 4 run (Robinson run)

Team Stats

First Downs: T 13, C 19; Rushes-Yards: T 13-80, C 44-235; Passing Yards: T 230, C 63; Comp-Att-Int.: T 16-29-2, C 5-16-0; Fumbles-Lost: T 0-0, C 2-1; Penalties-Yards: T 9-50, C 6-35; Punts-Average: T 1-29, C 2-35

Northwood 16, Bland County 0

KJ Comer and Denim Kirk led the way for Northwood’s defense as the Panthers posted a shutout in a VHSL Benefit Game.

Blaine Joannou and Caleb “C.B.” Johnson had touchdown runs for Northwood, which faced off with Bland County in preseason action for the second straight week.

Kirk booted a long punt that buried Bland deep in its own territory and led to a safety in the third quarter.

The Northwood Panthers go to Twin Springs next week in their season opener.

Northwood 7 0 2 7—16

Bland County 0 0 0 0—0

N – Joannou 5 run (Minton kick)

N – Safety

N – Johnson 10 run (Minton kick)

Hurley 22, Eastside 14

Erik Wagoner’s tiebreaking 29-yard touchdown run with 8:51 remaining helped Hurley win a VHSL Benefit Game at “The Cliff.”

Hurley trailed 14-7 entering the final quarter, but got touchdown runs from Payton Hurley and Wagoner to prevail.

Alex Duty gained 102 rushing yards on 18 carries with a TD for the Rebels.

Eastside received a 77-yard touchdown pass from Jaxsyn Collins to Eli McCoy and a touchdown run from Dayton Stanley, who gained 78 yards on six carries.

Eastside 7 7 0 0—14

Hurley 0 6 0 16—22

Scoring Summary

E – McCoy 77 pass from J. Collins (McConnell kick)

H – Duty 12 run (run failed)

E –Stanley 71run (McConnell kick)

H – Hurley 13 run (Duty run)

H – Wagoner 29 run (D. Lester run)

Team Stats

First Downs: E 6, H 18; Rushes-Yards: E 102, H 275; Passing Yards: E 127, H 35; Comp-Att-Int.: E 3-9-1, H 5-10-2; Fumbles-Lost: E 2-1, H 2-0; Penalties-Yards: E 7-72, H 9-70; Punts-Average: E 3-22, H 1-39

Honaker 26, Holston 16

Honaker’s passing attack and pass defense made all the difference as the Tigers topped homestanding Holston in a VHSL Benefit Game.

Honaker sophomore Peyton Musick threw three TD passes to three different receivers as the Tigers amassed 234 yards through the air.

Aidan Lowe, Malachi Lowe and Parker Bandy were at the receiving end of those scoring strikes.

Honaker’s defense also picked off three passes.

Holston got its scores from Collin Widener and Colten Hess.

Honaker 0 13 7 6—26

Holston 0 0 0 16—16

Scoring Summary

Hon – A. Lowe 88 pass from P. Musick (kick failed)

Hon – M. Lowe 49 pass from P. Musick (J. Dye kick)

Hon – Bandy 30 pass from P. Musick (J. Dye kick)

Hol – C. Widener 29 run (Foster run)

Hon – J. Dye 10 run (kick failed)

Hol – C. Hess 58 run (Beryhill pass from C. Widener)

Rural Retreat 35, Castlewood 0

Gatlin Hight scored three first-half touchdowns as the Rural Retreat Indians overpowered Castlewood in a VHSL Benefit Game at Dean Rhea Field.

Hight ripped off scoring runs of 1, 69 and 40 yards and sparked a rushing attack that amassed 164 yards.

Chaz Penwright and Anderson Newberry also scored for the Indians.

Rural Retreat 14 7 7 7—35

Castlewood 0 0 0 0—0

Scoring Summary

RR – Hight 1 run (Crockett kick)

RR – Hight 69 run (Crockett kick)

RR – Hight 40 run (Crockett kick)

RR – Penwright 25 run (Crockett kick)

RR – Newberry 6 run (Crockett kick)

Thomas Walker 6, Lee High 6

The Lee County rivals exchanged touchdowns as their VHSL Benefit Game played at Carl Smith Stadium at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise ended in a deadlock.

Xander Spears reached the end zone in the first half for Thomas Walker, while Grayson Huff had a second-half score for the Generals.

Fort Chiswell 27, Marion 7

Layton Kennedy’s touchdown run got Fort Chiswell on the board and the Pioneers powered their way to victory in a VHSL Benefit Game.

Union 32, George Wythe 20

Freshman Paul Huff’s punt return with 5:46 remaining in the third quarter put the Bears ahead to stay in a VHSL Benefit Game played at Bullitt Park in Big Stone Gap.

George Wythe received two touchdowns from Laden Houston and a score from Ben Jollay.

J.I. BURTON JAMBOREE

J.I. Burton 15, John Battle 10

Brayden Dutton ripped off two touchdown runs and finished with 100 rushing yards on eight carries as the J.I. Burton Raiders opened their jamboree with a win.

Braxton Emerson (12 carries, 52 yards) had a TD for Battle and Andrew Cochrane kicked a field goal.

Wise Central 7, J.I. Burton 0

Talan Yates caught a 38-yard touchdown pass from Braeden Church for the only score in Central’s victory.

Wise County Central 3, Patrick Henry 0

Ricky Onate’s field goal with 2:26 remaining was the difference in Central’s win over Patrick Henry.

Patrick Henry 27, John Battle 7

The Rebels ran the ball well against a team they will face in the regular season.

Ben Belcher rushed for a score and also threw a TD pass to Bobby Cline, while J-Kwon McFail and Cameron Goodspeed also reached the end zone for PH.

TWIN SPRINGS JAMBOREE

Lebanon 21, Twin Springs 14

Lebanon 14, Rye Cove 8

Twins Springs 12, Rye Cove 6

BLACKSBURG JAMBOREE

Blacksburg 14, Abingdon 7

Glenvar 28, Abingdon 7