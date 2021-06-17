VHSL REGION 2D SOFTBALL: Maggie Lampkin hits two homers as Lebanon rocks Ridgeview in semifinals

“ I just concentrated on my spots and where I needed to place the ball,” Nolley said. “I knew they were a good hitting team, so I wanted to make sure of my location and what pitch would be best to throw.”

Lebanon (16-0) added two runs in the third, five in the fourth, and three in the sixth.

It was a dominating day by the top of the order. The Pioneer’s first four batters, Tatum Dye, Morgan Varney, Lampkin, and Morrison ended the game going a combined 10-for-15 with a double, four homers, and drove in 11 of their 12 runs.

“ The girls really stepped up and played well on both sides, offensively and defensively today,” Lebanon coach Dennis Price said. “Alivia did a great job on the mound, when they did put it in play, we made the routine plays. We were patient at the plate, got off to a good start which really helped us. This was a good game for us.”

Returning only one starter, the Wolfpack were picked to finish fifth in the preseason Mountain 7 coach’s poll. Yet, with only two seniors on the roster, they advanced to the Region 2D semis, earning the Mountain 7 tournament crown.