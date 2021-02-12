VHSL REGION 3D BOYS: Evan Ramsey's post play, fast start propels Falcons of Abingdon to regional finals for first time in eight years

ABINGDON, Va. – In the hours leading up to Thursday night’s game, a certain term kept coming up in the thoughts of Abingdon High School boys basketball coach Aaron Williams.

“ Anchor,” Williams said. “We use that word a lot and it’s been on my mind all day and that anchor refers to being confident and at the same time being grounded. We’re striking that balance right now between being confident and being grounded.”

Sophomore center Evan Ramsey anchored the middle for Abingdon to the tune of 24 points, 19 rebounds and five blocks as his performance coupled with a phenomenal start for the Falcons was pivotal in a 60-46 victory over the Cave Spring Knights in the semifinals of the VHSL Region 3D tournament.

Abingdon’s confidence is at a high level entering Saturday’s regional championship game against the Northside Vikings (10-0) of Roanoke, who advanced with an 80-74 overtime win over Lord Botetourt.

AHS (12-1) will host that game at 6 p.m. as the Falcons try to win the program’s first regional title since 2013, when current Abingdon principal B.J. Lasley coached them to the Region IV, Division 3 championship.

Abingdon looked the part of a postseason juggernaut on Thursday in sprinting to leads of 19-0 and 24-2.