VHSL Regional Capsules

The Skinny: Honaker hasn’t played since a May 27 loss to Chilhowie, so the Tigers will have to knock some rust off. … Alex Barton has been the ace pitcher for Honaker as he’s 6-0 with a 0.78 ERA and has struck out 53 batters in 36 innings. T.J. Hubbard (.394), Jayson Mullins (.300, 10 RBIs), Evan Justus (.308, 16 stolen bases), Dylan Barrett (.370, 11 RBIs) and Wes Yates (.429) are the top hitters for the Tigers. … Honaker’s three losses have come to unbeaten Lebanon, Hogoheegee District regular-season champion Chilhowie and West Virginia powerhouse Bluefield. … Clay Hart (3-2, 0.84 ERA, 31 strikeouts in 25 innings) is the No. 1 starter for Burton, while Chris Branham has a 2.52 ERA in 16 2/3 innings and is also hitting .500 with 15 RBIs. … Jaymen Buchanan (.432, 10 RBIs), Dauntae Keys (.324, eight RBIs), Robert Emershaw (.314, eight RBIs) and Cameron Sergent (.303, seven RBIs) are the hitters to watch for head coach Jacob Caudill’s J.I. Burton club. … This is one of the most compelling games on the docket today. J.I. Burton outlasted Honaker for a 7-4, nine-inning win in the quarterfinals of the 2019 Region 1D tournament.