VHSL REGION 3D BOYS: Evan Ramsey's post play, fast start propels Falcons of Abingdon to regional finals for first time in eight years

ABINGDON, Va. – In the hours leading up to Thursday night’s game, a certain term kept coming up in the thoughts of Abingdon High School boys basketball coach Aaron Williams.
“ Anchor,” Williams said. “We use that word a lot and it’s been on my mind all day and that anchor refers to being confident and at the same time being grounded. We’re striking that balance right now between being confident and being grounded.”
Sophomore center Evan Ramsey anchored the middle for Abingdon to the tune of 24 points, 19 rebounds and five blocks as his performance coupled with a phenomenal start for the Falcons was pivotal in a 60-46 victory over the Cave Spring Knights in the semifinals of the VHSL Region 3D tournament.
Abingdon’s confidence is at a high level entering Saturday’s regional championship game against the Northside Vikings (10-0) of Roanoke, who advanced with an 80-74 overtime win over Lord Botetourt.
AHS (12-1) will host that game at 6 p.m. as the Falcons try to win the program’s first regional title since 2013, when current Abingdon principal B.J. Lasley coached them to the Region IV, Division 3 championship.
Abingdon looked the part of a postseason juggernaut on Thursday in sprinting to leads of 19-0 and 24-2.
“ We came out strong and fast,” Ramsey said. “That’s what we did two nights ago [in a quarterfinal win over Hidden Valley], what we did tonight and what we’ll do Saturday.”
Cave Spring (7-3) didn’t fold and pulled within 31-28 with 4:45 remaining in the third quarter.
“ I knew they weren’t going to quit,” Williams said. “They were the defending state [co] champs and they’re a proud program and we knew we were playing against that pride. We knew it would be a 32-minute game.”
Sophomore Ethan Gibson drained a 3 and Chase Hungate came up with a steal and layup to extend Abingdon’s lead to 36-28 immediately following the rally by the team from Roanoke. The Knights got no closer than six points the rest of the way.
“ I don’t think we were nervous or rattled,” Gibson said. “Coach Williams does a great job of running us through those situations in practice. We were more than ready for it. A lot of the seniors on this team take leadership in everything this team does.”
It also helps having Ramsey lurking in the paint, the main reason Abingdon held a 38-30 rebounding advantage.
“ Evan played tremendous,” Williams said. “He was getting rebounds and creating a lot of congestion in the middle.”
Ramsey is 6-foot-11, 230 pounds and still growing.
“ He’s 15-years-old,” Williams said. “He’s able to change shots without fouling. He was just a big presence in the game and our rim protector all night long.”
He blocked and altered several attempts by Cave Spring in the first quarter as the Knights misfired on their first 12 shots.
“ We missed about 20 bunnies tonight,” said Cave Spring coach Jacob Gruse. “Credit to Abingdon’s defense and their big guy inside.”
Gruse would have liked to have the game’s first 7 ½ minutes back. The Knights didn’t get on the board until Dylan Saunders hit a jumper with 23 seconds remaining in the opening quarter.
Saunders finished with a team-high 14 points.
“ They hit us with a really good punch early and shot it well,” Gruse said. “I felt like we got some good shots at the other end, we just couldn’t connect on them. Overall, it was just a really poor shooting night for us. Our guys scratched and clawed to get back in it. We showed a lot of resilience and guts and that has been the makeup of our team this season.”
Hungate added 18 points, five rebounds and four steals for Abingdon, which will try to make it a Roanoke sweep this week after already dispatching Hidden Valley and Cave Spring.
“ We’re glad to be here,” Ramsey said. “And we’re ready to show out.”