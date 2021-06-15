VHSL REGION 2D SOFTBALL: Battle bashes three homers in first-round victory over Virginia High

Wallace slid three sports down the order from her regular leadoff position.

“ We wanted to mix some things up,” Cress said. “She has a really strong stick and we wanted to see what she could do with runners on.”

How did Wallace respond when seeing her name written in the No. 4 hole on the lineup card?

“ We have a lot of power hitters on this team, so I felt a little nervous being in that spot,” Wallace said. “That encouraged me to hit better though to fill that role and that [Cress] trusts me enough to do it.”

After grounding out in her fast at-bat, Wallace ripped a two-run double in the third inning that gave Battle a 4-1 lead.

“ I usually don’t hit the first pitch,” Wallace said. “I like to get deep in the count and work the pitcher. Coach has been preaching a first-pitch mentality and that’s what I did when I got an early pitch to hit. It worked out pretty well for me.”

Wallace added a fourth-inning single. She, McReynolds, Roulett-Wheeler, Logan Leonard and Ellie Keene each had two hits for Battle with McReynolds’ homer in the first inning being her ninth of the season.