VHSL: Ronnie Davis resigns as head softball coach at Richlands, will serve as assistant football coach at Graham

The 2020 version of the squad featured nine seniors and was poised for a repeat before the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic put the brakes on the season before it officially began.

A softball successor has not been named yet.

“This position is vacant at this time, but will be advertised on the Tazewell County Public School’s website,” Ringstaff wrote in an e-mail to the Bristol Herald Courier.

Davis was popular among his players and opposing coaches due to his positive attitude and friendly demeanor.

“His biggest strength was his ability to inspire us to give 100 percent,” said Osborne, who will play for the Virginia Tech Hokies. “He knew the game and was a great baseball player himself. …The biggest thing that Coach Davis taught me was to always believe in myself and to trust my instincts. He always encouraged me to step forward and to be a leader. He himself led by example and led with grace. Don’t get me wrong, he was tough on us, but at the end of the day we knew he was in our corner.”

Davis certainly enjoyed his time leading the powerhouse program.