During a school year in which the football and boys basketball teams garnered headlines by reaching the state finals, the baseball squad at George Wythe High School has quietly put together a solid season.

The Maroons are 10-9, finished as runner-up in the Mountain Empire District tournament and host Highland today in the first round of the Region 1C tourney, a big deal for a program that had a combined record of 5-29 over the previous two seasons.

“We struggled a lot and now we are getting to host a regional game,” said senior catcher Owen Repass. “It’s awesome to see how we have improved as a team in just one year.”

A Concord University signee, Repass is has a .509 batting average.

“Owen Repass is a leader on the team,” said GW coach Donnie Gamble. “He works very hard on and off the field. … Owen is the player you can count on when the game is on the line. He has had a very good year in the field and at the plate.”

Repass was the center on George Wythe’s football squad that won a regional title and lost to Riverheads in the state title game in December.

Colton Green (2.95 ERA) and Luke Jollay (2.50 ERA) lead the pitching staff and both were standouts on the gridiron too. Austin Repass (.347) is also a top hitter for the Maroons.

“This season has had its ups and downs,” Gamble said. “Overall, we have played good ball in one of the toughest districts in [Class 1]. We are hitting the ball and have cut down our errors. I can’t wait to see what these guys do in regionals.”

The following is a brief look at the regional baseball, softball and soccer tournament games being held today. Complete capsule previews are available at HeraldCourier.com:

BASEBALL

Region 1C

Highland at George Wythe (10-9), 5 p.m.: Highland is the smallest public high school in the state as its enrollment is listed at 57 on the VHSL website.

Region 1D

Grundy (11-7) at Lebanon (20-2), 6 p.m.: Lebanon has a team ERA of 1.28 and Seth Buchanan, Nathan Phillips and Dagan Barton have each thrown a no-hitter this season.

Region 2D

Richlands (5-18) at John Battle (16-7), 6 p.m.: Sophomore Evan Hankins, a University of Tennessee commit, is hitting .456 with four home runs and 29 RBIs for Battle.

Wise County Central (14-8) at Tazewell (16-6), 7 p.m.: Jackson Myers, Gavin Duty and Connor Cline of Tazewell all recently signed with Bluefield University.

Gate City (6-14) at Virginia High (13-9), 7 p.m.: Sophomore Luke Whitt of VHS has pitched to the tune of a 7-2 record with two saves and a 2.96 ERA.

Marion (12-9) at Union (10-13), 6 p.m.: Both veteran head coaches for these teams have had success at multiple schools. Marion boss Larry Cannon led Pigeon Forge to a TSSAA Class AA state runner-up finish in 2005, while Union coach Dave Wyrick was at the helm of J.J. Kelly in 2008 when the Indians won the VHSL Group A championship.

SOFTBALL

Region 1C

George Wythe (11-10) at Parry McCluer, 5 p.m.: Makenna Gilman has smashed seven home runs for GW.

Region 2D

Wise County Central (13-8) at Tazewell (15-5-1), 5 p.m.: This is a rematch of last year’s regional title game won by Central

Marion (12-8) at Lee High (15-7), 6 p.m.: At one time these schools were Highlands District rivals and had what was the longest trip in the state for a district game.

John Battle (10-13) at Richlands (9-9-2), 6 p.m.: Erica Lamie hit two home runs as Richlands recorded a 4-3 triumph over Tazewell in the finals of the Southwest District tournament.

Graham (7-14) at Gate City (20-2), 6:30 p.m.: Gate City has not lost to a VHSL opponent this season as both the Blue Devils’ setbacks were to Dobyns-Bennett.

BOYS SOCCER

Ridgeview (5-8-3) at Virginia High (16-0-1), 5 p.m.: Virginia High’s draw came against Elizabethton.

Marion (9-5-3) vs. Union (7-10-2) at Riggs Stadium, Appalachia, 7 p.m.: Junior Isaac Roberson leads Marion in goals (14) and assists (12).

Gate City (12-8) at Graham, 7 p.m.: Goalkeeper Ryland Mullins of Gate City has made 76 saves and should face a barrage of shots from the G-Men.

Tazewell at Wise County Central (13-6), 7 p.m.: Also the kicker for Central’s football team, Ricky Onate has 14 goals and seven assists this spring on the soccer pitch.

GIRLS SOCCER

Region 1C

Bland County at George Wythe (8-7-2), 5:30 p.m.: Nathan Cline is in his first season as GW’s head coach.

Region 2D

Gate City (6-10-1) at Graham, 5 p.m.: Ella Dales is having a season to remember for Graham.

Virginia High (7-9-3) vs. Union at Riggs Stadium, Appalachia, 5 p.m.: This is a rematch of last season’s regional finals, a match won by Union.

Tazewell at Wise County Central (14-2-2), 5 p.m.: Central’s Olivia Webb has scored 31 goals this season and 88 for her career.