VHSL regional basketball capsules

The Skinny: Northwood notched a 70-62 win over Grundy on Jan. 30 as Michael Frye, Cole Rolen and Eli Carter combined to score 63 points. … Carter (20.5 points, 14.3 rebounds, 5.3 blocks per game) and Frye (17.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.5 steals per game) are the statistical leaders for Northwood. … Grundy finished as Region 1D runner-up last season and advanced to the VHSL Class 1 state semifinals. Cade Looney continues to be the cornerstone for the Golden Wave and is averaging 25 points, 18 rebounds, five assists and four blocks per game. He currently has 2,003 career points and more than 1,000 rebounds. “Grundy is an extremely well-coached team with one of the top players in the state of Virginia,” said Northwood coach Tim Johnson. “In order to get a win Tuesday we will need to play our best basketball. We know a player the caliber of Cade Looney will lay it all on the line to keep his season alive and will be a really tough out.” … Johnson is in his first season leading Northwood’s hoops program and is also the school’s head football coach. … Northwood has won just two regional tournament games in program history – a 2008 triumph over Bath County and last year’s victory over Twin Valley.