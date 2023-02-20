As if reaching the regional finals – and earning the state tournament berth that goes along with it – weren’t enough, basketball players in Region 1C have even more of an incentive to advance to the title game.

That’s because the girls and boys championship games will be held Saturday night at Virginia Tech’s Cassell Coliseum.

“We were trying to get a larger venue and Tech was very receptive to us playing there, plus their schedule worked out,” said Parry McCluer athletic director Mike Cartolaro, the former hoops coach at Virginia High. “We hope to add the semifinals next year and maybe another classification, so the teams can experience a great tournament atmosphere on a major college court.”

VHSL postseason games have been held at the facility in Blacksburg before – Haysi lost to Radford there in the 2001 VHSL Group A state quarterfinals and George Wythe eked out a 63-62 win over John Battle in the 1986 Region IV semifinals just to name two instances – but it’s been a while.

“Our kids grow up going to Hokie games and dreaming of playing in Cassell,” said GW boys coach Tony Dunford. “It’s an incredible opportunity. Playing in that environment and venue is something the kids will remember the rest of their lives.”

The following is a brief look at Tuesday and Wednesday’s regional tournament games involving teams from far Southwest Virginia. Complete capsule previews of these contests will be available at HeraldCourier.com on Tuesday morning:

BOYS

Region 1C

Craig County at George Wythe (22-2), Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.: The only two losses for GW this season came to defending VHSL Class 1 state champ Auburn (a team the Maroons have beaten three times) and 2022 VHSL Class 2 state runner-up Radford.

Region 1D

J.I. Burton (16-10) at Honaker (16-8), Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.: Honaker shifts to the Hogoheegee District beginning with the 2023-24 school year and the Tigers said farewell to the Black Diamond District by winning the league’s regular-season and tournament titles.

Chilhowie (20-5) at Eastside (14-10), Tuesday, 6 p.m.: Eastside earned a 62-51 win over the Warriors on Nov. 26 in a VHSL Benefit Game played at Chilhowie.

Hurley (6-16) at Twin Springs (17-7), Tuesday, 6 p.m.: Hurley will be without its top two scorers – Landon Bailey and Thomas Gilbert – as they continue to serve suspensions following an altercation with players from Grundy in the semifinals of the Black Diamond District tournament.

Grundy (15-9) at Lebanon (22-3), Tuesday, 6 p.m.: Lebanon’s losses have come to Honaker, Chilhowie and Tazewell.

Region 2D

Wise County Central (12-11) at Virginia High (19-5), Wednesday, 6 p.m.: Dante Worley scored 20 points as Virginia High earned a 54-52 win over Wise County Central in the semifinals of the Powell Valley National Bank Holiday Classic back in December.

Marion (12-12) at Ridgeview (18-8), Wednesday, 6 p.m.: These teams meet in the first round of the VHSL Region 2D tournament for the third year in a row.

Union (10-14) at Graham (10-12), Wednesday 6 p.m.: Three of the top five players for Union in terms of minutes played are freshmen.

Richlands (9-16) at Gate City (11-14), Wednesday, 7 p.m.: Senior Colton Mullins is averaging 21 points and six rebounds per game for Richlands, while Gate City’s Gunner Garrett has put up 19 points and eight rebounds per contest.

Region 3D

Lord Botetourt (14-10) at Abingdon (19-5), Tuesday, 6 p.m.: Lord Botetourt head coach Andrew Hart and Abingdon assistant coach Lance Reasbeck were once teammates at Emory & Henry College.

GIRLS

Region 1C

Covington (3-21) at George Wythe (18-5), Tuesday, 6 p.m.: Covington’s three wins have all came against the same opponent: Craig County.

Region 1D

Twin Springs (14-12) at Honaker (18-7), Tuesday, 6 p.m.: Three-time defending state champ Honaker hasn’t lost a postseason game since suffering a setback to Patrick Henry in the 2020 Region 1D finals.

Lebanon (15-9) at J.I. Burton (13-11), Tuesday, 7 p.m.: Two of the top scorers in the region will be on the court. Lebanon’s Morgan Varney is averaging 20.8 points, while Abingdon transfer Sarah Williams puts up 16.5 points per contest for Burton.

Grundy (10-13) at Eastside (20-4), Tuesday, 6 p.m.: Eastside sophomore Azzy Hammons has already eclipsed the 1,000-point mark for her career.

Twin Valley (17-8) at Rural Retreat (19-5), Tuesday, 6 p.m.: What “Moore” could you ask for in this intriguing matchup? Two of the top seniors in Southwest Virginia – Twin Valley’s Haylee Moore and Rural Retreat’s Brelyn Moore – battle in the post.

Region 2D

Union (13-12) at Richlands (22-1), Tuesday, 6 p.m.: The Blue Tornado has won 21 straight games since a loss to Wise County Central in December.

Tazewell (8-17) at Wise County Central (21-5), Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.: Sophomore Emmah McAmis and junior Madison Looney of the Central Warriors have both scored more than 1,000 career points.

Ridgeview (18-7) at Marion (17-5), Tuesday, 6 p.m.: Marion graduated five seniors from last season’s squad, but the Scarlet Hurricanes still played well enough to host a first-round regional tournament game this winter.

Virginia High (7-17) at Gate City (20-5), Tuesday, 6 p.m.: VHS senior Aly Wright averaged 19 points in the Southwest District tournament.

Region 3D

Abingdon (5-18) at Lord Botetourt (17-7), Tuesday, 6 p.m.: Abingdon suffered a 58-36 loss to the Cavaliers in December.

BOYS

TSSAA

District 1-AAA

at Elizabethton High School

Friday

Volunteer 76, Elizabethton 51

Saturday

Volunteer 65, Tennessee High 58

Unicoi County 70, Sullivan East 50

Tuesday, Feb. 21

Third-Place Game: Tennessee High vs. Sullivan East, 5 p.m.

Championship: Volunteer vs. Unicoi County, 7:30 p.m.

***

VHSL

Region 1C

Tuesday

First Round

Craig County at George Wythe, 7:30 p.m.

Grayson County at Parry McCluer, 7:30 p.m.

Bland County at Narrows, 7 p.m.

Covington at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Thursday

Semifinals

At Pulaski County High School

George Wythe-Craig winner vs. Parry McCluer-Grayson winner, 6 p.m.

Narrows-Bland winner vs. Auburn-Covington winner, 8 p.m.

Saturday

Finals

At Cassell Coliseum (Virginia Tech)

Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.

Region 1D

Monday

Opening Round

J.I. Burton 53, Patrick Henry 50

Tuesday

Quarterfinals

J.I. Burton at Honaker, 7:30 p.m.

Chilhowie at Eastside, 7:30 p.m.

Hurley at Twin Springs, 6 p.m.

Grundy at Lebanon, 6 p.m.

Thursday

Semifinals

At Riverview Elementary/Middle School (Grundy)

Honaker-Burton winner vs. Eastside-Chilhowie winner, 7 p.m.

Twin Springs-Hurley winner vs. Lebanon-Grundy winner, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday

Finals

At Riverview Elementary/Middle School (Grundy)

Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.

Region 2D

Wednesday

First Round

Wise County Central at Virginia High

Marion at Ridgeview

Union at Graham

Richlands at Gate City

Friday

Semifinals

At Virginia High’s Bearcat Den

Virginia High-Central winner vs. Ridgeview-Marion winner, 6 p.m.

Graham-Union winner vs. Gate City-Richlands winner, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Finals

At Virginia High’s Bearcat Den

Semifinal winners

Region 3D

Friday, Feb. 17

Opening Round

William Byrd 84, Magna Vista 74

Carroll County 80, Hidden Valley 64

Tuesday

Quarterfinals

William Byrd at Northside, 6 p.m.

Lord Botetourt at Abingdon, 6 p.m.

Carroll County at Tunstall, 6 p.m.

Bassett at Cave Spring, 7 p.m.

Thursday

Semifinals

Site TBD

Abingdon-L. Botetourt winner vs. Northside-W. Byrd winner, 6 p.m.

Tunstall-Carroll winner vs. C. Spring-Bassett winner, 6 p.m.

Saturday

Finals

Site TBD

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

***

GIRLS

TSSAA

District 1-AAA

at Elizabethton High School

Friday, Feb. 17

Sullivan East 69, Volunteer 61

Saturday, Feb. 18

Elizabethton 68, Sullivan East 40

Unicoi County 52, Tennessee High 40

Monday, Feb. 20

Third-Place Game: Tennessee High 58, Sullivan East 47

Championship: Elizabethton 56, Unicoi County 33

***

VHSL

Region 1C

Tuesday

First Round

Covington at George Wythe, 6 p.m.

Auburn at Eastern Montgomery, 6 p.m.

Galax at Parry McCluer, 6 p.m.

Narrows at Fort Chiswell, 6 p.m.

Friday

Semifinals

At Pulaski County High School

George Wythe-Covington winner vs. Auburn-E. Montgomery winner, 6 p.m.

Parry McCluer-Galax winner vs. Fort Chiswell-Narrows winner, 8 p.m.

Saturday

Finals

At Cassell Coliseum (Virginia Tech)

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

Region 1D

Monday

Opening Round

Twin Springs 65, Patrick Henry 44

Tuesday

Quarterfinals

Twin Springs at Honaker, 6 p.m.

Lebanon at J.I. Burton, 7 p.m.

Grundy at Eastside, 6 p.m.

Twin Valley at Rural Retreat, 6 p.m.

Thursday

Semifinals

At Riverview Elementary/Middle School (Grundy)

Honaker-Twin Springs winner vs. J.I. Burton-Lebanon winner, 4 p.m.

Eastside-Grundy winner vs. Rural Retreat-Twin Valley winner, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday

Finals

At Riverview Elementary/Middle School (Grundy)

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

Region 2D

Tuesday

First Round

Union at Richlands, 6 p.m.

Tazewell at Wise County Central, 6:30 p.m.

Ridgeview at Marion, 6 p.m.

Virginia High at Gate City, 6 p.m.

Thursday

Semifinals

At Richlands Middle School

Gate City-Virginia High winner vs. Ridgeview-Marion winner, 6 p.m.

Richlands-Union winner vs. Wise Central-Tazewell winner, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Finals

At Richlands Middle School

Semifinal winners

Region 3D

Friday, Feb. 17

Opening Round

Staunton River 38, William Byrd 35

Abingdon 37, Bassett 30

Tuesday

Quarterfinals

Staunton River at Carroll County, 6 p.m.

Christiansburg at Magna Vista, 6 p.m.

Northside at Cave Spring, 5:30 p.m.

Abingdon at Lord Botetourt, 6 p.m.

Thursday

Semifinals

Site TBD

M. Vista-Christiansburg winner vs. Carroll-S. River winner

C. Spring-Northside winner at L. Botetourt-Abingdon winner

Saturday

Finals

Site TBD

Semifinal winners