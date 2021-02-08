VHSL REGION 2D GIRLS: Virginia High takes 57-53 win over Wise Central in Double OT

BRISTOL, Va. — Virginia High completed an incredible comeback Monday night, overcoming a dismal first half to shock five-time state champion Wise County Central by a 57-53 count in double overtime to open the Region 2D girls basketball tournament.
The victory sends the Bearcats (10-6) to Wednesday’s 6 p.m. region semifinal at defending state champion Gate City.
Wise Central, meanwhile, ends its season at 10-4.
“Tip your hat to Virginia High,” said 34-year veteran Robin Dotson, who has six state titles to his credit. “Tremendous comeback.”
The Bearcats were able to win despite making just 5 of its first 37 shots — 5 of 31 in the first half in trailing 25-13 at intermission.
“I told the girls this was a marathon and not a sprint,” said sixth-year VHS boss Kevin Timmons.
Virginia High, forcing 10 second-half turnovers with a tough diamond-and-one press, got behind Maria Wilson and Madison Worley to storm back after trailing 37-24 with eight minutes left in regulation.
“We rode our big senior horse [Worley],” Timmons said. “She’s built for this. And Maria, if you’re going to lead this team you’ve got to do it on both ends, and she did.”
Wilson finished with 23 points, 18 of which came in the second half. Worley scored 19, including a key 3-point jumper to cut the Wise lead to 37-32 with 5:25 left in the game.
It was a bold 3-point jumper by freshman Mary Katherine Wilson and a driving layup by Bre Owens, however, that helped VHS gain the lead for good at 55-53 with inside a minute left in the second OT.
Two free throws from Maria Wilson with 11.2 seconds on the clock sealed the deal.
“[Worley] made some big buckets to bring them back in there,” Dotson allowed. “They hit some big buckets and had some drives we don’t normally give up.
“It just didn’t happen tonight.”
Wise Central was led by the 16-point game of Callie Mullins. Jill Sturgill added 13 for the Warriors and Isabella Sturgill scored 10.