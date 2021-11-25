VHSL Regional Football Predictions

Holston is the defending Region 1D champ and the Cavaliers also won regional titles in 2008 and 2009. The Cavaliers were Region C runner-up in 1983 and 1984. …. Holston won the Region 1D title in the spring when J.I. Burton couldn’t play in the finals due to a positive COVID-19 test within the program. … Patrick Henry won the Region 1D title in 2019, the only regional championship in program history. The Rebels were regional runner-up in 1990, 1997 and 2018. … This marks the fifth straight season a team from the Hogoheegee District will win the Region 1D title. … This is the second playoff meeting between the Washington County rivals. PH beat Holston, 29-6, in the 2019 regional semifinals. Many of the seniors on the current edition of the teams played in that game. … Patrick Henry has scored 85 points in its first two playoff games, but it will be interesting to see if the Rebels can get much going against Holston’s lockdown defense led by linebackers Lane Blevins (129 tackles) and Dustin Bott (116 tackles). … Connor Beeson has rushed for 2,154 yards and 25 touchdowns this season and the Rebels have gained more than 3,700 yards on the ground collectively. Cody Pruitt (141 tackles) and Bobby Cline are the leaders on defense, while freshman Alex Brown has emerged as a playmaking defensive back. … Holston is one of eight unbeaten VHSL teams still playing. Riverheads (Class 1), Nottoway (Class 2), Graham (Class 2), Liberty Christian Academy (Class 3), Green Run (Class 5), Stone Bridge (Class 5) and Battlefield (Class 6) are the others. … Jordan Ezzell scored three touchdowns as Holston beat the Rebels last month, but coach Chris Akers of the Cavs isn’t putting too much stock in the previous matchup. “Our last game with PH was in the rain with sloppy conditions,” Akers said. “Both teams struggled at times. Both teams are different on a dry field. Beating someone twice in the same season is difficult. Winning the first matchup was nice, but it doesn’t mean anything this week. I’m excited for both communities. Not very often do you have a regional title game that involves two teams located 12 miles apart. It should be fun.”