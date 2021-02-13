VHSL REGION 3D BOYS BASKETBALL: Abingdon's Thacker, Hungate lead win over Northside

ABINGDON, Va. — Some new faces have helped change the boys basketball culture at Abingdon, but it was a couple of old heads who propelled the Falcons to a win for the ages Saturday night.
Playing for a rare spot in this week’s VHSL Class 3 tournament, Abingdon punched its ticket and claimed the Region D championship in the process with a 72-59 home-floor ousting of previously unbeaten Northside.
The victory sends the Falcons (13-1) to the Final Four for the first time since the 1964-65 season, when their classification was called Group 2.
Still, Abingdon has never been known as a state roundball threat — until now.
“We’re trying to change that trajectory,” said second-year head coach Aaron Williams, who also made two Final Four trips at Class 1 John I. Burton before coming to Abingdon. “These guys are playing for their legacy. They know that.”
Abingdon senior Jake Thacker envisioned such a moment, even for a program which barely played .500 ball (13-12) a year ago.
“We knew when we were freshmen that we were going to go through some growing pains, but we also knew it would all pay off one day,” the 6-foot-1 Falcon point guard said. “We knew this year was coming and we’ve wanted this our whole life. We’ve worked really hard to get here.
“But this is unreal, literally. Most people aren’t going to believe me, but I knew we were going to be here. The way we work, I knew this was coming.”
Thacker had everything to do with this win, leading all players with 27 points after hitting 5 of 8 shots from 3-point range and 10 of 12 free throws. The point guard scored 13 points in the final period, easing Abingdon to the finish line.
Senior backcourt running mate Chase Hungate was just as vital, displaying too much quickness and strength for the Roanoke school, scoring 22 points after making 8 of 11 floor attempts and 6 of 8 free throws.
“When Chase plays well I feel like that’s when we’re at our best,” Thacker said. “Because he can score in so many ways. He’s a really good athlete and so he helped us on the defensive side of the floor, too. He was really big for us.”
It was the 6-1, 165-pound Hungate who scored on three downhill layups and two free throws to help Abingdon gain the upperhand over the last half of the third quarter, with the Falcons holding on to a precarious 30-29 lead.
Hungate’s eight-point spurt, combined with back-to-back 3’s from Thacker and senior Jake O’Quinn, plus an inside hoop from 6-foot-9 sophomore Evan Ramsey, suddenly left the Falcons leading 46-34 with eight minutes to play.
A couple of 3-balls from Thacker and Ethan Gibson helped make it a 56-40 game with 5:23 left to play, and it was all over for Northside (10-1).
The Vikings got 26 points from Ayrion Journiette, but the junior had little help.
“Abingdon did a really good job,” said Bill Pope, the 35-year veteran head coach of Northside. “Coach Williams has a nice team with all of the positions filled nicely, including the center spot, which is unusual in today’s game.
“We got into early foul trouble and we just couldn’t get out of it, and that really changes how you think and play and even who you’re able to put on the floor. I’m not making excuses, but those are the facts. We had to play a little differently tonight and we just couldn’t get it done.”
Abingdon was fortunate to lead 28-26 at intermission, after Northside pounded the offensive glass to offset a poor (10 of 32) shooting effort in the first half.
The sure-handed Ramsey, who scored 11 points, spent much of the first half on the bench with two fouls, re-entering for a couple moments to score two key buckets and help the Falcons turn a two-point deficit into a quick 20-15 edge.
“We had to survive the first half [with Ramsey’s foul issues],” Williams said. “We had to play differently due to the fouls, but we were able to hold our lead.