VHSL REGION 2D: Wise Central girls stop Gate City, 47-44; Union boys vanquish Virginia High

WISE, Va. – There were 11 seconds left in Saturday’s Region 2D girls basketball championship when Wise Country Central freshman Emmah McAmis stepped to the free throw line.

With her team clinging to a two-point lead over the Gate City Blue Devils, McAmis smiled as the near capacity crowd went wild at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.

“I was just enjoying the moment,” said McAmis, who made the free throw. “I love the game.”

With her speed, ballhandling and courage, McAmis led all scorers with 21 as the Warriors took a 47-44 win.

Wise Central, which has won 13 straight, will host Region 2D runner up Alleghany (17-7) Friday. GC (17-12) will travel to Region 2C champion Radford (15-9).

Saturday’s storyline between the two defensive-minded Mountain 7 District rivals was familiar. Central (23-5) wanted to establish a fast pace with McAmis and senior Jill Sturgill, while Gate City looked to a work a halfcourt offense.

“I enjoy the fast break style, and we wanted to run the floor,” McAmis said. “I just like to go fast without any second guesses.”

With McAmis driving the lane and Emilee Brickey hitting a pair of 3-pointers, Wise Central crafted a 21-13 lead with 4:34 left in the first half.

“That was the difference,” GC coach Kelly Houseright said.

Wise Central shot an efficient 56 percent from the field for the night.

“That’s a good number, and we’ve shot well since the postseason started,” Central coach Robin Dotson said. “This was a good win against a quality team. I’m just tickled to death.”

Aggressive freshman Jayden Carrico helped GC close the gap to 26-22 at the half, but Central moved back out to a 32-22 advantage with 5:22 left in the third quarter.

“We started playing with some energy, but that’s been the story for us,” Houseright said. “We get down and then have to fight and scratch our way back into it. That takes a lot out of us, but my kids play as hard as anybody and that’s why they made it this far.”

The work ethic of the Blue Devils was evident in the final two minutes as GC chopped its deficit to 44-42 with 54 seconds left on two free throws by Adyson Gibson.

Following two free throws by Sturgill at the 33-second mark, GC trailed just 46-44 with 11 seconds left as 5-11 sophomore Makayla Bays scored inside.

But the Blue Devils were unable to get a shot off at the buzzer, as the Warriors earned their first regional title since 2019.

GC (17-12) was 5-6 from the free throw line and connected on just 1 of 12 3-point attempts, while Wise Central made 9 of 17 free throws

“[Central] got a lot more opportunities, and it’s hard to win like that,” Houseright said.

Carrico led GC with 12 points, while Gibson and Bays added nine apiece. The 5-foot-11 Bays added 12 rebounds.

The new hero for Central was Brickey, who sank all three of her 3-point attempts.

“We took the best shot from Gate City and held them off,” Dotson said.

What’s been the key to the win streak?

“We’ve had better starts on offense, and our defense has been good,” Dotson said. “I challenged them at halftime tonight to win the first three minutes of the second half, and we were able to push our lead to 10. We’re determined to be a better second half team.”

BOYS

Union 68, Virginia High 54

The Bears continued their march for a second-straight Class 2 title late Saturday night as 6-6 senior Bradley Bunch collected 26 points and 10 rebounds.

Bunch said the key for Union was basic.

“Defense and rebounding, like always,” Bunch said. “All of our success is based off defense. That’s not the easy way, but it works for us.

“Winning region was our second goal. Now, it’s on to state.”

Malachi Jenkins added 20 points, 12 rebounds and three assists for Union, while Noah Jordan supplied 10 points and Caiden Bartee had 11 rebounds.

The Bears (22-5) led by as much as 13 points in the first half before VHS closed within 23-19 at the 2:58 mark of the second quarter.

Behind 10 points from Dante Worley, VHS (18-9) trailed 25-22 at half.

But Bunch and the Bears put together a 17-point run in the third quarter to take a 52-31 advantage after three quarters.

“Bunch is a great player, and we knew that going coming in,” VHS coach Julius Gallishaw said. “It’s been a great run for us. My kids play hard and that’s all I can ask for.

“Some things didn’t go our way tonight, but we kept battling. That’s how we’ve been all year.”

Aquemini Martin led VHS with 16 points and seven rebounds, while Worley added 15 points.

The Bearcats will travel to Radford (18-4) next Friday, while Union will host James River (21-5).

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.