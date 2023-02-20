As if reaching the regional finals – and earning the state tournament berth that goes along with it – weren’t enough, basketball players in Region 1C have even more of an incentive to advance to the title game.
That’s because the girls and boys championship games will be held Saturday night at Virginia Tech’s Cassell Coliseum.
“We were trying to get a larger venue and Tech was very receptive to us playing there, plus their schedule worked out,” said Parry McCluer athletic director Mike Cartolaro, the former hoops coach at Virginia High. “We hope to add the semifinals next year and maybe another classification, so the teams can experience a great tournament atmosphere on a major college court.”
VHSL postseason games have been held at the facility in Blacksburg before – Haysi lost to Radford there in the 2001 VHSL Group A state quarterfinals and George Wythe eked out a 63-62 win over John Battle in the 1986 Region IV semifinals just to name two instances – but it’s been a while.
People are also reading…
“Our kids grow up going to Hokie games and dreaming of playing in Cassell,” said GW boys coach Tony Dunford. “It’s an incredible opportunity. Playing in that environment and venue is something the kids will remember the rest of their lives.”
The following is a brief look at Tuesday and Wednesday’s regional tournament games involving teams from far Southwest Virginia. Complete capsule previews of these contests will be available at HeraldCourier.com on Tuesday morning:
BOYS
Region 1C
Craig County at George Wythe (22-2), Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.: The only two losses for GW this season came to defending VHSL Class 1 state champ Auburn (a team the Maroons have beaten three times) and 2022 VHSL Class 2 state runner-up Radford.
Region 1D
J.I. Burton (16-10) at Honaker (16-8), Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.: Honaker shifts to the Hogoheegee District beginning with the 2023-24 school year and the Tigers said farewell to the Black Diamond District by winning the league’s regular-season and tournament titles.
Chilhowie (20-5) at Eastside (14-10), Tuesday, 6 p.m.: Eastside earned a 62-51 win over the Warriors on Nov. 26 in a VHSL Benefit Game played at Chilhowie.
Hurley (6-16) at Twin Springs (17-7), Tuesday, 6 p.m.: Hurley will be without its top two scorers – Landon Bailey and Thomas Gilbert – as they continue to serve suspensions following an altercation with players from Grundy in the semifinals of the Black Diamond District tournament.
Grundy (15-9) at Lebanon (22-3), Tuesday, 6 p.m.: Lebanon’s losses have come to Honaker, Chilhowie and Tazewell.
Region 2D
Wise County Central (12-11) at Virginia High (19-5), Wednesday, 6 p.m.: Dante Worley scored 20 points as Virginia High earned a 54-52 win over Wise County Central in the semifinals of the Powell Valley National Bank Holiday Classic back in December.
Marion (12-12) at Ridgeview (18-8), Wednesday, 6 p.m.: These teams meet in the first round of the VHSL Region 2D tournament for the third year in a row.
Union (10-14) at Graham (10-12), Wednesday 6 p.m.: Three of the top five players for Union in terms of minutes played are freshmen.
Richlands (9-16) at Gate City (11-14), Wednesday, 7 p.m.: Senior Colton Mullins is averaging 21 points and six rebounds per game for Richlands, while Gate City’s Gunner Garrett has put up 19 points and eight rebounds per contest.
Region 3D
Lord Botetourt (14-10) at Abingdon (19-5), Tuesday, 6 p.m.: Lord Botetourt head coach Andrew Hart and Abingdon assistant coach Lance Reasbeck were once teammates at Emory & Henry College.
GIRLS
Region 1C
Covington (3-21) at George Wythe (18-5), Tuesday, 6 p.m.: Covington’s three wins have all came against the same opponent: Craig County.
Region 1D
Twin Springs (14-12) at Honaker (18-7), Tuesday, 6 p.m.: Three-time defending state champ Honaker hasn’t lost a postseason game since suffering a setback to Patrick Henry in the 2020 Region 1D finals.
Lebanon (15-9) at J.I. Burton (13-11), Tuesday, 7 p.m.: Two of the top scorers in the region will be on the court. Lebanon’s Morgan Varney is averaging 20.8 points, while Abingdon transfer Sarah Williams puts up 16.5 points per contest for Burton.
Grundy (10-13) at Eastside (20-4), Tuesday, 6 p.m.: Eastside sophomore Azzy Hammons has already eclipsed the 1,000-point mark for her career.
Twin Valley (17-8) at Rural Retreat (19-5), Tuesday, 6 p.m.: What “Moore” could you ask for in this intriguing matchup? Two of the top seniors in Southwest Virginia – Twin Valley’s Haylee Moore and Rural Retreat’s Brelyn Moore – battle in the post.
Region 2D
Union (13-12) at Richlands (22-1), Tuesday, 6 p.m.: The Blue Tornado has won 21 straight games since a loss to Wise County Central in December.
Tazewell (8-17) at Wise County Central (21-5), Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.: Sophomore Emmah McAmis and junior Madison Looney of the Central Warriors have both scored more than 1,000 career points.
Ridgeview (18-7) at Marion (17-5), Tuesday, 6 p.m.: Marion graduated five seniors from last season’s squad, but the Scarlet Hurricanes still played well enough to host a first-round regional tournament game this winter.
Virginia High (7-17) at Gate City (20-5), Tuesday, 6 p.m.: VHS senior Aly Wright averaged 19 points in the Southwest District tournament.
Region 3D
Abingdon (5-18) at Lord Botetourt (17-7), Tuesday, 6 p.m.: Abingdon suffered a 58-36 loss to the Cavaliers in December.
BOYS
TSSAA
District 1-AAA
at Elizabethton High School
Friday
Volunteer 76, Elizabethton 51
Saturday
Volunteer 65, Tennessee High 58
Unicoi County 70, Sullivan East 50
Tuesday, Feb. 21
Third-Place Game: Tennessee High vs. Sullivan East, 5 p.m.
Championship: Volunteer vs. Unicoi County, 7:30 p.m.
***
VHSL
Region 1C
Tuesday
First Round
Craig County at George Wythe, 7:30 p.m.
Grayson County at Parry McCluer, 7:30 p.m.
Bland County at Narrows, 7 p.m.
Covington at Auburn, 7 p.m.
Thursday
Semifinals
At Pulaski County High School
George Wythe-Craig winner vs. Parry McCluer-Grayson winner, 6 p.m.
Narrows-Bland winner vs. Auburn-Covington winner, 8 p.m.
Saturday
Finals
At Cassell Coliseum (Virginia Tech)
Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.
Region 1D
Monday
Opening Round
J.I. Burton 53, Patrick Henry 50
Tuesday
Quarterfinals
J.I. Burton at Honaker, 7:30 p.m.
Chilhowie at Eastside, 7:30 p.m.
Hurley at Twin Springs, 6 p.m.
Grundy at Lebanon, 6 p.m.
Thursday
Semifinals
At Riverview Elementary/Middle School (Grundy)
Honaker-Burton winner vs. Eastside-Chilhowie winner, 7 p.m.
Twin Springs-Hurley winner vs. Lebanon-Grundy winner, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday
Finals
At Riverview Elementary/Middle School (Grundy)
Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.
Region 2D
Wednesday
First Round
Wise County Central at Virginia High
Marion at Ridgeview
Union at Graham
Richlands at Gate City
Friday
Semifinals
At Virginia High’s Bearcat Den
Virginia High-Central winner vs. Ridgeview-Marion winner, 6 p.m.
Graham-Union winner vs. Gate City-Richlands winner, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
Finals
At Virginia High’s Bearcat Den
Semifinal winners
Region 3D
Friday, Feb. 17
Opening Round
William Byrd 84, Magna Vista 74
Carroll County 80, Hidden Valley 64
Tuesday
Quarterfinals
William Byrd at Northside, 6 p.m.
Lord Botetourt at Abingdon, 6 p.m.
Carroll County at Tunstall, 6 p.m.
Bassett at Cave Spring, 7 p.m.
Thursday
Semifinals
Site TBD
Abingdon-L. Botetourt winner vs. Northside-W. Byrd winner, 6 p.m.
Tunstall-Carroll winner vs. C. Spring-Bassett winner, 6 p.m.
Saturday
Finals
Site TBD
Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
***
GIRLS
TSSAA
District 1-AAA
at Elizabethton High School
Friday, Feb. 17
Sullivan East 69, Volunteer 61
Saturday, Feb. 18
Elizabethton 68, Sullivan East 40
Unicoi County 52, Tennessee High 40
Monday, Feb. 20
Third-Place Game: Tennessee High 58, Sullivan East 47
Championship: Elizabethton 56, Unicoi County 33
***
VHSL
Region 1C
Tuesday
First Round
Covington at George Wythe, 6 p.m.
Auburn at Eastern Montgomery, 6 p.m.
Galax at Parry McCluer, 6 p.m.
Narrows at Fort Chiswell, 6 p.m.
Friday
Semifinals
At Pulaski County High School
George Wythe-Covington winner vs. Auburn-E. Montgomery winner, 6 p.m.
Parry McCluer-Galax winner vs. Fort Chiswell-Narrows winner, 8 p.m.
Saturday
Finals
At Cassell Coliseum (Virginia Tech)
Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
Region 1D
Monday
Opening Round
Twin Springs 65, Patrick Henry 44
Tuesday
Quarterfinals
Twin Springs at Honaker, 6 p.m.
Lebanon at J.I. Burton, 7 p.m.
Grundy at Eastside, 6 p.m.
Twin Valley at Rural Retreat, 6 p.m.
Thursday
Semifinals
At Riverview Elementary/Middle School (Grundy)
Honaker-Twin Springs winner vs. J.I. Burton-Lebanon winner, 4 p.m.
Eastside-Grundy winner vs. Rural Retreat-Twin Valley winner, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday
Finals
At Riverview Elementary/Middle School (Grundy)
Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
Region 2D
Tuesday
First Round
Union at Richlands, 6 p.m.
Tazewell at Wise County Central, 6:30 p.m.
Ridgeview at Marion, 6 p.m.
Virginia High at Gate City, 6 p.m.
Thursday
Semifinals
At Richlands Middle School
Gate City-Virginia High winner vs. Ridgeview-Marion winner, 6 p.m.
Richlands-Union winner vs. Wise Central-Tazewell winner, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
Finals
At Richlands Middle School
Semifinal winners
Region 3D
Friday, Feb. 17
Opening Round
Staunton River 38, William Byrd 35
Abingdon 37, Bassett 30
Tuesday
Quarterfinals
Staunton River at Carroll County, 6 p.m.
Christiansburg at Magna Vista, 6 p.m.
Northside at Cave Spring, 5:30 p.m.
Abingdon at Lord Botetourt, 6 p.m.
Thursday
Semifinals
Site TBD
M. Vista-Christiansburg winner vs. Carroll-S. River winner
C. Spring-Northside winner at L. Botetourt-Abingdon winner
Saturday
Finals
Site TBD
Semifinal winners