VHSL Regional Tournaments

BASEBALL

Region 1D

Rye Cove (11-12) at Twin Valley, 2 p.m.

The Skinny: Rye Cove was pegged for a last-place finish in the Cumberland District preseason coaches poll, was seeded fifth for the league’s tournament and ended up with a third-place finish and a spot in the VHSL Region 1D tournament. … The Eagles have lost five games by one run, including a 5-4 setback to top-seeded J.I. Burton in the semifinals of the Cumberland District tourney. … Cousins Dawson Kern and Jon Kern have been solid on the mound for Rye Cove, while seniors Zach Baker and Andrew Jessee have swung the bat well. … “We are excited to be making a regional appearance,” said first-year Rye Cove head coach Steve Lane. “We are trying to bring a winning culture to the Rye Cove baseball program. These kids are laying that foundation with mental toughness, hard work, effort and a passion for the game.” … Twin Valley was assured of a regional tournament berth before the season even began as only three Black Diamond District schools fielded varsity baseball teams this year.

Up Next: The winner plays at Lebanon on Tuesday in a quarterfinal clash.

Region 3D

Carroll County (11-9) at Abingdon (20-2) 6 p.m.

The Skinny: Abingdon lost 10 seniors off last season’s state runner-up squad, but the winning ways have continued for the Falcons. “I’m so proud of this team,” said AHS coach Mark Francisco. “They have been so fun to coach. They come to the park every day with smiles on their faces ready to get to work. Just a great group of high-character kids who love baseball. I think their greatest strength has been their selflessness. All 15 are more committed to the success of the team than any personal accolades.” … Virginia Tech commit Ethan Gibson (9-0, 0.68 ERA, 91 strikeouts in 51 innings; .480, six home runs, 32 RBIs) has been the catalyst for the Falcons, while Cole Lambert (.400, 23 RBIs), Braiden Mock (.390) and Jack Ferguson (.375, 21 RBIs) are key cogs in a potent offense. Freshman pitcher Jett Humphreys (6-1, 0.52 ERA, 65 strikeouts in 40 innings) has also thrived in his first varsity season. … Isaiah Edwards is the ace pitcher for Carroll County as he’s 3-3 with a 2.55 ERA, registering 60 strikeouts compared to just 13 walks. He’s also hitting .367 for head coach Kevin DeHaven’s club. … Britt Berrier (.359, 14 RBIs) has caught every inning of every game this year for the Cavaliers, who advanced with a 5-0 opening-round win over Magna Vista on Thursday. … These two schools were once Southwest District rivals.

Up Next: The winner plays either Cave Spring or Lord Botetourt in Wednesday’s semifinals.

SOFTBALL

Region 1D

Rye Cove (14-8) at Twin Valley, 3 p.m.

The Skinny: After winning just two games last season, Rye Cove has been one of Southwest Virginia’s most improved squads in 2022. … Freshman shortstop Makenzie Hood is hitting .597 and has split pitching duties with Lexie Rhoten. Sophomore Gracie Turner (.507, six home runs) has also played well. … This will be Rye Cove’s first matchup with Twin Valley this season, but the Eagles did beat the Panthers twice last season.

Up Next: A trip to Lebanon in Tuesday’s quarterfinals awaits the winner.

Region 3D

Abingdon (12-11) at Lord Botetourt (17-4), 5:30 p.m.

The Skinny: Abingdon earned an 8-7, eight-inning triumph over Tunstall in the opening round of the Region 3D tournament on Saturday as freshman Brenna Green delivered the walk-off hit. … Kendel Yates homered in Saturday’s win as well. … Blue Ridge District champion Lord Botetourt awaits AHS today. Megan DeHart is in her first season as the head coach of the Cavaliers after taking over for the highly-successful Cheryl Shockley. … Senior catcher Gianna Sloan-Lebron of Lord Botetourt is a Bluefield University signee.

Up Next: Either Staunton River or Northside will face the winner in Wednesday’s semifinals.

BOYS SOCCER

Region 1C

Galax (9-8-2) at George Wythe, 5:30 p.m.

The Skinny: This will be the third meeting this season between these squads and the most important as the winner of this regional semifinal clinches a state tournament berth. George Wythe has won two of the three meetings this season. … Blake McBride and Dylan Jones scored goals in GW’s 2-1 triumph over the Maroon Tide in the previous showdown between the Mountain Empire District foes. … Jonathan Salinas, Daniel Reyna, Cesar Perez and Brender Rojas have been the standouts for Galax. James Kohl is in his first year as head coach of a program that has won five state championships.

Up Next: The winner plays for the regional title on Wednesday.

GIRLS SOCCER

Region 1C

George Wythe at Auburn, 5:30 p.m.

The Skinny: Auburn has 5-1 and 4-1 wins over George Wythe this season and will go for the season sweep in the regional semifinals. … GW advanced with an 8-0 first-round win over Bath County. … Auburn won the state championship in 2019.

Up Next: The winner plays either Eastern Montgomery or Giles in Wednesday’s title match.

Region 3D

Christiansburg (10-6-1) vs. Abingdon (13-5-1)

The Meadows (Abingdon), 6 p.m.

Skinny: The Abingdon Falcons must bounce back after losing to Union in the finals of the Mountain 7 District tournament. …Riley Cvetkovski and sophomore Ella Seymore are two of the better athletes in the area and are pace-setters for AHS. … Seniors Jordin Harris, Lilly Shepherd, Anna Blaine and Andrea Gomez are names to remember for Christiansburg.

Up Next: The winner plays either Northside or Lord Botetourt in Wednesday’s semifinals.

BOYS TENNIS

Region 1D/2D

Wise County Central (17-4) at John Battle (19-0), 10 a.m.

The Skinny: Defending VHSL Class 1/2 state champion John Battle appears poised for a repeat. The Trojans go for another regional championship this morning. “These young men believe in themselves,” said Battle coach Tim Sholes. “We are strong top to bottom. They are not just skilled players, but they understand the game. I preach to them to take each match one step at a time and our one goal at this point is to win the region championship.” … Nathan Spurling (18-4), Collin Davidson (17-2), Briggs Crabtree (18-1), Connor Davidson (19-9), Chase Hamlin (19-0) and first-year player Will Crump (19-0) comprise the Battle lineup. Spurling won the Region 1D/2D singles title, while he and Crabtree were the doubles champs. … Three of Wise County Central’s losses came to John Battle. … Chance Boggs, Logan Mullins, Montgomery Dingus, Canaan Masters, Camden Orr and Tyler Kiser comprise the singles lineup for Central. Logan Mullins has been one of the busiest athletes in far Southwest Virginia as he also competes in football, basketball, soccer and track.

Notes: The winner hosts a state quarterfinal match, while the loser goes on the road.

GIRLS TENNIS

Region 3D

Abingdon (19-1) vs. Christiansburg

At Emory & Henry College, 11 a.m.

The Skinny: Abingdon junior Lauren Wimmer is the defending VHSL state singles champion and sets the tone for the Falcons, who go for the Region 3D title today. She also teams with Garyson Woodall in doubles. … Three freshmen – Woodall (19-1), Eliza Cozart (18-1) and Wrenn Rainero (18-2) – are in the singles lineup for the Falcons. … Abingdon has lost just two matches in the last four years. “Our strength this year has been consistent efficiency,” said Falcons coach James Barker. “Our team makes very few unforced errors and loses very few games.”

Up Next: The winner hosts a state quarterfinal match, while the loser goes on the road.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.