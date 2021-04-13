VHSL REGION 3D VOLLEYBALL: Abingdon sweeps Bassett

ABINGDON, Va.—In a year that has been all but normal, there has been much uncertainty. However, it did not take long for Abingdon High School head coach Lora Kiser and her squad to be certain that Monday night’s playoff volleyball match with the Bassett Bengals would be special.
“As soon as the girls saw the bleachers come out, even without the fans, they got pretty pumped,” said Kiser. “It felt like a little bit of normalcy [to have the fans back]. It has been a good to hear the fans and good to see them here supporting us. We have missed them.”
The Falcons fans had much to cheer for in Monday’s VHSL Region 3D quarterfinals as Abingdon swept Bassett in a 25-15, 25-8, 25-10 victory.
“It was a blast to have our students here to be able to support us,” said Abingdon senior Abby Boyd.
However, while the final scores showed it was all Abingdon on Monday, the Falcons and Bengals went blow for blow in the early going.
During Game 1, the Washington County and Henry County foes were knotted up at seven a piece.
That is when Abingdon (12-1) began to pull away, ending Game 1 on an 18-8 run to go up 1-0 in the match.
“We had to settle in a little bit. We were fighting the sun coming in at that time,” said Kiser. “We just pushed through as soon as we could. They fought through and worked together during those tough times during that first set. They were able to executing our plan after that.”
The Mountain 7 District co-champions executed their plan almost perfectly.
“It is definitely a lot of nerves at first,” said Boyd. “Once we settle in and start running our specialty plays, it helps us play a lot better.”
Once the nerves subsided, the Falcons pressed on the gas and did not let up. In Game 2, the Falcons trapped the Bengals while holding them to a mere eight points in a 25-8 triumph to take a 2-0 advantage in the match.
The Falcons kept flying high in Game 3 when they opened the third frame with a 7-0 run on their way to a match winning 25-10 triumph to complete the sweep.
“I am very pleased with what we were able to accomplish,” said Kiser of Monday’s sweep over Bassett. “We had a lot of goals. We had a lot of plans. We were able to execute them.”
Boyd (28 assists, three aces), UVA-Wise commit Morgan Blevins (13 kills, 11 digs, six aces), Lacie Bertke (13 digs) and Jennings Woods (six kills) were the statistical leaders for Abingdon.
“I think we played really well,” said Boyd. “Our communication was great and our energy was definitely up, which helped us play a lot better.”
While the Falcons’ performance on Monday called for every bit of a celebration, you would be safe in betting that Kiser’s squad will not be reminiscent on their Bengal hunt into the early hours of Tuesday morning. Abingdon is set to host the Lord Botetourt Cavaliers tonight at 7 in the Region 3D semifinals.