VHSL Regional Tennis Tournaments Capsules

BOYS

Class 1/2

John Battle (21-0) vs. Radford, 10:30 a.m.

Ida Stone Jones Community Tennis Center

The Skinny: John Battle is the defending state champions and the Trojans earned a 5-2 win over Radford in last year’s state semifinals. … Collin Davidson, Briggs Crabtree, Nathan Spurling and Connor Davidson won singles matches in 2021 against the Bobcats, while Spurling and Collin Davidson were victorious in doubles. All of those guys are back in the fold for the Trojans and Radford has most of its lineup intact as well. “I anticipate a great match,” said Battle coach Tim Sholes. … The Trojans have not shown any signs of a letdown. Spurling won the Region 1D/2D singles title and also teamed with Crabtree to prevail in Region 1D/2D doubles. Spurling faces Cayden Swats of Riverheads in the state singles semifinals on Friday at Virginia Tech, while teaming with Crabtree in a doubles semifinal match on Thursday at 3 p.m. … Today’s match will be held on the Tennessee side of town. The Trojans lost a 2017 state semifinal match to Goochland at King University in Bristol, Tennessee. … Battle is making its seventh state tournament appearance in program history (2010, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022). Along with last year’s title, the Trojans were state runner-up in 2018.

Up Next: The winner plays either Poquoson or Bruton on Thursday in the state finals at 10 a.m. at Virginia Tech.

GIRLS

Class 2

Glenvar (16-0) at Wise County Central (15-6), 1 p.m.

The Skinny: Wise County Central won the state title in 2021 and despite having just one starter (Jaida Meade) back in the lineup this spring, the Warriors are two wins away from a repeat. … Central has had to work in the postseason. There was a 5-4 win over Gate City in the third-place match of the Mountain 7 District tournament, a 5-4 win over John Battle in the Region 2D finals and a 5-3 state quarterfinal triumph over Floyd County. “[Those matches] were 3-3 and went to doubles,” said Central coach Angie McAmis Duncan. “So knowing we needed at least two of those matches [against Floyd], we even went down a set in both one and two doubles – that takes mental toughness. I am proud of how well they handled the pressure.” … Emilee Mullins of the Warriors was on Central’s volleyball squad that reached the state quarterfinals and the basketball team that won the Class 2 state championship. … Glenvar eked out a 5-4 win over John Battle in the state quarterfinals. Isabella Gustafson of the Highlanders is undefeated at No. 1 singles. Avery Flynn has played well at No. 2 singles. “We are resilient,” said Glenvar coach Blaine Mills. “We had players who hadn’t lost before losing on Thursday [to Battle], but others were able to step up and get us the win. Even in our losses, the girls never gave up and made John Battle earn each win. John Battle was the most competitive match we’ve had all season and they earned respect from us. They played the game right and pushed us to our limits. They are well-coached and their fans were great too. We know [Central] will be a competitive group and we look forward to the challenge.”… Since Central opened in the 2011-12 school year, the girls tennis program has made the state tournament six times.

Up Next: A 10 a.m. state finals match on Thursday at Virginia Tech against either Central-Woodstock or Poquoson awaits the winner.

Class 3

Abingdon (23-1) vs. Spotswood (20-0)

At Emory & Henry College, 11 a.m.

The Skinny: Abingdon’s only loss this season has been to Science Hill of Northeast Tennessee and the Falcons rolled through the Region 3D tournament with 5-0 wins over Cave Spring, Hidden Valley and Christiansburg and dispatched Liberty Christian Academy, 5-0, in the state quarterfinals. … Jim Barker has been Abingdon’s head coach since 2019 and previously had a 16-year stint as the tennis boss at Emory & Henry College. … Abingdon’s cumulative team GPA is 3.960. … Lauren Wimmer of AHS will play in the state singles semifinals on Friday, while teaming with Grayson Woodall in the state doubles semifinals on Thursday. … Region 3C champ Spotswood advanced with a 5-2 quarterfinal win over Christiansburg. Seniors Meg Dunaway, Madison Cooley, and Madison Knight have been leaders for the Trailblazers. … Abingdon earned a 5-2 win over Spotswood in the 2019 state quarterfinals. “Spotswood will be a very challenging test for us,” Barker said. “They have an age and experience advantage. They are built from the bottom up, much like John Battle, who gave us plenty of trouble in the district. They are also strong in doubles which concerns me greatly because we have not been required to play a single doubles match in our previous five matches.”

Up Next: The winner plays either Maggie Walker or Tabb in the state finals on Thursday at 8 a.m. at Virginia Tech.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.