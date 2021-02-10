VHSL REGION 2D GIRLS: Thompson leads Gate City past Virginia High

GATE CITY, Va. – It was the type of high-stakes spot that Gate City senior Sarah Thompson embraces.
With her team clinging to a two-point lead over Virginia High early in the fourth quarter, the 2020 VHSL Class 2 player of the year simply took control.
“I like having the ball in that situation,” Thompson said.
The 5-foot-8 Thompson finished with 16 points and seven assists as the Blue Devils took a 47-34 victory in the Region 2D semifinals.
Gate City (15-1) will host Mountain 7 District rival Ridgeview (11-4) in Friday’s finals.
After falling behind 32-20 with 1:34 left in the third quarter, VHS (10-7) closed the deficit to 32-30 with 6:05 left in the game when senior post Madison Worley converted a stickback.
Enter Thompson, the East Tennessee State University signee.
“We focus on being comfortable in wild situations,” Thompson said. “(Virginia High) was coming back, so we just had to stay calm and get good shots.”
Gate City head coach Kelly Houseright feels comfy with Thompson operating.
“We definitely want the ball in Sarah’s hands because we know either she’s going to the foul line or somebody is going to be wide open,” Houseright said.
Thompson, who keyed the state title run for the Blue Devils last season, converted nine of her 13 free throws Wednesday after navigating through the sticky VHS defense.
What sort of advice did Thompson hear from the Gate City coaches in the final minutes?
“They were telling me to go to the ball, draw contact and dish it to the post,” Thompson said.
Several of these deft post passes went to junior Riley Houseright, who supplied 10 points.
Thompson also held Virginia High shooter Dianna Spence to six points. Kayli Dunn, the other Gate City defensive stopper, limited high-scoring junior guard Maria Wilson to seven.
“We knew that we were going to have to work our butts off, and this was another battle,” Coach Houseright said. ‘Virginia High played their hearts out and pressured us.”
Coach Houseright was pleased with the late-game production of her deep squad.
“Virginia High made a run and we answered it,” Houseright said. “We made plays, hit our free throws and played good defense.”
VHS coach Kevin Timmons pointed to the star of the game.
“Thompson is a great player and is going to the Division I level for a reason,” Timmons said. “She seized the moment and made plays down the stretch.”
Worley paced Virginia High with 14 points and eight rebounds.
“We gave (Gate City) a punch, and they fought back,” Timmons said. “Credit to Gate City. They played hard.”
“Rebounding and foul trouble were issues. I think Gate City shot 19 free throws and we shot four. But we never stopped fighting.”
Thompson said her success in crunch time comes down to experience and adjustments.
“Especially this season, a lot of people have been wanting to stop me whenever I get to the paint,” Thompson said. “I just do what I can to make plays and help my team win.”
