VHSL REGION 3D BOYS BASKETBALL: Abingdon's Thacker, Hungate lead win over Northside

A couple of 3-balls from Thacker and Ethan Gibson helped make it a 56-40 game with 5:23 left to play, and it was all over for Northside (10-1).

The Vikings got 26 points from Ayrion Journiette, but the junior had little help.

“Abingdon did a really good job,” said Bill Pope, the 35-year veteran head coach of Northside. “Coach Williams has a nice team with all of the positions filled nicely, including the center spot, which is unusual in today’s game.

“We got into early foul trouble and we just couldn’t get out of it, and that really changes how you think and play and even who you’re able to put on the floor. I’m not making excuses, but those are the facts. We had to play a little differently tonight and we just couldn’t get it done.”

Abingdon was fortunate to lead 28-26 at intermission, after Northside pounded the offensive glass to offset a poor (10 of 32) shooting effort in the first half.

The sure-handed Ramsey, who scored 11 points, spent much of the first half on the bench with two fouls, re-entering for a couple moments to score two key buckets and help the Falcons turn a two-point deficit into a quick 20-15 edge.