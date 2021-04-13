VHSL REGION 3D VOLLEYBALL: Abingdon sweeps Bassett

ABINGDON, Va.—In a year that has been all but normal, there has been much uncertainty. However, it did not take long for Abingdon High School head coach Lora Kiser and her squad to be certain that Monday night’s playoff volleyball match with the Bassett Bengals would be special.

“As soon as the girls saw the bleachers come out, even without the fans, they got pretty pumped,” said Kiser. “It felt like a little bit of normalcy [to have the fans back]. It has been a good to hear the fans and good to see them here supporting us. We have missed them.”

The Falcons fans had much to cheer for in Monday’s VHSL Region 3D quarterfinals as Abingdon swept Bassett in a 25-15, 25-8, 25-10 victory.

“It was a blast to have our students here to be able to support us,” said Abingdon senior Abby Boyd.

However, while the final scores showed it was all Abingdon on Monday, the Falcons and Bengals went blow for blow in the early going.

During Game 1, the Washington County and Henry County foes were knotted up at seven a piece.

That is when Abingdon (12-1) began to pull away, ending Game 1 on an 18-8 run to go up 1-0 in the match.