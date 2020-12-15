VHSL rescinds mask requirement for athletes

In response to the VHSL’s announcement Thursday night to require masks, the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association — which oversees athletics for many of the state’s private schools — also issued a mask-wearing mandate on Friday.

Officials at North Cross and Roanoke Catholic were awaiting word Monday to see if the VISAA decision was still in effect.

While a handful of private schools in Virginia have begun playing basketball games, the public schools are beginning their second week of practice, many under restrictions for social distancing.

Many schools in the Roanoke area already have opted not to play winter sports — basketball, wrestling, swimming and indoor track and field — until January. Others will use VDH metrics on a weekly basis to determine whether to compete.

However, several schools — including Radford, Pulaski County, Giles, Narrows and Floyd County — are committed to opening the basketball season as scheduled next week.

Giles athletic director Steve Wilson said he will let the players on his varsity and JV boys and girls teams decide whether they want to wear masks during practices and games.