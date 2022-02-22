VHSL REGIONAL QUARTERFINAL PRIMER: Battle's Jeff Adkins ends final season in regional tourney

Jeff Adkins was 23-years-old and fresh out of East Tennessee State University when he landed his first teaching and coaching gig at Whitewood High School in Buchanan County, Virginia, in 1981.

“ I got the job late and the [girls basketball team] had already been through the preseason,” Adkins said, “I walk in the office and [principal David Rowlett] congratulates me on getting the job. He said here’s your gradebook, here’s your schedule and here’s your whistle. You practice today and play tomorrow.

“ I didn’t even know their names and I was just five years older than my seniors, but they were a fun bunch who worked hard and we cut our teeth together. You always remember that first team and that first game.”

The last game looms for Adkins, who is in his 41st and final season of coaching and has directed the John Battle Trojans into the VHSL Region 2D girls hoops tournament in his farewell campaign.

Adkins has won 425 basketball games in coaching stops at Whitewood, Coeburn, Eastside and Battle.

He coached girls basketball when it was played in the fall and there were many seasons when he coached both girls basketball and boys basketball. He’s been an assistant or head coach in nearly a dozen other sports and has always been passionate about his profession.

“ I think just being around the kids and watching them grow,” Adkins said. “It’s not just basketball, it’s the game of life. I’ve tried to teach them some stuff. I’ve had some good teams and I’ve had some bad teams, but by-George my teams always worked hard. They worked hard and believed in what they were doing.”

Adkins, who had a battle with leukemia at one point in his life, has always been popular among his coaching peers in large part due to his outgoing personality and friendly demeanor cites Steve Hubbard Sr. – his baseball coach at Coeburn High School – among his biggest influences.

“ The way he treated the kids,” Adkins said. “I saw that and from my sophomore year of high school on I wanted to be a teacher and a coach. I didn’t believe I’d stay in it this long.”

He had some lean years at Battle, but the Trojans are in the regional tournament in what is his sixth and final season in Bristol. Seniors Anna McKee and Hanna Jo McReynolds have been a big part of the success story for the Trojans.

“ When we started here, I had seven on varsity and [assistant coach Aron Turner] had six on the JV,” Adkins said. “Count my eighth-graders now and they’re going to have 34 kids to pick from next year. Battle’s been good to me.”

The following is a brief look at the 20 VHSL regional quarterfinal matchups involving teams from far Southwest Virginia. For complete preview capsules on each game, visit HeraldCourier.com:

BOYS

Region 1C

George Wythe (9-15) at Narrows (17-7), Wednesday, 7 p.m.: Narrows notched a 59-57 win over GW in the semifinals of the 2021 Region 1C tournament.

Region 1D

J.I. Burton (13-11) at Northwood (15-6), Tuesday, 6 p.m.: J.I. Burton is in the hunt for its second straight regional title, while Northwood has never reached the regional finals in program history.

Eastside (16-9) at Honaker (14-10), Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.: Eli McCoy had a 14-point, 11-rebound, two-steal stat line 13 days ago as Eastside edged Honaker, 49-47.

Holston (9-14) at Grundy (12-11), Tuesday, 6 p.m.: Grundy beat the Cavaliers, 54-42, on Dec. 17, but Holston posted a 61-44 victory over the Golden Wave on Jan. 24.

Lebanon (16-8) at Twin Springs (15-8), Tuesday, 6 p.m.: These teams were among the preseason favorites in Region 1D prior to the season, but one of them will pack up the equipment after tonight.

Region 2D

John Battle (7-15) vs. Graham (14-7), Wednesday, 6 p.m. (at Bluefield State College): John Battle senior guard JonAlan Richardson has signed with the Bluefield State College baseball team and will be playing hoops on his future campus tonight.

Virginia High (17-8) at Gate City (12-12), Wednesday, 7 p.m.: These old Southwest District, Highlands District, Clinch Mountain District, Clinch Mountain Conference archrivals reunite in a win-or-go-home showdown.

Tazewell (6-14) at Union (19-5), Wednesday, 7 p.m.: Union is aiming for a second straight state title and no team from far Southwest Virginia has won back-to-back VHSL hoops titles since Clintwood in 1950 and 1951.

Ridgeview (18-7) at Marion (14-9), Wednesday, 7 p.m.: Ridgeview recorded a 74-63 win over Marion last season, the first and only regional tournament victory in program history for the Wolfpack.

Region 3D

Tunstall (18-5) at Abingdon (16-8), Tuesday, 6 p.m.: Abingdon’s James Whitted won the long jump and high jump on Saturday afternoon during the VHSL Region 3D indoor track and field championships in Salem and then traveled to Big Stone Gap on Saturday night and scored 11 points in a 68-65 victory over Ridgeview in the third-place game of the Mountain 7 District tournament.

GIRLS

Region 1C

Narrows (14-6) at George Wythe (14-8), Wednesday, 6 p.m.: Narrows boss Bradley Sutphin was the head coach of George Wythe’s girls from 2010-13.

Region 1D

Eastside (16-9) at Rural Retreat (19-3), Tuesday, 6 p.m.: Rural Retreat has won 14 straight and the lone losses for the Indians this season have come to Southwest District champion Marion (twice) and Twin Valley.

J.I. Burton (15-8) at Grundy (15-8), Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.: Madison Looney has been a double-double machine for Grundy and is averaging 18.7 points and 17.4 rebounds per game.

Lebanon (10-15) at Honaker (21-3), Tuesday, 6 p.m.: Honaker was 2020 VHSL state co-champs, the 2021 state champs and have not lost to a Class 1 opponent this season.

Chilhowie (13-11) at Thomas Walker (17-7), Tuesday, 6 p.m.: University of the Cumberlands signee Lakin Burke is averaging 21 points, 11 rebounds and three steals per game for TW, last year’s Region 1D runner-up.

Region 2D

Richlands (13-11) at Ridgeview (20-4), Tuesday, 6 p.m.: Ridgeview coach Donnie Frazier has compiled a 128-37 record leading the Wolfpack, who have been the one or two seed from their district/conference in the regional tournament every year since the school opened.

Gate City (15-10) at Virginia High (11-10), Tuesday, 7 p.m.: Gate City recorded a 47-34 win over Virginia High in the semifinals of the 2021 Region 2D tournament.

Graham (7-16) at Wise County Central (20-5), Tuesday, 6 p.m.: Wise County Central has reeled off 10 straight victories, including triumphs over Abingdon, Gate City and Ridgeview last week en route to winning the Mountain 7 District tournament.

John Battle (10-15) at Marion (21-3), Tuesday, 7 p.m.: Marion’s losses this season have come at the hands of Region 3D top seed Carroll County (twice) and defending VHSL Class 1 state champion Honaker.

Region 3D

Abingdon (9-15) at Carroll County (19-1), Tuesday, 6 p.m.: Carroll County has just one senior and the Cavaliers lost just one senior off last season’s team that reached the VHSL Class 3 semifinals.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.