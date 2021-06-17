VHSL REGION 2D SOFTBALL: Maggie Lampkin hits two homers as Lebanon rocks Ridgeview in semifinals

LEBANON, Va. – It was the Region 2D semifinal, but the Lebanon Pioneers continue to mash opposing pitchers.
Coming in averaging 12 runs a game, the Lebanon softball squad advanced to the finals with a 12-1 win over Ridgeview at Shelia Adams Field on Wednesday night.
The Pioneers banged out 14 hits and launched four home runs. Lebanon senior Maggie Lampkin supplied two tape-measure blasts in a 3-for-4 day with five RBIs.
“ We’ve worked our whole lives for this,” stated Lampkin. “It’s more than half the team’s senior year, I’m just proud we’re still playing. All the girls deserve it and have worked hard for this.”
Of the 10 players in Lebanon’s lineup, seven were seniors. Adrienne Morrison made sure they got off to a quick start. With two outs, Lampkin lined a hit to left. Morrison took a 1-0 pitch out of the park for a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning.
Ridgeview (11-6) who have been playing their best softball late in the year after a 5-5 start to the season fought back in the second inning. McKenna McFall doubled and scored on a hit by Destiny Fleming to cut the Lebanon lead in half at 2-1.
That would end the offense for the Wolfpack. Lebanon starter Alivia Nolley, a UVa-Wise signee, retired the final 13 batters she faced to get her seventh win in the circle. Nolley finished with seven strikeouts in the game shortened to six innings, when Lampkin delivered a two-run walk-off blast to put the margin over 10 runs.
“ I just concentrated on my spots and where I needed to place the ball,” Nolley said. “I knew they were a good hitting team, so I wanted to make sure of my location and what pitch would be best to throw.”
Lebanon (16-0) added two runs in the third, five in the fourth, and three in the sixth.
It was a dominating day by the top of the order. The Pioneer’s first four batters, Tatum Dye, Morgan Varney, Lampkin, and Morrison ended the game going a combined 10-for-15 with a double, four homers, and drove in 11 of their 12 runs.
“ The girls really stepped up and played well on both sides, offensively and defensively today,” Lebanon coach Dennis Price said. “Alivia did a great job on the mound, when they did put it in play, we made the routine plays. We were patient at the plate, got off to a good start which really helped us. This was a good game for us.”
Returning only one starter, the Wolfpack were picked to finish fifth in the preseason Mountain 7 coach’s poll. Yet, with only two seniors on the roster, they advanced to the Region 2D semis, earning the Mountain 7 tournament crown.
“ I can’t say enough about all these girls,” said Ridgeview coach Kent Grant. “The job Laci [Williams] did for us pitching this season, she did a great job. We just have a bunch of freshmen and sophomores with one junior and every day they just kept trying to get better.
“ Fighting and fighting, we put together a nice postseason run. I couldn’t be prouder of them.”
Lebanon will host Wise County Central ,an 8-7 winner over John Battle, for the regional championship on Friday with the first pitch scheduled for 6 o’clock.
“ When you get to this point every team you face is good,” Price said. “It will be a battle, we just have to keep working and hopefully good things will happen for us.”